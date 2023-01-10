10 years ago this week — 2013
Commercial gillnet fishermen have responded to Columbia River fish management changes with a legal challenge declaring the rules invalid.
On Friday, a petition was filed in the Oregon Court of Appeals asking the court to review the validity of the recent changes. The petition was filed on behalf of Steve Fick and his company, Fishhawk Fisheries, as well as Jim Wells, a commercial gillnet fisherman and president of Salmon For All.
The petition was filed against the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and cites objections to the new rule changes.
This is the first step. A motion to stay enforcement of the law is intended for this week — essentially seeking to halt the rules going into effect until they are reviewed by the court.
The Astoria Regatta is back.
After the Regatta Board that had chosen to suspend the celebration voted anew Thursday night to restore the event, committees are in place to reshape, revive and reform events for the 119th Regatta.
“We knocked it out of the park,” new Regatta President Peter Roscoe said. “We brought Regatta back.”
The fiscal cliff, gun violence and health care were topics of discussion during Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s stop in Astoria Monday.
The town hall meeting took place at the Columbia River Maritime Museum and was the Oregon Democrats’ 145th in the state since being elected to the Senate in 2008. He made a pledge to hold town halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year.
A crowd of locals packed the museum’s Kern Room and raised questions about national and local issues. Many were frustrated with the lack of government efficiency, and the senator agreed with the unpleasant dysfunction that many felt has defined Congress in recent years.
GLADSTONE — In the second game of a tough back-to-back schedule, the Seaside Seagulls (10-3) girls’ basketball team overcame an early deficit and had a dominating defensive performance in the 47-30 win at Gladstone to notch an eighth straight victory Saturday.
A lien has been filed on each of the three Flavel properties in town, the latest step by the Astoria City Council to bring the legendary family’s premises into compliance.
The properties include the abandoned mansion on 15th Street and the two commercial properties downtown that have been the subject of numerous code enforcement actions since the city adopted the derelict building ordinance more than a year ago.
“Letters have been sent to Ms. (Mary Louise) Flavel concerning enforcement of the nuisances and payment of vacant building fees to no avail,” a staff memo to the City Council read. It later notes, “If the lien is not paid, the city may eventually foreclose on the property as provided by Oregon law.”
50 years ago — 1973
A deal is in the works to perk up the Port of Astoria’s deteriorating log export business, Port Manager George Grove hinted in a speech Friday to the Astoria Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grove said he wasn’t at liberty to discuss the possible deal, but predicted an announcement would be made some time this week, when Japanese exporters visit Astoria.
The deal apparently involves a new, evidently cheaper way to store and handle logs at the Port’s facilities, bypassing at least partially the need for floating water cranes.
The floating cranes are the subject of a 3-year-old and still festering union jurisdictional dispute that eventually prompted stevedoring companies to quit using the heavy equipment at the Port of Astoria.
James Huber, a senior at Astoria High School, has been selected to play with the All-Northwest Music Educators Band in February.
Outstanding students in high school bands throughout the Northwest were selected by band directors to audition by making a tape with scales and with difficult etudes and solos, explained Lee Stromquist, band director.
About 200 students will participate in the band. Huber will be among 25 trumpet players.
Operating Engineers Union members posted pickets within the last week at Longview, Washington, and Coos Bay in addition to pickets already up at Astoria and Port Westward near Clatskanie.
The pickets represent part of a union jurisdictional dispute over the operation of floating water cranes used to load logs. The dispute grew out of conditions in Astoria dating back to 1969.
Most people recognize the need for garbage dumps or sanitary landfills. It’s another story, however, when one may end up in your backyard.
A group of some 20 residents from the Walluski area gathered in the Clatsop Commission Chamber Wednesday to voice that fear.
They strongly opposed what they thought were county plans to locate a garbage dump in their area.
Some of the residents apparently saw County Sanitarian David O’Guinn taking soil tests in the area last week. They asked why, found out and took their complaints to the commission.
“This is all preliminary,” cautioned Commissioner Hiram Johnson. “We are simply searching the sand ridge out there as a potential site. We have a lot more looking to do.”
75 years ago — 1948
Bar piloting has become better and better with radio telephone, gyro compass and radar, but the Columbia River Bar itself has grown worse and worse in recent years, Capt. Clarence C. E. Ash, a veteran bar pilot, said Wednesday.
Ash said that in this 100th anniversary of piloting vessels across the Columbia River Bar, it is only fitting that dredging be done to improve the bar.
“Shallow water causes breakers and delay. An hour’s delay for a large modern ship is costly,” Ash told the members of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary clubs assembled to honor the local bar pilots.
Sale of the Merwyn Hotel on Duane Street near 11th to James De Polo and Robert Smith, both of Tacoma, Washington, was announced Wednesday by Norman Allen, who has owned and operated the hotel since March.
Smith and De Polo will take over the hotel Thursday. Smith, who will live here with Mrs. Smith and their small child, will be an active manager.
Smith is a war veteran who was a prisoner of war in Germany for a time. De Polo is a deep sea tuna fisherman, brother of R.L. De Polo, a Warrenton cannery man, and will continue in that business.
The Lightship Columbia was rammed and damaged by the outbound freighter William E. Channing Friday night at about 10:30 p.m.
Cause of the crash, which occurred in clear weather and calm seas, has not been learned. One report indicated that the freighter’s compass had been adjusted and it is surmised that the skipper might have been testing his compass.
Forestays of the lightship were carried away and her hull was gashed on the right side above the water line. At 11:10 p.m. Friday, the Columbia radioed its base at Tongue Point that it was able to remain at the station.
An element of doubt regarding disposal of the Astoria naval hospital property has been introduced by a report that the property may go to the Methodist Episcopal Church.
Francis McConnel, Methodist bishop of Oregon, informed the Astorian-Budget that the property was offered to the church “for a nominal charge” by a representative of war assets administration from Washington, and that the church’s area council will consider acceptance or rejection at a meeting in Portland January 20 to 22.
While some time may elapse before full impact of the modified Willamette basin dam program on the important salmon spawning resources of the area can be ascertained, representatives of the local fishing industry said Thursday that the program “represents a considerable improvement over original plans for development of this area.”
“The revision of the original program was brought about by a vigorous advertising campaign waged in Willamette valley newspapers by the fishing industry,” J.H. Cellars, secretary of the Columbia River Salmon and Tuna Packers association, said.
“This campaign awakened valley residents to the threat of the ‘big dam’ program to their recreational attractions,” Cellars said. “This campaign developed into a movement, spearheaded by the late Sen. Merle Chessman to drive the dams back from the main tributaries of the Willamette into the smaller tributaries, and for their replacement by a greater number of smaller dams.”