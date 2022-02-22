10 years ago this week – 2012
When he moved to Astoria in 1965, Larry Lockett said, his monicker became “the transfer student.” Even after countless academic and athletic milestones for Astoria High School, Lockett said he remained the transfer student in photo captions for The Daily Astorian.
Lockett, principal of Astoria High School since 2000, said he’s proud of gaining local status after all those years. He will retire in June and return in a volunteer role to help the school, the district, the city and county in any way he can.
Astoria is mulling the possibility of flipping the switch by turning off 250 street lights in order to save money on the city’s utility bill.
As part of the City Council’s goals, which include exploring energy savings options, Ken Cook, Public Works director, and his staff have evaluated the streetlight system. The city recommended to the council Tuesday night that the number of streetlights be reduced from 895 to 645.
The money saved — estimated to be $36,000 per year — would go toward street paving, a real need in the city.
At two public meetings on Friday, North Coast fishing interests and environmental representatives voiced concerns that placing renewable energy devices, such as wind turbines or wave buoys within a 3 ½ mile expanse of the ocean, could disrupt fishing routes and wildlife habitat.
More than 100 people showed up at Friday’s two meetings of the Ocean Policy Advisory Council working group at Camp Rilea and Cannon Beach, representing a surge of interest in the state’s public planning process.
50 years ago – 1972
Some 185 men were back to work this morning on the docks at the Port of Astoria as the West Coast dock tie-up was finally at an end.
Eleven longshore gangs of around 15 men each were loading logs on three ships and grain on a barge. Three more ships were at anchor this morning in the Columbia River waiting to load logs.
Button up your overcoats, winter isn’t over yet along the North Coast. There is even the possibility of some white stuff falling later Wednesday or Thursday.
A cold air mass is moving south from Canada and could cause lower temperatures and some snow, at least around the 1,800-foot elevations, within the next 48 hours.
Barring unforeseen difficulties, the state Highway Division hopes to complete this week a project to ward off erosion at the Peter Iredale parking lot at Fort Stevens.
The project involves sinking steel pilings at the west end of the parking lot, according to Eldon Everton, maintenance engineer for the state Highway Division.
Logs and sand will be placed behind the pilings, he said, which will create a vertical drop-off and build up the sand bank.
Under a new long-range plan adopted by the state Highway Commission, bicycle trails will emanate from Astoria south along the Oregon Coast and east along the Columbia River to Multnomah Falls.
The plan will take many years to complete.
Gary Johansen says he is “walking on eggs these days.”
Walking on eggs, trying to appease both environmental groups and state agencies as he digs out of tons of rock deposited on his farm on Big Creek during the mid-January storms.
Despite his problems, he can still smile about his predicament and the power of Big Creek. He stood on about 2 feet of rock and silt and talked about the situation.
He said he owns some 130 acres of farmland on both sides of Big Creek just below the washed-out Big Creek bridge on Old Highway 30.
He says 15 or 16 acres were almost completely covered with rock and silt as a result of the storm. In addition, rock washed down from above and raised the creek bed to dangerous levels.
75 years ago — 1947
Fish cannery workers will seek a 40-hour week, wage increases and will promote a coast-wide wage and working condition agreement, it was announced today by Henry Niemela, fishermen’s union secretary.
All shore workers of the fishing industry of the West Coast had representatives at a conference in Seattle where the 1947 wage program was outlined. Union officials from Alaska and Canada participated.
Niemela said that fish handlers’ wages in Astoria were sub-normal, below those paid at other coast points, such as Eureka, California, Seattle and Aberdeen, Washington.
The Canadian scale, he reported, was low, but at present the Canadian dollar has more wallop than the American dollar.
Local cannery workers wage scale runs from 98 cents an hour to $1.35 an hour.
Niemela said that Chinese cannery labor is still under the contract system and receive less pay than white workers in Canada.
Heavily laden with ties for Shanghai, the former steam schooner Whitney Olson, now sailing under the Panamanian flag and renamed Catherine II, has sprung two serious leaks and is having rudder trouble about 60 miles northwest of the Columbia River.
The skipper of the 1,558-ton vessel called his agents advising them that he was proceeding to the Columbia River.
At noon today the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Onondaga, still uncertain as to the exact location of the steam schooner, headed out to sea, determined to find the crippled ship by radar.