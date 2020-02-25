10 years ago this week — 2010
Supporters of the Astoria Riverfront Trolley are working hard to get it on track to start transporting residents and visitors next month.
The trolley is always popular — especially during spring break, when students and their families flock to the North Coast. This year, spring break runs from March 15 to March 19 for Washington state students and from March 20 to 28 for students in Oregon.
Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has rebuffed three “demands” from the Bradwood Landing liquefied natural gas project developer and warned that a key water quality permit will likely be denied.
The 66-foot fishing vessel Defiant, built in Astoria in 1960, returned to its hometown last week for a major upgrade.
Owner Mike Haggren has hired the boat’s original builder, J&H Boatworks Inc., to do a $400,000 lengthening and sponsoning — a big job for any local boatyard, and one that J&H has never attempted.
Over the next several months, the company will be working inside Hangar 3 at the Port of Astoria’s North Tongue Point facility, adding 5.5 feet of length with a new bow and stern and widening the sponson by 3 feet on each side.
Haggren said the work will allow him to “get quite a bit more boat” out of his 30-year-old crabber, which also does trawl fishing and longlining.
“It’s more stable, and you can carry larger deckloads of fish and/or fishing gear in rough weather,” he said. “The way the fisheries are, you pretty much gotta go for it anymore — no matter what the weather conditions are.”
For 400 years, pressure has been building between the tectonic plates on either side of the 700-mile fault line that runs along the ocean floor from Eureka, California, to Victoria, British Columbia.
“We have pretty much a slam-dunk chance of a quake in our lifetime or our children’s lifetime,” James Roddey, earth science information officer for the state Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, told the Warrenton City Commission Tuesday.
And, Roddey said, Warrenton is one of the most vulnerable communities on the Oregon Coast.
When the fault finally blows, the result is likely to create one of the biggest earthquakes the world has ever known, a 9.0 quake that would rip the sea floor apart and shake 10 million coastal residents for 11 minutes or more, Roddey said.
50 years ago — 1970
The group which protested the proposed Lewis and Clark-Warrenton school district merger last week before the State Board of Education released today the statement which it submitted to the state board.
The statement, released by Hiram Johnson, a resident of the Lewis and Clark district, says the proposed merger “is not in the best interest of our community, educationally, and/or economically.” It urged that the matter be brought to a vote, though, “because it has become an issue of great controversy amongst neighbors.”
Ground preparation began today on Exchange Street, between 9th and 10th, for construction of a new building for The Astorian.
Workers of Roy Duoos & Son, Astoria contractor, began preparations for construction of an 8,100-square-foot, one-level building, on the southwest corner of 10th and Exchange. Plans call for a parking area on the western end of the half-block.
Operation of the Port of Astoria’s grain elevator as the only public elevator on the Columbia River is paying off, with more grain shipped in the first two months of 1970 than in each of the two previous years.
Kerr Grain Corp. took over management of the elevator in 1969 under a lease arrangement with the Port. Profits are split equally.
Norm Kramer, grain elevator superintendent for Kerr, listed grain shipments so far this year at 39,500 short tons in January and 16,240 tons in February. He predicted 40,000 tons of grain will be shipped in March, with the next grain ship slated to arrive about March 13.
The derrick Titan grew 6 feet Wednesday with the help of four other cranes.
Like Homo sapiens, the 150-ton Titan experienced some growing pains but foot by foot it was hoisted into the air by its four fellow cranes until two 6-foot steel girders could be yarded in place, one under each side of the platform.
The operation was carried out in the slip between Piers 1 and 2 with the Titan nestled in the center of the four assisting cranes.
The Russian freighter Anton Chekhov was to come into the the Columbia River this afternoon ahead of its scheduled arrival March 1.
The vessel was to be met by a 44-foot Coast Guard craft from Cape Disappointment at the Columbia River lightship about 1 p.m. inside the bar, and a 40-foot craft was to take over escort duties to Longview, according to Cape Disappointment officials.
The Chekhov, first Russian freighter to enter the Columbia River since 1948, will unload 1,000 tons of steel products from Japan in Portland.
75 years ago — 1945
A stalemate of almost four months duration in bottom fishing and processing here has been broken, and Astoria’s growing bottom fishing fleet has resumed work at sea with announcement of an OPA price order amendment, which processors say permit them to buy bottom fish at fishermen’s ceilings.
Oregon State Master Fish Warden M.T. Hoy today released total 1944 albacore landing in Oregon and Washington state amounting to 34,182,876 pounds or 3,000,000 pounds greater than that landed during California’s peak year of 1917.
Members of the Lower Columbia Cooperative Dairy Association are meeting 300 strong today in Astoria to hear the report of the most successful year’s business in the history of the organization from C.W. Laughlin, association manager and other officers of the co-op, and to elect officers for the coming year.
Nightlife becomes America’s latest wartime casualty tonight.
Promptly at the stroke of midnight every bar, cabaret, movie, bowling alley and other amusement place in the nation must turn off its lights and lock the doors under a government curfew aimed at saving fuel, manpower and transportation.
Astoria will be a 12 o’clock town tonight when the curfew “sounds” with the doors of all amusement places, night clubs, restaurants, cigar stores and theaters closed in accordance with the government edict. Operators of night businesses are arranging their affairs in order to close up shop 15 minutes earlier and in some cases 30 minutes prior to the zero hour.
Enforcement of the curfew is primarily a voluntary measure in Astoria with city officials planning no step to see that the government edict is enforced. City Manager Brewer Billie said today that he expected 100% compliance with the provisions of the new closing regulation in Astoria but that should enforcement be necessary upon the part of local police officers, the City Commission would first have to enact appropriate legislation to handle the situation.
The drag fishing craft Shirley Lee recently fouled its nets along the ocean’s bottom about 3 miles west of North Head in what may be wreckage of the fishing boat Republic, and the Coast Guard has “buoyed” the spot for possible further examination.
The Republic was lost in a gale Feb. 6 and 7 taking four men to their death. When the Shirley Lee’s nets fouled on the bottom and were pulled free, they released several boards and fish floats, the Coast Guard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.