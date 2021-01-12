10 years ago this week — 2011
Astoria city leaders are acting on the infamous hole in the ground.
The City Council agreed at a special session on Tuesday for the former Safeway block demolition project to go out for bid.
The collapsed cover over the old Safeway basement was discovered Dec. 14 after a weekend of torrential and continuous rain. It will be demolished, left open and fenced off, or railed off, as City Manager Paul Benoit has proposed.
The U.S. Coast Guard doesn’t need Astoria’s permission to build a new waterfront navigation aid — and construction has already begun. But that didn’t stop agency leaders from discussing plans with the City Council on Tuesday.
The fire that burned down the No. 10 Sixth St. building took a pricey piece of Coast Guard navigation equipment. The device was mounted on the roof.
The Aid to Navigation facility provided directional and range information for vessels in the Columbia River to identify the navigational channel.
Now a new facility is being constructed at the end of Seventh Street. This one, however, is in the water and is approximately 30 feet tall.
While this makes it highly visible on the waterfront, the City Council and Coast Guard Cmdr. Daryl Peloquin agreed it was necessary.
CANNON BEACH — A walk into the newly remodeled Wayfarer Restaurant is a step into the past — in more ways than one.
From the creamery can chandelier in the lobby to the Canessa Seafoods logo wall in the back, many of the materials used in the renovation are recycled from local and regional buildings and the Columbia River.
“We tried to go back to the feeling of the era when it was built,” said Ryan Snyder, president of Martin Hospitality, which operates the Wayfarer. “We tied it to the nautical side of the fishing and canning industry that has been part of the North Coast.”
50 years ago — 1971
Snow ranging from an estimated 2 to 10 inches in Clatsop County on Sunday night and Monday closed most of the area’s schools, but no serious accidents caused by hazardous driving conditions were reported by police. More snow on Monday night gave the Clatsop area an Alpine look, closing nearly all schools, canceling events and generally buttoning up daily activity. A foot of snow standing over most of the county, and up to 2 feet in the mountainous areas, closed all area schools for a third consecutive day and snarled traffic throughout the county. Gusts up to 80 miles per hour and more than an inch of rain caused extensive damage and utility outages throughout the county on Thursday and Friday morning, melting most of the snow pack which had measured up to 2 feet. The damage reported was from the strong winds. Although extensive flooding was expected from the rapidly melting snow pack, few reports of flood damage were made for low lying areas. In Warrenton, roads were covered with water and streams lapped near U.S. Highway 101 south of Seaside.
A young AWOL serviceman, who has been in the Clatsop County Jail since Nov. 28 on a criminal charge, was foiled this morning in an attempt to escape from inside the jail.
Mark Warren Huckaby, 22, of Astoria, was transferred to the Astoria jail following his unsuccessful bid for freedom, according to Sheriff Carl Bondietti.
The sheriff said the jailer, Horace “Stretch” Corlett, was preparing to make his regular inspection of the cellblock area at 5:30 a.m. today and had just unlocked and opened a door when Huckaby made the dash. Corlett slammed the door shut, and, as a precautionary movement, broadcast the incident over the police radio.
Astoria police and Oregon State Police responded to the incident. Huckaby was placed in custody of Astoria police for the trip to the city’s jail where cellblock security is better than the old county jail.
75 years ago — 1946
In its attack on Clatsop County trees, the looper worm was stopped short of the world’s largest Douglas fir near Seaside by application of DDT, according to logging officials from Crown Zellerbach. A satisfactory result of spraying with the insecticide were reported. As many as 480 dead looper worms were found on an area of 6 square feet under the trees.
An alert insecticide firm is now giving publicity to its wares by claiming that they saved the world’s biggest Douglas fir from the looper worm. The looper worm did not get near the king of the Douglas firs.
Louis Malagamba, of Astoria, has given the Clatsop County museum a brass plate identifying the stewards’ quarters aboard the steamer SS Great Republic, which grounded on Sand Island with 896 passengers on April 19, 1876. Two days later, 11 officers and men of the crew lost their lives when the last boat leaving the ship capsized. Three men escaped.
More lives have been lost in shipping disasters at the entrance to the Columbia River, but up to that time the SS Great Republic was the largest ship to steam into the river and to this day the greatest vessel destroyed in these waters.
“Bundling” of small hemlock logs, a practice instituted within the past few months by Crown Zellerbach in its Clatsop County logging operations, is proving to be of great value to the company in facilitating the handling of this type of logs.
The new process prevents loss of “sinker” logs, which otherwise go to the bottom of the water and saves labor men who previously were engaged in tying sinkers to floating logs to prevent their loss. It also permits the number of logs in a raft to be approximately doubled and doubles also the volume of logs that can be kept in the storage area.
U.S. Army authorities at Fort Stevens reported on Wednesday the discovery of an unexploded Japanese contact mine on the beach and warned all persons on the beaches or on boats at sea to be careful of such mines, as more can be expected to drift here.
The cast iron mine was 32 inches in diameter and filled with 230 pounds of TNT. It had four horns and was of the type intended to explode when one of these horns is bent. It was quite rusty from long immersion in sea water.
The explosive in the mine was still effective, despite its rusty condition. Twenty-five pounds of dynamite were used to detonate it.
Another mine came ashore near Long Beach, Washington, last year and two men loaded it into a truck and carried it into town. Military authorities said this was an extremely dangerous thing to do.
Astoria’s recent beer parlor controversy between Oliver Dilleshaw and an unusual alliance of downtown amusement attraction operators, members of the local ministerial association and a group of Commercial Street merchants fizzled to conclusion on Monday night at the Planning Commission meeting. Without discussion, a motion was made to approve the contested beer parlor, card and pool room business license application and “to deny all other similar new applications” prevailed without a dissenting vote.
Astoria’s 1945 rainfall totaled 81.70 inches, making the year among the community’s more rainy ones.
The total was an excess of 5.13 inches over the average of 76.57 inches of rainfall, which the community normally experiences.
All of the excess rainfall was piled up in the last two months, November and December, which had 15.36 and 15.32 inches compared to average figures of 11.31 and 12.28 inches — an excess for the two months of 7.09 inches.
