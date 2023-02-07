10 years ago this week — 2013
It is difficult enough to sing Mozart’s “Queen of the Night” aria once. But when your microphone is off and you have to come back on the stage to sing it again, anyone might be forgiven if she can’t quite pull it off.
That wasn’t the case, however, for Alex Mather at the Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program Saturday night.
When it was her turn to perform her talent in front of the judges and the audience, the Astoria High School senior sang the “Magic Flute” piece to near perfection. Her voice blew the crowd, and the judges, away.
Even without acing the talent portion of the pageant, Mather probably would have won the title of Miss Clatsop County, according to Sandy Newman, the director of the pageant.
“Her mic being off was one of the best things that could have happened,” Newman said.
“She came back to sing in a more mature, more confident way,” she said.
They called it “Super Saturday,” and for young people taking part it was — super and varied.
Scores of young people tried their hand at twirling hula hoops, firing shotguns, shooting bows and arrows and creating paintings using fish at the 4-H Super Saturday workshop at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
The daylong event allowed youths, from kindergarten through high school, to sample a variety of fun and educational activities, whether or not they belonged to 4-H.
On Saturday, the Astoria High School Dance Team, “Pizazz: A School Division,” at David Douglas High School in Portland, won the first-place trophy. In second place was Scappoose High School Dance Team.
Pizazz, wearing purple costumes, danced to the music of Prince, choreographed by Carole Chase. The coaches are Jeanne Peterson, Alice Thompson and Carleta Lewis-Allen.
GEARHART — If the fourth graders at Gearhart Elementary School suddenly had to eat like shorebirds, picking up their food with their beaks, they might go hungry.
That may have been one lesson learned this week when “Nate the Great” arrived from the Columbia River Maritime Museum to teach them how shorebirds adapt to their environment to survive.
With simple household objects, a willing student and slideshow, Nate Sandel, 33, managed to entertain and inform the energetic 9- and 10-year-olds for nearly an hour.
By the end of the class, the students knew why some shorebirds have long legs, how they are protected by their oily feathers and what a shorebird might eat with a long beak.
The Museum in the Schools program offers a variety of science and history topics for students at all grade levels.
50 years ago — 1973
The commander of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Yocona says he thinks crews of the Soviet stern trawlers off the Northwest coast are just fishing and not performing other functions.
Talking to members of the Astoria Chamber of Commerce Friday, Cmdr. R.A. Johnson said some persons think the Soviets are doing something other than just fishing (such as gathering military intelligence).
For the first time in several years, the aged Clatsop County Jail has not been recommended by a grand jury for instant demolition.
The current grand jury has just completed one of its required duties, that of touring and evaluating public buildings such as jails, the courthouse and the county shops.
This jury said this of the County Jail: “Obsolete and very crowded, but well taken care of.” Previous jurors have termed the old jail building as “disgraceful, dismal and in disrepair,” urging a new jail be constructed.
While most women continue to shop the supermarkets and grumble about soaring food prices and questionable food additives, two young women have joined forces with several others to start the Clatsop Food Co-op.
Becky Field, 19, and Jeri Natali, 24, decided in talking with each other that there was no place in Clatsop County to buy “high quality, unadulterated foods at low prices.” So, in October, they gathered 20 others at the House of Many Ways, 656 11th St., Astoria, to discuss this need.
They visited food co-ops in Portland to learn about prices, food sources, and operational policies. Miss Natali shared her experience working with the Food Conspiracy Co-op in Berkeley, California.
The Clatsop Food Co-op program is still in its initial stages and on a small scale.
CANNON BEACH — Future structures built on ocean front property in Cannon Beach, including hotels and motels, won’t be allowed any closer than 15 feet of the beach.
That is the minimum ocean front setback tentatively approved by Cannon Beach City Council following two readings of a proposed ordinance to the city’s zoning ordinance Tuesday.
The new ordinance uses typical legal terms but it’s not difficult to see the main point: The city of Astoria won’t tolerate junk and unsightly nuisances.
The City Council made that point by passing a tough junk ordinance Monday designed to allow the city to enforce orders to remove old cars and junk from private property.
SEASIDE — A small exhibit now at the Seaside Convention Center is not open to the public. The reason for the closed doors is obvious after a look inside.
Few people need tear gas grenades, smoke generators, seminal fluid detection kits, flashing lights to mount on a car or leather ammunition pouches. Law enforcement agencies do use them and many other items like them to perform their job.
The small exhibit involving a few manufacturers of law enforcement equipment was set up to give Oregon police chiefs in Seaside a chance to look at what is available during their association’s winter conference.
75 years ago — 1948
A cold air mass fingered down into the Pacific Northwest from the subarctic Mackenzie valley Monday bringing freezing and near-freezing temperatures, snow and ice to the region.
The city commission Monday night passed on first and second reading an ordinance for regulation of sale, distribution and use of heavier-than-air “bottle gas” fuels such as propane, butane and similar gases.
The ordinance forbids sale, distribution or use of such gases in a restricted area downtown. It also requires that in the rest of the city deliveries be made in sealed containers, only under permit from the fire chief, that the gas cannot be pumped or poured inside the city limits, and that vehicles carrying the material cannot park on city streets.
What is considered the best reading for sailors on a six months’ trip to the tropics has been selected and boxed by the Clatsop County Library for the crews of the two tuna motherships, Saipan and Tinian.
Phil Blodgett, county librarian, has picked out 290 books, both fiction and non-fiction, for the 50 men making the trip. There will be a crew of 25 on each ship.
The librarian chose big, heavy and light reading. Some humorous material was added. Blodgett considers serious reading possibly better for long voyages than belly laughs.
A dispute as to whether an alley does or does not exist in Block 115, Shively’s Astoria, occupied a solid hour of the city commission’s time at its Monday night meeting.
The city commission, after a long discussion, accepted a report by City Attorney J.L. Hope in which he declared no alley exists in this block or ever did exist, and advised the commission against attempting to declare an alley exists.
The existence or non-existence of alleys in Shively’s Astoria has been a subject of controversy ever since this district was first platted by John Shively more than 100 years ago, Hope said.
Representatives of the Lower Columbia Highway association appealed Wednesday to the state highway commission for improvement of U.S. Highway 30 westward from Rainier to Astoria.
“The commission appeared sympathetic,” County Judge Guy Boyington, a member of the delegation, reported Wednesday. “The commission assured us it will do its utmost to carry westward its improvement of Highway 30 whenever funds are available.”
One of the most protracted spells of cold, clear winter weather experienced here in many years entered its 28th day Friday following a 30-degree minimum temperature Thursday night.
It was the eighth consecutive night on which the thermometer had fallen below the freezing point.
Since Jan. 10, the last day before the cold spell began, there have been 22 nights on which frost or ice occurred in Astoria, and only five nights without one or both of these phenomena, or without snow.