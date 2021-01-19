10 years ago this week — 2011
SEASIDE — Looking more like “Lake Seaside” than a roadway, U.S. Highway 101 south of Seaside was closed to low-profile cars for nearly 24 hours over the weekend.
Other areas south of Cannon Beach were also closed to traffic. A landslide at milepost 6 on Oregon Highway 6 will likely block traffic for one or two more days.
With heavy rain and high tides hitting the North Coast on Saturday night, Oregon Department of Transportation officials closed the highway 2 miles south of Seaside to cars and other low-profile vehicles at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday and didn’t open it again until 6:30 a.m. today.
A common love of history brought together reenactors for “Wintering Over at Fort Clatsop” this weekend. Many of the actors started portraying members of the Corps of Discovery during the Lewis and Clark bicentennial activities.
Sid Stoffels, of Auburn, California, was on the 2004 Discovery Expedition that retraced Lewis and Clark’s steps starting in St. Louis, Missouri. Stoffels was playing Corps member Pvt. Robert Frazier, a Virginian whose map of the expedition is now in the Library of Congress. The retired postal worker said one of the things that he really enjoyed about this group was that it is “first-person.” At Wintering Over, the participants assume the character of the person they are portraying. Most other groups are done in the third-person, in which the actor talks about the historic figure.
NASELLE — “They are becoming my digital darlings,” Naselle kindergarten teacher Sue Holt said, as her 26 students, ages 5 and 6, are quietly working on a word processing assignment to go along with some digital photography of their own making.
They are using laptop computers from one of two mobile computer labs available to all students at Naselle elementary, middle and high schools.
SEASIDE — Despite dozens of suggested improvements along U.S. Highway 101, Wahanna Road and other Seaside streets, the route drawing the most attention at the first public hearing on a city transportation plan was one that isn’t proposed in the plan.
Many of the nearly 70 people attending the hearing on Tuesday night asked the city Planning Commission to consider building a bypass that would draw traffic to the east of Seaside and away from the highway.
“Given the continual flooding and the mandate to move the schools, the hospital and critical structures up to higher ground because of the threat of a tsunami, how can you justify not making a county-wide bypass part of this planning process,” Lesle Palmeri asked the commission.
50 years ago — 1971
In December 1890, a group of 142 men walked down the gangplank of the paddlewheel river steamer Telephone on its regular run from Portland to Astoria. They were greeted by city officials and others and escorted to the 100F Hall off 10th and Commercial streets where the Elks Lodge of Astoria was instituted.
The local lodge, second to be instituted in the state, was named Quinlin Lodge 180 in honor of Dr. Simon Quinlin, Chicago physician, who made the special trip west to conduct the institution.
In 1904, the name of the lodge was changed from Quinlin to Astoria Elks Lodge 180. A year later, the Astoria Elks paid $8,000 for the lot on which the present building stands at 11th and Exchange, but it wasn’t until five years later that a two-story building, costing $45,604, was built.
Although this building was completely gutted, along with Fellman’s Furniture store on the street level, with only one wall left standing, in the big fire of 1922 when the business section of the town was wiped out, the lodge members were undaunted and it wasn’t long before a new Elks lodge was underway. Meanwhile, meetings were held in the old Louvre saloon and later in the YMCA.
Now observing its 80th anniversary, the lodge is considered one of the pioneer Elks lodges in the United States as its number on the present list of more than 2,000 Elks lodges testifies.
The Astoria School District’s bus barn has been in the news again, with recent discussion by the school board of putting a special measure before the voters to finance a new bus facility. No official action has been taken, though.
The bus barn, which dates from the early 1900s, has been declared unsafe in part by Superintendent Roy Seeborg. Half of the building was closed a year ago after a rotten bulkhead gave way. Only a few of the district’s buses can be stored inside.
The school district’s budget committee proposed money for a new bus barn in the 1969-1970 budget, but the amount was taken out after a rejection of the proposed budget levy.
Two of three Clatsop County Board of Commissioners members this week went on the record as opposed to issuance of a building permit to American Metal Climax for constructing an aluminum plant at a Warrenton site.
American Metal Climax official Ted Briggs declined comment late Wednesday upon hearing of the opposition to issuing a building permit until a Columbia River estuary study is made.
Damage from last week’s combination of snow and windstorms caused an estimated $220,500 damage in Astoria, City Manager Dale Curry reported.
Most of the estimated damage, $101,100, was to commercial property, Curry said. This included damage to advertising signs, billboards, roofs, structural, buildings, awnings and windows.
Clatsop County Sheriff Carl Bondietti, the director of emergency services for the county, said he is compiling a damage report for unincorporated areas of the county.
He said when all officials from cities in the county have shared damage reports with him, he will tell the federal Small Business Administration how many businesses and houses were damaged by the wind storm so they can be considered for aid.
75 years ago — 1946
SEASIDE — A recommendation that the state game commission establish a fish hatchery in Clatsop County was made on Tuesday night at the meeting of the Seaside Sportsman’s Club. The club will join the Clatsop Rod and Gun Club of Astoria in this matter. The game commission operated a hatchery on the Necanicum River for about 20 years, abandoning it about six years ago on the grounds that there was not sufficient water in the north fork of the river on which it depended for water.
The matter was brought before the club by a delegation for the Astoria organization, members of which pointed out the fact that since the abandonment of the hatchery, there had been a rapid decline in the number of fish caught here.
Dense fog in the St. Helens-Rainier sector of the Columbia River has halted shipping. No details were immediately available on the collision of the Russian steamer Shaturstol with the Liberty ship S.S. Lynn Victory. Both were outbound. They collided in the fog near St. Helens on Monday.
Completion of the organization of the Clatsop County Historical Society as an affiliate of the Oregon Historical Society was effected Monday evening, with Lancaster Pollard, curator for the state organization, attending. A constitution was adopted, committees named and steps taken toward incorporating the organization as a nonprofit corporation.
Following the business meeting, Pollard spoke upon the work of the parent organization and the valuable work which county affiliates can perform in the way of gathering historical relics, manuscripts and records, preserving and marking historical sites, conducting tours of historic places and arousing interest in the early background of each area.
With 50 ships of the U.S. Navy’s inactive fleet group already in the Columbia River, 30 more are expected to arrive before the end of January, according to Capt. L.B. Ard, commanding officer of the Tongue Point Naval Air Station, including the berthing area for the inactive fleet group.
Some of the ships will be anchored off Tongue Point starting today, Ard said.
Astoria is the only city in Oregon in which the volume of building permits for December 1945 is less than the December 1944 volume, according to figures from a Portland insurance company.
It is one of only five cities in the Northwest out of 39 cities to show a decline.
A westbound freight train bound from Portland to Astoria broke down 9 miles west of Clatskanie this morning when two of the engine’s trucks broke. The engine tore up some of the track, but no cars left the track.
The westbound passenger train, due in this noon, was running behind the freight and will be delayed until a wrecker arrives from Portland to put new trucks under the engine and repair the track.
Reports from Portland today stated that the Oregon State Highway Commission, in session there, had approved purchase by the state of the Astoria-North Beach Ferry Co.
The state, it is understood, will either operate the trans-Columbia ferry service itself or contract it out to a private operator for operation under state supervision.
Separately, the State Highway Commission changed the name of Wolf Creek Highway to Sunset Highway in honor of the 41st division of the Northwest National Guard.