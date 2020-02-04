10 years ago this week — 2010
Under drizzly skies early Sunday morning, a large crane hoisted the historic World War II cannon from the grounds of the Clatsop County Courthouse. The artillery piece will undergo a top-to-bottom renovation led by a group of local volunteers.
The Japanese field howitzer has sat at the northeast corner of the courthouse since the 1940s, but weather and vandals have left it rusted and dilapidated. A group of local history-minded citizens, including Clatsop County Commissioner John Raichl, decided to organize a volunteer-driven renovation project. Last month, the county board of commissioners voted to allow the cannon’s temporary removal for the project, which will be undertaken entirely with volunteers and private donations.
If only the mill ponds in south Seaside could tell their stories.
They might capture the past when the ocean was a mile inland and a beach stretched where U.S. Highway 101 is now. They might display the rock deposited by ancient landslides, or they could show how the flat land was dug out for a quarry and the water that filled the abandoned quarry became a series of freshwater and saltwater ponds used by a lumber mill to float logs.
Those stories and stories of other ecologically significant sites in the Clatsop Plains watershed may be the links connecting local environmental areas in a Necanicum Estuary Natural History Park proposed for Seaside.
“When you have the ocean and the mountains in one view, you’ve got something pretty dramatic,” said Neal Wallace, Seaside public works director. “This is something that could be a landmark park.”
It’s been a long time coming, but the city of Astoria has finally received a federal grant to relocate a 10-inch water main now running along the surface of Bond Street.
The above-ground water pipe was designed by city staff as a temporary fix to provide adequate water for fire suppression to the west end of Astoria after the original underground pipe was seriously damaged in the 2007 landslide.
Poker players in the Cannon Beach American Legion aren’t breaking the law anymore, but they will still have to “hold ‘em” for a month before they can play again.
After learning that the Oregon State Police was investigating the legion’s Friday night “Texas Hold ’em” games, the City Council adopted a “social gaming” ordinance Tuesday night that allows the games for charitable, fraternal and religious organizations.
Cannon Beach was among several municipalities being investigated by the state police.
Without the ordinance, the American Legion would be violating state law, said City Manager Rich Mays.
50 years ago — 1970
An architects’ drawing for a revamped and enlarged Sea Fare Restaurant has been submitted to the Port of Astoria by Walla and Dolle of Vancouver, Washington.
Plans call for a meeting room for 250 people, which can be closed off by sliding doors to make three or four rooms. Entrance to the restaurant and bar would be on the Columbia River side of the structure.
Petitions protesting the installation of a sewage treatment lagoon near 39th Street and Lief Erickson Drive will be submitted by the Alderbrook Community Club tonight to the Astoria City Council. The council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The petitions, signed by residents of Alderbrook, east of the proposed lagoon site, say the lagoon would “ruin the aesthetic values” of the area. They also say the lagoon would be bad because, they say, property values would decline, the lagoon site would be valuable for industry or for a marine park or for houses and a lagoon would be a threat to the nearby Bumble Bee Seafoods cold storage plant.
A threatened railroad strike and industry-wide lockout would affect the Port of Astoria “greatly if it continues over a long period,” Assistant Port Manager Rees Williams noted today.
The port has a 10,000 metric ton shipment of urea coming by rail from Portland, of which only 1,500 tons has arrived so far. The urea is being processed through the port’s bagging machine, scheduled for completion by April 15.
Wheat and flour also come to the Port of Astoria by rail, he added. A 900-ton flour shipment is to be completed this week, with another shipment in prospect. Williams said he did not know what arrangement could be made for these shipments if the rail strike and lockout occur.
Clatsop County’s unemployment rate climbed to a new high of 11.7% in January, as a result of record-breaking rainfall, little seasonal work, logging layoffs and a delay in crab fishing.
Beaches in Cannon Beach-Tolovana Park to Arch Cape will be definitely considered for vehicle regulation and probably there will be no change in vehicular use of the Clatsop beach from Gearhart to the south jetty.
That was the impression brought back from a State Highway Commission meeting Tuesday in Salem by Clatsop County Commissioner Verne Stratton, who presented petitions signed by more than 1,000 persons opposing closure of Oregon’s beaches to vehicles.
75 years ago — 1945
Virtuosity of both violin and piano were marked in the concert given by Benno Rabinof with accompaniment of his wife, Sylvia Smith, in Astoria’s Viking theater Thursday evening. The couple played before a nearly-full house, receiving enthusiastic response throughout.
Highlight of the polished performance was the Mendelssohn concerto, the three movements of which are written to best display skilled musicianship. Rabinof met the test of the brilliant, melodious and rhythmical composition.
From Hull, Yorkshire, England, to Seaside, Oregon, U.S.A. is a long way, approximately 7,000 miles, and probably none realizes the great distance more than tiny, dark-haired, attractive Mrs. David V. Scoggin, who arrived here last week to make her home with her husband’s parents, Mr. and Mrs Paul Scoggin. Captain Scoggin, of the transportation corps of the Army, is now in the European theater.
Captain Scoggin was stationed at Hull were the romance started. The two were married in August 1948 after having waited for some time to receive permission to marry from General Eisenhower.
The West Coast will be hit by a “disastrous” wave of unemployment after the war unless preparations are made beforehand to take up the slack in jobs that will occur when the shipbuilding and aircraft industries “fold,” the magazine Fortune predicted today.
The Navy’s highest meritorious award to civilian employees was granted recently to three men attached to the U.S. Naval Station here, and a special letter of commendation was given to Joseph M. Dyer, president of the Astoria Marine Construction Co. by Rear Adm. R.M. Griffin, commandant of the Puget Sound Navy year.
Capt. L.G. Bock, assistant industrial manager of the naval station for the Navy yard on Puget Sound, made the presentations at ceremonies. J.E. Mason, in charge of the radio technicians and inspectors, received an award for his contribution in work on the CVE escort carriers. Another award went to K.E. Mathews, naval architect and to H.R. Olson, planner and estimator.
The advertising federation of Portland is enlarging to statewide scope under the name of Oregon Advertising Club to assume an active part in Oregon’s post-war problems, particularly promotion of post-war tourist travel, president Arden X. Pangborn announced today.
“Oregon has the greatest outdoor playground in the world,” Pangborn said, “yet Oregon is the least known of all Pacific coast states. The tourist, in the past, has spent money in Oregon, but too often only when he is en route from California to Washington.”
