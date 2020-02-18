10 years ago this week — 2010
Spotted this month: Six men heaving hundreds of dead bodies into Clatsop County’s Lewis and Clark River.
OK, so they were dead fish bodies — or what remained of them after six months of storage.
“Liquid with a maggot crust,” is how retired state biologist Walt Weber described some of them, as he and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife assistant biologist Troy Laws drove six totes of rotten salmon up the side of Saddle Mountain. “These are the worst we’ve put in — ever.”
Weber and Laws belong to the Rainland Flycasters, a group of fly fishers whose members volunteer every year to sling surplus hatchery fish back into North Coast streams. For each of the last 15 years, they’ve put up to 60,000 pounds of carcasses back in local rivers to deliver vital nutrients to the ecosystem.
It’s a dirty job, and this year it was especially icky. Some of the fish sat out for several days after being collected from Big Creek and Klaskanine hatcheries in September. Then they were frozen, stored and thawed this month for the stream enrichment program.
To empty the most putrid tubs of fish, Laws hitched them with cables to his pickup and pulled away slowly until they tipped off the trailer, falling upside down on the ground and sending rotting fish blood spraying into the air.
“Some said it couldn’t be done,” said The Astorian’s Systems Manager Carl Earl. “But we did it.”
The Astorian successfully dismantled and moved an old press, installed a new press and got it running in 11 days — a process that normally takes a month.
The new press began rolling Monday night with the printing of TV Week. By 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the daily edition was making its way through the new blue towers recently installed in the offices at Ninth and Exchange streets.
Do you have one of the bicycles used in the 1985 film “The Goonies”?
Or were you an extra in any of the 300-some movies filmed or produced in Oregon?
McAndrew “Mac” Burns wants your stories.
The executive director of the Clatsop County Historical Society is counting down the days to the opening of a new Oregon Film Museum with both panic and anticipation. The museum will open for the Goonies’ 25th anniversary celebration in June: 106 days and counting.
50 years ago — 1970
On March 1, when the Sisters of Charity of Providence are scheduled to withdraw from St. Mary’s Hospital, it will mark the end of 90 years of service to the sick and the poor of the Sunset Empire by the members of his order.
St. Mary’s was established Aug. 4, 1880, in the former Arrigoni Hotel building at the southeast corner of 15th and Duane — the same site occupied by the modern brick hospital of today.
In the intervening 90 years the hospital has occupied three successive buildings, all in the same city block, and for periods of several years the sisters operated a school of nursing and a nursing home in addition to the hospital.
The Sisters of Charity of Providence order was established in 1844 in Montreal, by a widow who had lost her husband and three children. Hospital work has been the order’s major function.
In 1856 the order entered the Pacific Northwest when five sisters arrived on the steamer Brother Jonathan in Vancouver, Washington, coming to establish St. Joseph Hospital there. It was the second hospital on the Pacific coast.
The mail poll of Lewis and Clark and Warrenton-Hammond voters on the proposed merger of those two school districts shows sentiment in the Lewis and Clark district against the merger and in the Warrenton district in favor of it.
Astoria City Council members asked the city manager Monday night to obtain cost estimates on two more sites for the controversial sewage treatment plant.
The council, aware of opposition to the lagoon facility being situated near Bumble Bee Seafoods’ cold-storage plant at 39th and Lief Erikson and adjacent to Port of Astoria property next to Pier 3, looked at another site on a city map.
The Navy room, a new display room at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, will open to the public possibly next week, according to museum director Rolf Klep.
The main floor room, which Klep said is the second largest display room at the museum, was approved for museum use in January by the Oregon Military Department, owner of the building which houses the maritime museum in Astoria.
Used in past years as a National Guard classroom, Klep said the room had been in use for storage recently. When National Guard activities were moved to Camp Rilea, Klep said, the museum made the request for the room for display space.
WASHINGTON — The United States reported today a deficit of $6.99 billion in its balance of payments for 1969, the worst year on record.
75 years ago — 1945
Capt. F.E. Shoup, captain of an attack transport commissioned by the Navy here recently, was executive officer aboard Astoria’s first cruiser, the Astoria christened in 1933, when the ship was pounded into oblivion and sent to the bottom of “Iron Bottom” Bay off Savo Island in the early-war tragedy of 1942. Captain Shoup’s ship, the Clermont, is now in shakedown cruise.
But here this week the graying, slender captain told, with a set jaw, the heroic effort the first Astoria’s crew made to save their fire-bathed man-of-war, and finally lost when they thought they had the battle licked.
The social and psychological attitudes which servicemen bring back with them from military service are going to be just as important and serious as the problem of finding jobs, it was stressed by Dr. Carl R. Rogers, head of counseling for the United Service Organizations, when he spoke to a group of Astoria USO staff members and volunteers in Portland last weekend.
Report of the first donut and pie nights conducted at the Exchange Street USO by women’s groups of the city was made at the Wednesday night meeting of the club’s board of operation.
Director Thomas M. Dent announced to the board that he is planning to bring girls coming from Portland and a band from Fort Lewis for a dance in March.
Two guests of the club were introduced to the board. They were members of the Women’s Army Corps from Camp Maxey, Texas, Cpl. Cleota Rogers and Pfc. Marjorie Mayberry. The girls are “seeing the west” on a 15-day furlough and were invited by William Badger, whom they met in Portland, to visit at his Gearhart home and see the ocean.
Chinook salmon passing over Bonneville dam in the Northwest have decreased to the lowest number recorded, the interior department revealed today.
When the first count was made, in 1938, 272,158 salmon went over the dam. The number rose in 1941 to 461,713, but has declined steadily since then. The 1944 count was 241,718.
A steady parade of Clatsop County farmers, their wives and children poured through the 4-H club building Saturday to study with interest the exhibit of farm labor-saving devices sponsored by Oregon State College. The exhibits were explained by Mrs. Mabel Mack and Clyde Walker, state superintendent of the farm labor experiment service, and Don Jossy, county agent.
