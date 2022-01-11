10 years ago this week — 2012
The Port of Astoria has struggled for some time trying to secure mitigation land required to offset the impact of its redevelopment of Pier 3, estimated at 2 acres of tidal land.
It has already had a mitigation plan flounder on the Skipanon Peninsula.
Another potential piece of land at a Walluski River mitigation site fell through after the land was sold to a private company.
The Port recently secured a willing mitigation partner in Warrenton Fiber Co., which is preparing to add 50 acres of salmon habitat on the headwaters of the John Day River through its Claremont Road Mitigation Project, which starts work in February.
“It was our most available option — the least expensive,” said Mike Weston, property manager for the Port.
SEASIDE — The Stormin’ Seagulls of Seaside are romping through the competition at the 4A level, as they posted another easy win Friday night, 75-55 at Gladstone.
After opening with a loss at Newport, Seaside has won 11 in a row, and now the Gulls are officially the best team in the state at the 4A level, according to the latest Oregon School Activities Association rankings.
For the National Park Service’s restoration of the Colewort Creek watershed at the south Clatsop Slough near Warrenton, there’s a tale of two sides of the same property. One side is pastureland, covered by matted juncus grass and elk droppings, while the other is a marshy expanse of native sedges and salmon tributaries.
Over the summer, the park service plans to finally wrap up a project that will revitalize all 44-acres of the tidal wetlands, 15 years after the project was first identified and five years after its first phase was completed.
First, however, the project’s partners — including Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, on whose property the land sits, and the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce — have to shore up funding for the work and have the permitting approved by regulators.
The Oregon Department of State Lands has put another crimp in the plans to develop a liquefied natural gas export terminal on state-owned land that’s leased to the Port of Astoria at the confluence of the Skipanon and Columbia rivers.
With concerns among LNG critics mounting that a local energy developer would reverse its business model from importing to exporting natural gas, using a parcel of east Skipanon Peninsula land for the site of its terminal, the state has made its position clear: The property’s lease only allows for an import facility.
50 years ago — 1972
A Pakistani seaman was reported in satisfactory condition at Columbia Memorial Hospital this morning, after suffering multiple injuries in a fall. He was evacuated from his ship by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter Friday afternoon.
Clatsop County’s unemployment rate soared to 12.5% during December, more then double the Oregon average rate of 6.1%, but below the high of 16% for the county in December 1970. The December high was for the week ending Dec. 24.
For many residents of Clatsop County, it may not seem like a year since a devastating storm hit the area, extensively damaging homes and businesses and provoking a slide problem, that in large measure, still exists today.
But Saturday marks the anniversary of the storm that some consider worse that the Columbus Day storm of 1962.
The storm hit Tillamook and Clatsop counties and Pacific County in Washington state on Jan. 15, 1971. High winds up to 80 miles per hour felled power lines, trees, telephone wires and damaged both private residences, public buildings and businesses.
Several families, particularly on Irving Avenue in the vicinity of 20th and 28th streets, were evacuated from their homes and, in some cases, sliding still persists in the area during heavy rains.
Two areas of Clatsop County apparently suffered the most storm damage Tuesday from heavy rainfall and high elevation melting snow that produced flooding as severe in Knappa and Olney as last winter’s high waters.
At least one county road bridge was washed out, and two to three more were damaged in the Knappa area. One family in Knappa was evacuated when portions of the rebuilt Big Creek dike washed out again. Also damaged was the main intake water system at Klaskanine salmon hatchery in Olney and possible death to some of the hatchery coho fry.
Probably the hardest hit property owner from the flood was Gary Johansen, whose farm is on the lower end of Big Creek. Water was lapping dangerously Tuesday near his house and great masses of debris, including trees, piled on his land.
ILWACO, Wash. — A proposed multimillion-dollar expansion of the West End Mooring Basin became only a fond memory when Port of Ilwaco commissioners heard data from engineer Richard C. Lofgren on the core drillings obtained from the basin area.
Some 22 samples all showed that the quality of the material that would have to be dredged out of the basin is poor.
Lofgren said Monday the surface sand and clays have a weak bearing and if they were dredged and placed behind a dike as required, the entire west basin area would become a mud flat. The sill would be like slurry cement.
75 years ago — 1947
The Pacific Explorer, converted from a freighter into a floating fish factory, sailed Saturday night for Central American waters in the first American effort to explore and perhaps exploit the undeveloped fisheries resources of the central Pacific Ocean.
The Pacific Explorer will be away for 10 weeks to three months.
Several fishing vessels, which will seek fish for the cannery ship, had preceded the vessel to Central America and presumably will begin fishing before her arrival.
The Pacific Explorer is equipped to can tuna and crabs and to fillet and freeze bottom fish.
Midtown residents who have been shaken from their sleep by nighttime blasts, seemingly originating in the downtown area, can probably blame the east wind, an official for the Lease-Leigland construction company said today.
The night shift power crews of the company, which is clearing land for the new Tongue Point housing project, have been blasting in two areas during the past few nights, he said.
About 11 “shots” were detonated Monday night, the official said. One charge, about 50 pounds of 60% dynamite in bedrock, shook numerous Astorians in their beds about 11 p.m. as the wind-born concussion reverberated through downtown streets. “Apparently the east wind has something to do with the blasts being heard so loudly in town,” the construction company official said.
Last year was Astoria’s wettest since 1937, official weather records revealed.
Total rainfall was 91.27 inches, an excess of 15.28 over the 50-year average figure of 75.99 inches.
The arrest of a former Astoria High School athlete and his confession caused police to believe today that Astoria’s recent wave of burglaries and robberies have been partially solved.
In Hoquiam, Washington, Astoria Police Chief Casper Leding said this morning that Milton Lokan had confessed staging 21 burglaries and attempted burglaries in Astoria during the past six months.
The four taxicab companies operating in Astoria have submitted to city officials a proposed zoning of the city for rate-making purposes and a proposed schedule of rates, ranging from a minimum charge of 35 cents to a maximum of $1.75 for a ride between the city’s east and west ends.
The city is divided into 18 zones in the plan, with varying fares between zones.
City officials said they have not yet had time to check the plan thoroughly, but expressed disappointment at the large number of zones and at the maximum rates, which they said appeared out of line with rates in other cities.
Shirley McDonald, of England, arrived at Fort Stevens on Tuesday afternoon after an air trip from London and will be married soon to William Hawkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. O.J. Hawkins, Fort Stevens.
McDonald met Hawkins while he was stationed in London with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He got lost in a London subway and she helped him find his way out.
From this incident, romance blossomed. Hawkins was stationed in London two years. When he left the two were engaged.