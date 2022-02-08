10 years ago this week – 2012
SEASIDE — Home-schooled 17-year-old Sydney Dufka of Arch Cape was selected as the 2012 Miss Clatsop County Saturday night.
Seaside high School students Hannah Bacon and Giselle Pincetich won the Miss Oregon Coast Outstanding Teen and Miss Clatsop County Outstanding Teen titles before a crowd of about 500 people at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
“I’m elated! I can’t believe it!” said Dufka following her crowning as Miss Clatsop County. “My favorite part tonight was my onstage question. I felt like I really locked it this year,” she said
KNAPPA — Nearly 4 acres of grass and tidal land were destroyed at the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 30 and Hillcrest Loop in Knappa after a controlled burn went astray Monday night.
“A homeowner was burning trash and the wind kicked up some embers and it just took off,” said Knappa Fire Chief Paul Olheiser.
The former Red Lion Inn, the hotel at the Port of Astoria recently abandoned by its parent company, is courting two potential suitors.
One is a partnership of the Portland based Williams/Dame & Associates Inc. and Escape Lodging from Cannon Beach.
The other, Hospitality Masters, is a group from Astoria.
The Port terminated its relationship with Red Lion in September 2010 and put out a request for proposals on the hotel by Jan 20. The original hotel, The Thunderbird Inn, opened in the mid-1960s.
It’s taken a decade, but conservationists are finally heralding the passage of legislation that will create a system of marine reserves off the Oregon Coast, where fishing and other commercial activity will be excluded from taking place.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Senate passed the bill, known as SB 1510, by a 25-5 vote that will go to the governor.
Sen. Betsy Johnson, a member of the Coastal Caucus and a sponsor of the bill, told colleagues Tuesday the bill “was not a perfect piece of legislation” because of the compromises made passing it.
But concerns that conservation groups outside the state would write their own ballot measure, with much stricter language calling for as many as 321 reserves, helped spur the compromises, she said. She called such a ballot measure “economic Armageddon”
“I absolutely believe this bill is an inoculation against a ballot measure,” she said on the Senate floor.
50 years ago – 1972
The anchored fleet of strikebound ships in Astoria Harbor shrank from 13 to 12 last week when the Norwegian freighter Evano sailed for Korea.
The ship’s new owners evidently abandoned the long wait for a chance to load cargo on the Columbia River.
Five of the 12 ships still left are due to load cargo at the Port of Astoria when the longshoremen’s strike ends, the other seven are to load at upriver ports.
LOS ANGELES — Phones rang crazily in police and sheriff’s offices, anxious callers saying they heard the western United States and Canada has sunk into the sea.
As mystified law enforcement officers listened, about 50 callers described how a great earthquake triggered by the recent Amchitka atomic tests had devastated Alaska, Tokyo and the western coast of North America.
Everything from Alaska to Santa Barbara, California, was underwater, the callers said Sunday.
Most of the callers said they had heard about the disaster on radio.
A check showed that KPPC FM in suburban Pasadena had just aired a two-hour simulated newscast depicting a disaster caused by the Amchitka test.
Most of the callers had missed an announcement at the start and finish which told listeners it was all fiction.
A tentative agreement to end the crippling 123-day strike on West Coast docks was announced Tuesday by negotiators for shippers and longshoremen.
The Columbia River lightship is now the only one left on the U.S. West Coast, following disestablishment last month of the Umatilla Reef lightship off the northern Washington coast.
A Port of Portland official said Tuesday night he thinks the Port of Astoria’s future development will probably be confined to a chance at attracting deep-draft bulk-commodity ships, a little container cargo and as a LASH port.
Keith Hansen, director of administration for the Port of Portland, told Astoria Lions Club members he things LASH is the biggest opportunity the Port of Astoria has for big growth. The LASH concept (which stands for lighter aboard ship) is that it’s efficient to load cargoes aboard barges and the barges aboard ships. The ship can then put in at a strategically located port, the barges can be taken off and sent to private and public docks throughout a river system.
Hansen said when LASH becomes financially feasible on the lower Columbia River, he’s sure Astoria, not Portland, will be the key port.
75 years ago — 1947
A new record for successful cat rescues was established by Astoria firemen during the past month. Never since the statistics were kept on such operations by our firemen have cats within the period of a month so frequently found themselves in distress.
The cat calls usually are made by the owner who comes to the station with a plea for recovering his cat from a tree. She is represented as a pet of his children and the community joy. Invariably the cat is up a tree and refuses or is afraid to come down.
The government’s fish and wildlife service today expressed hope that in a few years this country will have a privately-operated fleet of fishing boats equipped as floating cannery ships.
There is only one ship afloat which combines fishing, freezing and canning facilities, the government’s experimental factory fishing ship Pacific Explorer, a converted World War I ship.
It would have been impossible for the freighter Drexel Victory to have touched bottom in the area indicated by her master and bar pilot before she sank near the mouth of the Columbia River Jan. 21, Col. O.E. Wals, Portland district engineer, declared here today.
He said the depth was found to be 57 feet at the spot indicated by the master and pilot, and that the time of the accident there was 2 or 3 foot tide, giving the vessel nearly 60 feet of water.
Expansion of the coyote’s territory within the past two decades is one of the most unusual recent developments in wild animal life of the West, according to Stanley PO. Young, former Astorian who for 29 years has been one of the leading biologists of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Young was here Monday in the course of a 10,500-mile trip through Canada and the United States gathering material for a book he expects to publish this year on western wild animals.
Young was gathering information about the activities of coyotes in Clatsop County. He said that the coyote, the only wild animal which has spread its range into new territory in modern times, was unknown in Clatsop County until after 1911.
President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday observances in the city schools was featured this morning by flag presentation of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars at the Astoria High School before the student body and numerous visitors.
An attempt will be made this afternoon by the U.S. Army LT 373 to cross in with the deactivated ship Arrow from the lightship.
A 45 mph wind kicked up a heavy sea earlier. Southwest storm warnings were posted. Standing by the tug is the cutter Onondaga, which has been at sea for three days in assisting the LT 373 to put a line on the former ferry and escort her to Astoria.
“Seventy-five percent of unemployment compensation in Astoria goes to people who don’t want to work,” James H. Cellars, secretary of the Columbia River Salmon and Tuna Packers’ Association, declared Wednesday at the hearing in Salem before the Senate labor and industries committee.
Cellars was opposing the proposal backed jointly by the AFL and CIO for an increase in benefits from $18 for 20 weeks in any one year to $25 for 26 weeks.
“No increase is justified now,” Cellars argued, declaring increased benefits “would only lead” to more abuses. He said employers find they can’t get workers “because they would rather load on unemployment compensation.”