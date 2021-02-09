10 years ago this week — 2011
Capt. Dan Jordan knows the challenge crossing the Columbia River Bar can pose.
It’s notorious for its treacherous conditions — and the deadly toll it can charge.
“The whole reason we’re here is the rough bars,” Jordan, a bar pilot, said.
For some of the biggest ships that cross the bar, being able to forecast what the bar will look like hours in the future is key. The loaded ships preparing to leave Portland need a green light to start heading toward Astoria, hours before they hit the bar, he said.
“We have to tell them they can cross in 10 hours,” Jordan said.
Mariners rely on weather forecasts and real-time data from weather and wave buoys to help make informed decisions about when to travel through the bar. But that isn’t always easy, especially in the winter when the network of buoys that monitor conditions can get a beating in a storm and take months to get repaired.
“When we start losing them, our planning falls apart,” Jordan said.
In September 2009, however, a new, smaller wave buoy was installed just outside the bar near the South Jetty by Scripps Institution of Oceanography with funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. These buoys are much smaller than the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Data Buoy Center buoys and don’t succumb as easily to the beating waves and weather can give. Thanks to the Connect Oregon III grant the bar pilots applied for, an identical buoy will be added to the system in the late spring, adding another link to the network that will help mariners — from bar pilots to fishermen — predict hazardous wave conditions on the bar.
The subsidy that’s funded air service in Astoria for nearly two years will officially end March 12.
Although the subsidy will end, North Coast leaders are still working to try to keep air service running from Portland to Warrenton and Newport.
In an air service consortium meeting Friday between the Port of Astoria and Newport, the two entities decided to send in their notice to SeaPort Airlines.
The combination of Connect Oregon II money and matching funds from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant was set to run out this year.
A small fire which started in a couch in a sixth-floor apartment of the Astor Hotel made for a hurried evacuation into the wind and rain for some residents around 11 a.m. Monday.
Most residents were not in the building at 342 14th St. during the fire that activated the sprinkler system in the apartment.
“Right now, we’re dealing with a lot of water damage,” said Tara Constantine, a spokeswoman for the Astoria Fire Department.
The sprinklers did their job, but left a lot of water in the apartment, she added.
The water soaked through all five floors beneath the apartment and into the Amazing Stories comic book store on the street level of the building.
50 years ago — 1971
The Irish Stardust was loading last week at the Port of Astoria.
The Stardust was the first Irish ship to dock at Astoria in some five years, but it was somewhat difficult to convince Capt. James Caird, that he and his crew were, to some degree, special visitors. Card queried, “If we’re so special, then why is it all we’ve had since we hit this part of the country is bloody rain?”
The captain said this on one of the few nights the stars were shining in Astoria. After being reminded of the exceptionally clear weather at that hour he was quick to come back with something to the effect of, “The bloody bad weather is following us and will be here before we cast off.”
Caird, who has been at sea since he was 15, manifests all the traits of an “Old Salt.” His Irish wit constantly prevails and is frequently interspersed with apologies for what he calls “sailor talk.”
Gov. Tom McCall’s office on Monday asked President Richard Nixon to declare Clatsop and Tillamook counties a major disaster area.
Astoria City Manager Dale Curry, informed of this request Monday afternoon by the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, said, “This is mighty good news.”
The city, suffering the most of the two counties, can by a presidential declaration qualify for federal assistance at the Irving Avenue site where a section of the street has slipped and where several houses are badly damaged. Curry estimated the Irving Avenue project at approximately $160,000 in repairs.
CANNON BEACH — City officials’ deliberations on the proposed 175-unit Breakers Point condominium project continued Monday night with Mayor Gerald Gower telling residents the City Council would “safeguard” the public interest. The main point of discussion was whether adequate public access to the beach would be provided. After two and a half hours of pro and con arguments, the City Council adjourned the matter until March 8, when a decision will be made.
The Port of Astoria has invited Ray Crone, a tidal hydraulics authority at the University of California, Davis, to prepare cost estimate on a survey to determine what is causing the Port’s excessive silting problem.
In a conference call Wednesday, port officials arranged for Crone to visit the Port Feb. 25. The Port Commission will not decide whether to make the study until they receive Crone’s cost estimates. He will be paid $300 per day, plus expenses, while serving as a consultant for the Port.
75 years ago — 1946
Astoria chapter 23 of the Disabled American Veterans came into being Friday night in Clatsop County Circuit Court, when Paul R. Tharalson, state commander of the group, delivered over the charter to members of the local post.
The post was organized largely through the efforts of John H. Suomy, of Clatskanie, who served as senior vice commander of the organization. Suomy is a member of Columbia County Post 2 and a veteran of World War I.
On Jan. 28, 1945, Lt. Charles R. Stafford, former Astorian-Budget advertising man, then a war prisoner in Germany, wrote a card to Troyer Thompson, advertising manager of the Astorian-Budget.
This morning Thompson found two communications from Stafford in the mail. One was a letter from Seaside, where Stafford is in business, the other a card sent via Stalag Luft III.
Stafford’s card was written in three languages and would never have been passed by an American censor because it revealed how excited the prisoners were getting at the approach of allied armies. The card must have so impressed the German censor because it was not mailed until March 9, 1945, when the war was over for the Stalag’s censor.
At the time, Stafford, who was captured when his plane was shot down in the Schweinfurt ball bearing plant raid, was teaching journalism to his fellow prisoners. The school closed when the Russians arrived.
Gales that at times reached velocity of 90 miles per hour battered the Oregon and Washington state coasts Tuesday night and continued to sweep inland this morning.
The storm caused several slides along the Columbia Gorge Highway, blocking train, automobile and telephone traffic Tuesday night.
Four men with the U.S. Coast Guard from the Willapa Bay lifeguard station died in the gale Tuesday while searching for fishing boats reported missing from Washington coast ports.
Bodies of two of the men came ashore. Their 36-foot motor lifeboat washed ashore, undamaged. It was found on the beach more than 10 miles north of Grays Harbor, near Ocean City, Washington. No hope is held for survival of the two missing men in the ocean gale, which was one of the worst in years.
Riding out the gale off the mouth of the Columbia River, the storm-beaten wooden lumber schooner Whitney Olsen reached Astoria at noon today. She lost her deck-load Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bonham has been searching for a mine sighted Tuesday approximately a mile northwest of the Columbia River Lightship.
At the time when the mine was sighted there were several vessels in the vicinity, waiting to enter the Columbia River when the bar moderated. It was first observed by the oil tanker Degolia. Thus far, the mine has not been located by the Coast Guard.
Action of the ocean current in the area will likely cause the mine to drift northward toward Long Beach, Washington.
A decline in the number of smelt processed for the frozen fish market has occurred this season, although large quantities are still shipped from the Cowlitz River where the annual catch ranges from 2 million pounds to more than 3 million. In 1942, the smelt catch in Washington state streams reached 3.2 million pounds, one of the big years in the fishery.