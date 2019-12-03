10 years ago this week — 2009
As Rear Adm. Gary Blore, commander of the 13th U.S. Coast Guard District, looked over Derrick Ray’s shoulder into the gray of the Warrenton Marina, he could see the deck of Ray’s 78-foot schooner Northern Endurance, stacked with crab pots, dripping with the relentless rain.
But the two were dry inside, standing next to Ray’s captain’s chair as Ray pointed out many of the boat’s features, from its engine to its electronic navigation system.
Then Blore asked about the view from Ray’s familiar corner of the bridge when his 3-year-old fishing vessel is underway.
“Can you see everyone working on deck?” Blore wondered.
“That’s what I love about schooners,” Ray said, “You can protect the crew, you can keep an eye on them, you can see everything they’re doing.”
Last week, Blore and a small Coast Guard entourage visited the Warrenton Marina as part of the Coast Guard’s Operation Safe Crab, demonstrating just how much the Coast Guard cares about protecting Ray and his crew. The team spot-checked commercial fishing vessels, ramping up safety before the start of the Dungeness crab fishing season today.
Dozens of seabirds stranded during October’s soapy algae bloom were released into Youngs Bay Saturday, after being rescued and rehabilitated by volunteers at the Wildlife Center of the North Coast.
Nearly 40 common murres and Western grebes were successfully treated by the center after their feathers lost their waterproofing in the slimy algae foam that swept across Pacific Northwest shores this fall.
“We finally got the break in the weather we were waiting for,” said Virginia Huang, a volunteer for the center,” and not a moment too soon, as the hospital is overflowing with seabirds injured in recent storms.
Georgia-Pacific’s Wauna Mill is shutting down one of its older paper machines indefinitely at the end of this month.
The company is also planning to shut down an old converting rewinder, which turns large rolls of paper product into smaller packages, in the first quarter of next year.
Kristi Ward, public affairs manager for the mill, said the shutdown will affect 28 employees, but she couldn’t say whether any layoffs will be made. The mill laid off 15 workers last month.
50 years ago — 1969
The coldest day this fall was recorded at the U.S. Weather Bureau station at the airport Sunday, when the temperature dropped to 28 degrees in October.
Clear, cold weather is expected to continue at least for the next 36 to 48 hours. Weather systems remain offshore. An intense storm is about 2,000 miles out, but is nearly stationary, so poses no threat to this area for some time, if at all.
An uncertain market situation loomed for Clatsop County’s dwindling list of mink ranchers, with pelting in full swing.
Woodrow Willson, Clatsop Plains rancher, and Jerry Fletcher of Lewis and Clark, said market conditions were difficult to predict. Pelts from Clatsop ranchers will go on sale in mid-December in Seattle, Minneapolis and New York.
Willson said the tight money situation is the major factor in market uncertainty.
The Port of Astoria’s bagging machine will go back into operation in mid-December to sack a 10,000 ton cargo of urea for India.
Port Manager C.E. Hodges said the urea is being shipped by Collier Carbon & Chemical Co. from its Kenai, Alaska, plant to Portland by barge, then to Astoria by train. It is not known why the barge will go on to Portland rather than unload at Astoria, Hodges said.
The much-heralded sex revolution has arrived, nearly unnoticed, in Astoria.
But not unnoticed to those whose business is selling magazines, nor to the attorneys who are faced with the sticky problem of drawing the thin line between freedom of speech and obscenity.
“The sex magazines have become our biggest sellers in the past two or three years,” said Juanita Jones, owner and operator of Kildall News, next to the Liberty Theater on Commercial Street.
That has not always been the case, however.
Up until the past few years, men’s magazines which sold best had to do with the outdoors, sports, cars, or even surfing, while the women’s magazines tended toward romance and homemaking.
75 years ago — 1944
Astoria’s teenage canteen, with a membership of more than 200 school boys and girls in the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades, will be formally opened tonight for inspection of parents and the public.
The canteen was built into the basement of the American Legion building on Exchange Street, site of the former Montgomery Ward store. It is a sumptuous “night club” with a fancy ice cream and “Coke” bar, a big juke box, ping pong tables, checking facilities and a bright red dance floor.
The base paving on the new road to the naval hospital has been completed and work has been started on the top coat with an intention on the part of the contracting company to complete it as soon as possible. The yellow striping of this road as well as the airport detour road will be done as soon as weather permits. Lack of the guide stripes constitutes a traffic hazard in the heavy winter weather and the highway department urges caution until the striping is done.
Formal dedication of the Exchange Street United Service Organizations is set for Sunday afternoon, Dec. 10, with invitations issued to high ranking USO officials and to Astorians, it was announced today by Thomas M. Dent, club director.
Astoria’s proposed new sanitation ordinance governing the operation of restaurants and eating houses was introduced at the meeting of the city commission Monday night.
Informal discussion but no definite action on the measure followed the reading of the lengthy document. William Seeborg, president of the Clatsop County Public Health Association and Leslie Plummer, representing the Astoria Culinary Alliance, both of whom have been active in promoting the new ordinance, were present at the meeting but no representatives of Astoria restaurants and eating and drinking establishments of the city.
Mayor Earl Riley of Portland, keynote speaker for the League of Oregon Cities meeting Thursday evening at the Hotel Astoria, warned that cities were “heading toward loss of home rule and local autonomy” because of impending breakdowns in general property taxes, and that cities must find new revenue sources. His speech was broadcast over station KAST.
Director of fisheries for the state of Washington, Fred Foster, said yesterday that Pacific coast fishing industries were considering asking extension of coastal fishing limits up to 12 miles offshore to prevent foreign fishermen from catching what are regarded as American and Canadian fish.
Asked to define his term “foreign fishermen,” Foster said he referred particularly to the Japanese.
