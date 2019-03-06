10 years ago this week — 2009
Even Betsy Johnson’s usual broad smile held a tinge of fear at what is ahead for Oregon.
“We are staring down the barrel of a $3 billion out of balance (budget) for ‘09-11,” the North Coast’s state senator told an audience in Astoria Sunday afternoon.
“We are in desperate financial times,” she said, in answer to a question from Steve Hawks of Warrenton, who pleaded for support for seniors and disabled. “Probably no program will be held inviolate in the next round of cuts.”
Sea lion traps are in place on the Columbia River, and today the states of Oregon and Washington will begin trapping and possibly killing animals that follow the spring Chinook salmon run to the base of Bonneville Dam in search of an easy meal.
For the sea lions, it could be their last trip up the river.
“Targeted” California sea lions are those who have been seen eating salmon at the dam. Many of the fish are protected by the Endangered Species Act.
The ballot measure allowing physicians to prescribe lethal medication for terminally ill patients becomes law Thursday, but Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinic in Ilwaco will not be participating, announced Joe DiPalo, chief executive officer of the hospital.
Initiative 1000, the Washington State Death with Dignity Act, allows patients diagnosed with less than six months to live to request and self-administer lethal medication prescribed by a physician.
Martin Nygaard’s proposed development behind the Les Schwab tire center on U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton, which has been in the works for a long time, is picking up speed.
Rumors abound. Some have speculated it might be a Walmart. But Nygaard has not revealed the identity of the tenant he has lined up for the vacant 17.5-acre site.
A return of more than 1 million Columbia River coho salmon — the largest run since 2001 — is expected to brighten fishing prospects this year from the coast to the upper Columbia River.
50 years ago — 1969
A state highway department official said today rerouting Highway 30 south of the Astoria hills would be a major, highly expensive project and extensive study will be given to all the alternatives.
Fred Klaboe, assistant state highway engineer, said by phone from Salem that construction of an improved Highway 30 south of Astoria might cost between $750,000 and $1 million a mile. He also said that if traffic studies show that the large majority of cars coming into the area on 30 are going to Astoria, there wouldn’t be much point in routing the highway around the city.
Armed with search warrants, state police, deputy sheriffs and city officers from Cannon Beach and Seaside raided four fraternal organizations Monday night, arrested four persons and confiscated 11 slot machines.
Targets of the raids were Seaside Moose lodge, three machines; Seaside American Legion club, three machines; and Cannon Beach American Legion club, one machine.
A group of private citizens Monday night launched a drive to keep a section of the popular Klaskanine fishing river open to the public by putting up a small amount of money to “hold” property for sale near the Klaskanine fish hatchery.
75 years ago — 1944
Approximately 75,000 young Port Orford cedar trees will be planted by next weekend along the new Wolf Creek highway throughout the Tillamook burn, so successful was the initial planting this weekend by a crew of 50 high school boys.
Despite snow on the ground in some places, the youths averaged about 400 trees apiece each day, under supervision of officials of the state highway commission and forestry department. The lumber operators of Columbia and Clatsop counties donated the trees in a move to hide the ugly scars of the disastrous 1933 fire, which swept over 300,000 acres.
The trees line the highway in 10 rows on each side for a distance of nearly 80 feet. About a foot high now, they will establish roots this winter and begin growing a foot or two each year thereafter.
The season is so late no more planting will be attempted now, but more trees will be planted each year until the burned area is screened. Boys from neighboring high schools are hired on the work because men are not available.
Age records for marriage licenses at the Cowlitz County auditor’s office were shattered Monday, when an Astoria couple giving their ages as 82 and 78 were granted a license.
The groom, Victor Mikkola, who said he was a retired farmer and former Clatskanie resident, gave his age as 82, while the bride, Mrs. Kristian Savolainen, listed her age at 78.
