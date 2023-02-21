10 years ago this week — 2013
Jeff Belluschi could not believe the deal he got on a fireplace poker at the Festival of Dark Arts Saturday.
“Come here. Touch this. Look at that workmanship, can you believe it for that price?” he said, lifting up the heavy metal poker with intricate designs. Belluschi was one of thousands of guests attending the Festival of Dark Arts at Fort George Brewery over the weekend.
Primarily a celebration of stout beer, the festival also revels in such “dark arts” as blacksmithing, tattoos, tarot reading, glass blowing, rock and roll and painting with beer. Still, it was the 47 stouts on tap that drew most of the patrons, who like dark beer in the middle of the winter.
“Every time I come to Astoria I just pinch myself,” said Belluschi, who lives in Portland. “It is remarkable the turnaround from 15 years ago. It’s a great place. I like stouts and barley wine and beer in general, so it’s great to see Fort George here in Oregon be so successful.”
The quest to make Camp Rilea energy independent was buoyed last month with the passage of an amendment to the Oregon Territorial Sea Plan.
The amendment cleared the way for wave energy devices to be deployed at four suitable sites along Oregon’s shoreline.
The 11-square-mile section off of Camp Rilea is the largest study area of the four and is considered to be the most favorable, according to Department of Land Conservation and Development.
The potential supply of energy from wave power would allow the base to have a reliable source in the case of a regional disaster and would help them achieve a net-zero energy initiative.
But this section of shoreline is also greatly favored by crab fishermen. Many are based out of the lower Columbia River and use small boats, only allowing them to make short day trips to these prime crabbing grounds.
The impacts on fishing have yet to be determined, but crab fishermen who took part in the development process say that recommendations were ignored.
The Garden of Surging Waves is moving forward once again after a several month standstill that led to Tuesday night’s decision to break the project into parts.
The garden, which honors the contributions of Chinese people to the city and its surrounding areas, will be constructed on the corner of 11th and Duane streets.
That project will now be installed in four sequences, not to be confused with the four phases that make up all of Heritage Square, which the garden is only one part of.
The reason? Funding came up short and the bids came in high for the garden’s full installation, City Manager Paul Benoit told the council at a goal-setting session and again at Tuesday’s Astoria City Council meeting.
50 years ago — 1973
SEASIDE — “Seaside has the best beachcomber show on the West Coast,” remarked author Amos Wood as he strolled around the Seaside Civic & Convention Center floor Saturday afternoon.
Driftwood sculpture, glass floats, seashells and artistic arrangements of beach items vied for the attention of the almost constant stream of visitors to the Fifth Annual Beachcomber Festival.
SEASIDE — Huffing and puffing through a mile run each day is good exercise, but pushing on for more than 26 miles ... you have got to be kidding.
Not so, say 549 men, women and children who have registered for Saturday’s Fourth Annual Trail End Marathon in Seaside.
Promptly at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a pistol shot will send those runners jogging down Broadway Street en masse from the Turnaround to begin the 26-mile, 385-yard race.
When Lower Columbia River commercial gillnet fishermen launch the 14-day winter salmon season at 6 p.m. Saturday, they will be under close scrutiny like never before.
Last winter season, gillnetters landed about 8,500 steelhead and this incidental catch prompted the fishery regulatory agencies of Oregon and Washington state to make mandatory a 7 1/2-inch mesh size restriction. The steelhead catch was the highest in many years.
Various sport fishing groups, led by the Northwest Steelheaders Council of Trout Unlimited, pressed for change to an 8-inch net mesh size. However, the two state agencies said they would closely monitor the gillnet catch and if the steelhead take approached the 1972 winter figure, they might even shut down the season.
Gillnetters, during the winter season, are fishing primarily for Chinook salmon. Last winter’s catch is drawing fire, too. The sport fishermen have been successful in getting legislation introduced in both the Oregon and Washington Legislatures which would prohibit gillnet fishing on the Lower Columbia River between Feb. 1 to June 1. Hearings in both the Washington State Senate and House have been held, and hearings began this week in the Oregon Senate.
WARRENTON — A majority of persons contacted in a Warrenton Business and Professional Women’s survey think Oregon should continue to invite tourists to the state.
The survey involved 99 people. Of that total, 56 said that Oregon should continue to invite tourists, 23 said the state shouldn’t and 20 were undecided.
Clatsop County officials are looking into the possibility of moving the county fairgrounds from its present location in Astoria, County Commission Chairman Lyle Ordway said today.
Ordway said the County has received several offers from commercial developers to purchase the fairgrounds property along Marine Drive.
75 years ago — 1948
Fourteen members of the Portland Chamber of Commerce resources and recreation committee will come to Clatsop County Wednesday to look over Fort Stevens with a view to furthering the effort to have the area made into a state park.
The city commission Monday night refused demands of Jerome Greenberg, operator of a Commercial Street furniture store, for a loading zone in front of his place of business, after a heated argument in which Greenberg accused police of “picking on me” and declared he would not pay double parking tickets.
“You can’t bulldoze the city into giving you a loading zone by refusing to pay parking tickets.” Commissioner James Hogg, red-faced with resentment, told Greenberg. “I advise you to go up and pay that ticket.”
SEASIDE — “Your cookies have a more delicate texture than mine,” said the 180-pound football star to his bristle-chinned friend.
Thoughtfully, he munched a tiny heart-shaped pastry, smeared with pink frosting. “I must have put in a pinch too much baking powder” he decided earnestly.
In another classroom at Seaside High School — where everything’s topsy-turvy this week — a little girl waited impatiently with a block of myrtlewood in her hand. “I’m always last in line to use the band saw,” she complained.
For two weeks, boys’ woodworking classes are wearing aprons in the domestic science kitchen, learning to make cake, gingerbread, cookies, pie and other dishes. A forgetful varsity basketball player appeared in the locker room with his apron on one day last week.
The girls, meanwhile, are manufacturing skirt hangers, cedar chests, skate boxes and brassware. One enterprising miss is at work on a myrtlewood rolling pin.
The experiment was dreamed up by Miss Elsie Kiesel, domestic science teacher, and John Davidson, shop instruction. Their students agree that it’s a fine idea.
WARRENTON — More than 10,000 rats got drunk and died at the Warrenton city dumps Wednesday night.
The Pied Piper was proved to be a small time operator when a fraction of an ounce of “1080,” the deadliest rat poison ever developed, was mixed with a few dabs of ground sausage to cause the overnight destruction of the rodent horde.
The odorless, tasteless and colorless poison causes rats to develop a gait very similar to the drunken staggers before they die, was reported by Buckley R. Vaughan, county sanitarian who supervised the project.
More than 100 dead rats were found at the two city dumps Thursday morning — and scientists estimate that less than 1% of the rats killed by the poison are found above the ground.
Numerous warning signs have been posted at the two dumps. Dead rats and leftover bait will be destroyed to prevent the secondary poisoning of other animals.