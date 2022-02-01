10 years ago this week — 2012
Ten-year-old Anya Bannon may grow up to be a theater critic one day.
She demonstrated her observation skills following the Portland Opera To Go performance of “Hansel and Gretel” on Friday.
“It was a great performance,” Bannon said. “It was nice and loud.”
In other words, Portland Opera, way to go.
Bannon, a fourth-grader at Cannon Beach Elementary School, and the rest of the student body, watched as the hungry Hansel and Gretel tried to forget their fantasies about food by doing a little dance.
This was one of 80 performances to be staged by the Portland Opera program in schools and other community venues throughout the Pacific Northwest. On Thursday night, the five actors and pianist performed at McMenamins Sand Trap Pub in Gearhart.
SEASIDE — Linda Jaklich and Nancy Taggard love the Seaside Library.
That’s why these members of the Friends of the Seaside Library will celebrate Love Your Library month in February.
They suspect that other Seaside residents love their library, too.
“People say this library is really special,” Taggard said. “I like that it’s located across from the middle school and swimming pool.”
Lots of kids come to the library after school to do their homework or work on the computers, said Jaklich.
Others come for knowledge, either through the books or the movies they can check out or the events offered to children and adults.
Bruce Mate flashed a photo of his daughter holding his granddaughter on the projector screen in front of the crowd gathered for Columbia Forum on Thursday night.
The Oregon State University researcher talked about his hopes for her future, that she should expect to live a decent and fulfilling life. For Mate, that idea is no different for one of nature’s largest mammal groups, traveling between homes a world apart to feed and breed.
“When I first got into biology, my sense was I wanted things to be sustainable,” said Mate, now pointing to a picture of an elder female blue whale on the projector screen. “That whale probably expects the same environment, the same feeding grounds.
“We conserve what we love, and we love what we understand.”
50 years ago — 1972
HAMMOND — The National Marine Fisheries Service Biological Field Station here may soon be without a home.
The General Services Administration has declared the property and facilities as surplus in federal government needs and has notified qualified non-federal agencies of its availability. The facilities once served as the Point Adams U.S. Coast Guard Lifeboat Station. A notice was sent by the administration to the Hammond Post Office for bulletin board printing, and educational agencies have been notified.
OCEAN PARK, Wash. — Hap Ames and his wife were rewarded recently when their beachcombing brought forth a 5 gallon bottle and a note.
Driving the beach about 6 miles north of the Ocean Park Approach, Ames noticed something riding on the outgoing tide. Jumping from his pickup, he ran up the beach and was prepared to swim after what he thought was a large ball. When it once again was close to shore he was able to get it; it turned out to be a very large bottle similar to the kind they sell water in in California. He cut the container open and pulled out a piece of stationary.
As close as the Ames’ can tell, the note was written with a fountain pen on a piece of stationary with a picture of a Japanese temple on it. However, the writing, which appears to be both in Norwegian and English, is partially obliterated. The Ames wish there was some way of bringing out the letters so they could read the whole note.
SEASIDE — It stands almost ready for use at First Avenue and the Necanicum River. It’s the Seaside Civic and Convention Center, which area businessmen hope will be an economic boost to the community. Completion of the concrete structure is set for Feb. 17 and the fourth annual Beachcomber Festival is slated for first use of the new building.
April 1 is a big day for American Metal Climax.
By that date, the company must decide whether to go and to what extent on its proposed aluminum reduction plant in Warrenton, according to Ted Briggs, vice president in charge of Oregon operations for AMAX Pacific Corp.
75 years ago — 1947
The taste of winter weather that January provided Astorians was a real one, as indicated by records of the official weather observer for the month.
Average maximum temperature for the month was 43.4 degrees and average minimum was 32.7 degrees, barely above freezing.
The 75-year average maximum temperature for January in Astoria is 45.8 degrees, 2.4 above last month’s average, and 75-year average minimum is 36.0 degrees, 3.3 above last month’s average.
Pier No. 4 at Mott Basin was turned over to the U.S. Navy by the General Construction Co., effective Feb. 1.
It was the fourth pier to be turned over of the eight which will ultimately accommodate the more than 400 vessels of the Columbia River group of the Navy’s 19th fleet, and with its turnover began what naval officials characterize as the final phase of massing the group’s ships at the basin.
Records of the Astoria Police Department today disclosed that 43 traffic accidents, involving serious injuries to nine people, mostly pedestrians, occurred in 1946 on Taylor Avenue and W. Astor between Second Street and Portway, which includes the area of the proposed department traffic control program which has been disputed.
Residents of John Day, Williamsport and other areas beyond the city limits which seek city water service must either apply for incorporation into the city or organize water districts which will build their own pipelines to present city mains.
The 13th naval district has recommended that $1 million be appropriated by the U.S. Navy for conversion of the naval hospital establishment into permanent housing for naval personnel of Tongue Point Station, according to information received Tuesday by the Chamber of Commerce from U.S. Sen. Guy Cordon.
The crab fishing fleet of almost the whole Pacific coast remains in port despite renewal of price negotiations between the Pacific Coast Crab Fishermen’s Association and buyers.
Hiram McAllister, the association’s president, today reported in Westport, Washington, that fishermen have reduced their original demand from 14 cents a pound to 12 cents and that buyers in Grays Harbor now offer 8 cents a pound. The association and buyers will meet again next Thursday in Hoquiam, Washington.
McAllister said that the boats on the crab grounds are selling their catches to roadside stands and to certain markets, which are paying as much as 14 cents a pound.