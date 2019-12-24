10 years ago this week — 2009
Derrick Ray has survived two divorces and 23 grueling winters crabbing in the Bering Sea.
He steered boats through 40-foot breakers and stayed up for five days straight — watching imaginary pink elephants fall from the sky — while his boat pulled in a half-million-dollar haul of king crab.
Thirty-five years of commercial fishing has taken a toll — on his joints, his family and his bank account.
He doesn’t push himself or his crew as hard as he used to, but he hasn’t checked out yet, either.
After all, fishing is what he does best.
“I was born to do this,” he said.
The Seaside native fishes in Alaska most of the year, but he always comes home during the holidays — to fish Dungeness crab, of course.
The North Coast was on alert for potential flooding today as the weekend rain continued into this morning, blowing sideways in some parts of Seaside.
The National Weather Service said the “chance of precipitation is 100%” for most of today, perhaps easing off briefly tonight, before resuming with showers through mid-morning Tuesday.
If the floors in the Sanborn Building could talk, what tales they could tell. Salvaged after the 2008 Thanksgiving fire, the fir floors are among the most striking features of the newly restored downtown Astoria landmark. The scuff marks acquired over the decades only add to the floors’ charm and the restoration authenticity.
Now owned by business partners Mitch Mitchum and Rose Marie Paavola of Luottamus Partners LLC, the Sanborn was built in 1923 on the corner of 10th and Commercial streets on a site formerly occupied by The Daily Astorian offices and a livery stable. It was a year after the great Astoria fire had destroyed Astoria’s downtown.
Paavola and Mitchum both love old buildings. Their objective from the start was to restore the Sanborn to the way it looked originally. Fortunately, Luottamus Partners’ insurance picked up the seven-figure tab for the 11-month project.
The Warrenton Fire Department moved its fire engines out in front of the fire station Wednesday to make room for tables of food items being sorted and packed in boxes for needy families.
Volunteer firefighters and their friends and family members were pitching in to pack and label boxes. Each box was numbered, so it could be matched up with names and addresses on a master list compiled by Fire Chief Ted Ames.
Most boxes were picked up by recipients Wednesday and the fire department delivered the rest.
50 years ago — 1969
Clatsop area residents observed Christmas in chilly, wet weather, most with family and friends.
Roads in the area between Clatsop County and Portland were wet, but little ice was reported, permitting residents to motor inland and to receive friends and relatives from points east, north and south.
Members of the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Reserve delivered Christmas dinner parcels to 178 houses and some 642 persons throughout the county Thursday. Among the 642 were 401 youngsters. It’s an annual project of the sheriff’s reserve.
SALEM — The Oregon Supreme Court ruled unanimously today that the public has the right to use the dry sand areas of the ocean beaches for recreational purposes. In ruling that the dry sand areas are for public use, the Supreme Court, in effect, upheld a law designating beaches below the vegetation line for public use.
The decision was written by Justice A.T. Goodwin, who left the court today to become a federal judge in Portland.
The court’s decision was based on the fact that people have used the beaches by custom.
“My kids will have a Christmas,” vowed Virginia Skeen this morning, despite loss of the family Christmas tree and gifts when fire destroyed their home at 2656 Grand Ave. in Astoria early Tuesday morning.
“Everybody’s been just great. The YMCA gave the children shoes this morning, we got a box of groceries (from an Astoria store) for Christmas, people have brought clothes for Tony and me. People have been really nice,” said Mrs. Skeen.
SALEM — The Oregon Highway Commission today ordered all ocean beaches closed to general use by motor vehicles.
Chairman Glenn Jackson said the order means that the beaches from the California line to the Columbia River will be closed to cars and trucks with a few exceptions.
75 years ago — 1944
The auditorium of the Astoria naval hospital, equipped with a theater-size moving picture projector, this week became a functioning factor in the entertainment of service personnel. With a seating capacity of 500, the hall is the center of considerable planning for the Christmas week.
Thursday night marked the beginning of moving pictures at the hospital. Lt. j.g. M. Goodman, hospital welfare officer, said that he plans to show five movies per week. These pictures, pre-release films, are being booked from Portland. Most of the work of installing the movie equipment was done by Navy personnel.
Christmas shoppers began their last minute rush on Astoria gift stores today in earnest. With holiday merchandise rapidly disappearing from the shelves and counters of Astoria business places, selective shopping has all but gone by the boards, say merchants as they prepare for the final assault of purchasers now interested in buying almost anything that will serve as a gift.
SEASIDE — A description of a 21-day stay in a German prison camp and his escape is contained in a letter just received by Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Norelius from their son, Flight Officer Jack E. Norelius, who was reported missing in action on Oct. 30. A radio report last week that Norelius and a companion had escaped was the first word the parents had had of their son since news that he was missing.
Two recent real estate transactions of Clatsop County farm property recalls much of the early history and development of the communities of Olney and Lewis and Clark. Both the Kamm farm in the Olney district and the Tenity place in Lewis and Clark were the original homesites of prominent pioneer settlers in this lower Columbia River area.
The Kamm farm was the original home of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Gray, who came to Oregon in 1836 and to Clatsop County about 1843, ‘44.
Mr. and Mrs. Gray were influential in furthering the cause of Christianity and education here. In 1846 they assisted in the establishment of the first Presbyterian church in Oregon. The church, now known as the Gray Memorial Chapel, on Clatsop Plains, is still the center of the religious work in the community. Of the seven children of Mr. and Mrs. Gray, the two best known in this area were J.H.D. Gray, an early Clatsop County judge, and Carolyn, who became Mrs. Jacob Kamm.
ARMY AIR FORCES, Pacific Headquarters — Tech. Sgt. Bob E. Graves, Astoria, radio operator-top turret gunner of the Seventh AAF Liberator bomber “Texas Kate,” is a member of B-24 squadron commanded by Brig. Gen. Truman H. Landon, former commanding general of the VII Bomber Command, for its part in a daylong Army-Navy smash against Iwo Jima.
