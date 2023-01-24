10 years ago this week — 2013
CANNON BEACH — Before the shots rang out during a drill at Cannon Beach Elementary School and police officers rushed in to capture three “shooters” dressed in helmets and camouflage, Susan Agalzoff, a paramedic with the Seaside Fire Department, recalled her experience when two youths killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School.
She was doing her paramedic internship in 1999 in Colorado when she was paged to a “stage out” for a mass casualty incident.
“I had no idea what I was going to,” she recalled. “I didn’t know it was a school shooting. I just knew it wasn’t a drill.”
On Monday, as Agalzoff applied makeup to students’ faces, legs and arms to make them look like they had been shot or lacerated, she called the drill that was about to occur at Cannon Beach Elementary “awesome.”
“It’s really good to prepare for an event like this. Hopefully, it will never happen. But we’ll know what to do,” Agalzoff said.
The Columbia River’s rich maritime history is preserved in display cases and on the walls of the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
But now the museum would like to take preservation a step further: saving and sharing the skills and trades that produced artifacts on display.
The Barbey Maritime Center will open Friday at the former railroad depot and hold workshops and classes on boat building and other maritime skills.
Tongue Point Job Corps Center vessels on the Columbia River blasted their horns, and a U.S. Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria circled over the 17th Street Dock.
Dignitaries from all levels of government queued around an unassuming item covered in Visqueen and shrink-wrap.
After pomp and circumstance and speeches aplenty, the gathered few peeled back the covering to unveil a black granite slab proclaiming what locals have known for some time: “Astoria: an official Coast Guard City.”
“Astoria has been a Coast Guard city, in my opinion, since 1915,” said Mayor Willis Van Dusen, standing at a podium backed by 17th Street Dock construction that will upgrade it to steel and cement for the U.S. Coast Guard cutters Alert and Steadfast homeported there.
SEASIDE — Walkers who like to stroll on the Necanicum Spit will be denied access to a 19-acre area south of Gearhart between March 15 and Sept. 15 every year.
Access to the dry sand area will be restricted to encourage the nesting of Western snowy plovers, small coastal birds that are federally protected as an endangered species.
If the birds begin nesting in the area, which is managed by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, access will be denied from March 15 through Sept. 15.
Although the restrictions will be voluntary this year, they will go into effect officially in 2014, said Vanessa Blackstone, a wildlife biologist for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
50 years ago — 1973
The first federally subsidized housing in Clatsop County should be ready for occupancy by July.
The 30-unit Villa Del Mar Apartments project is under construction now at S.W. Second Street in Warrenton. Ernie Garcia, of Astoria, and Richard Moll, a builder from Vancouver, Washington, are partners in the venture.
Garcia said this week that the apartments were built mainly with a grant from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development and are aimed specifically at providing low-cost housing for elderly persons.
Astoria Planning Commission members face a weighty decision on how many off-street parking lots to build downtown and where to build them.
Simply, their decisions mean money.
So naturally, they don’t want to make them without consulting downtown merchants who will foot at least part of the bill.
The first of what may be several work sessions to gauge sentiment among business leaders is scheduled tonight at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Astoria’s off-street parking planning consultant, Lyle Stewart, will explain his cost assessment method, which combines general parking meter revenue, meter revenue off the new lot or lots and assessments to downtown businesses benefiting directly from the lot.
Exactly what the lots will cost depends on whether the Planning Commission decides to build one-level or two-deck structures, to build one, two, three or four lots and exactly how to finance them.
Several downtown Astoria merchants questioned Tuesday the need for off-street parking lots, especially if it costs them money.
Merchants and interested citizens attended an informal work session held by the Astoria Planning Commission to discuss methods of financing off-street parking lots, prepared by a consultant, Lyle Stewart.
“Who figured out that we needed off-street parking anyway?” asked Chuck Smith, of Maunula’s Shoe Store. “In my opinion, we just don’t need to spend the money.”
His comment drew a round of applause from the 40 to 50 persons gathered in the City Hall Chamber.
“Who will eventually decide about parking?” asked Lloyd Pogue, of Lloyd’s Central Service. “Will the merchants be permitted to vote on it once they know how much it will cost them specifically?
“I can’t understand how you can assume downtown merchants will pay the cost of parking lots when they don’t know how much it will cost them and even if they want them at all,” he added.
75 years ago — 1948
GEARHART — Eighteen miles of beach, from Tillamook Head to the South Jetty, were a happy hunting ground Sunday afternoon as a -1.5-foot tide and clear, sunny weather lured hundreds of clam diggers to the shore.
Hundreds of cars used the beach between Gearhart and Fort Stevens as an alternative to U.S. Highway 101.
Groups of more than 60 diggers worked well-stocked clam bars at Gearhart and near the bulk of the Peter Iredale. No part of the 18-mile beach remained unscarred by shovels.
Experienced diggers reported that clams were plentiful but mostly small. Experienced clams said that people were plentiful in all sizes.
Jubilant Clatsop County bowlers returned to the work-a-day work week Monday still rubbing stardust from their eyes after leaving a wake of flying pins and shattered individual and team records at the close of the Oregon State Bowling Association tournament in Salem.
Blasting a 9-year-old record, Marty Severson, Astoria kegler, bowled an amazing 255, 226 and 236 as Oregon’s new Class A singles champion.
King Marty’s 717 series total was 36 pins better than the 681 record in 1939 by W.W. Southwell of Klamath Falls.
The Knappton Towboat Co. tug Melville sank Monday at 7 p.m. just below the Longview bridge 12 minutes after it was struck midship on the starboard side by a barge of hog fuel.
Capt. Earl Weir, master of the Melville, was able to maneuver the stricken vessel toward the Washington side. It settled in about 20 feet of water near high tide.
Capt. Weir and his crew of six men were able to get ashore without difficulty. The barge which the tug was towing did not break away and was undamaged. It was loaded with 5,000 barrels of oil for the Northwest Cities Gas Co.
Its bow was damaged in the collision with the Melville, and the hog fuel barge took water and became waterlogged. It had broken away and was taken in tow by the James Tait, which avoided the collision, and the Portland tug Klickitat, owned by the Shaver Transportation Co.
The Clatsop airport made money during the last six months of 1947, when it was first operated as a regular civilian field. For this period, its revenue totaled $10,212.31 and the expenses were $8,907.48, leaving a gain of $1,304.83.
This gain was made despite heavy and unexpected expenses in maintaining the lighting system on the field.
The cost of putting your money in the bank is going up along with the cost of living.
Guy Rea, manager of the local branch of U.S. National Bank, said a new service charge on checking accounts will go into effect March 1, in Astoria and in other banks of the U.S. National Bank system.
Under the new schedule, the bank will charge 4 cents on each deposit made, plus another 1 cent if the deposit involves a check drawn on another bank in the city and 2 cents on out-of-town banks.
Articles of incorporation were filed in Salem and a charter was issued by the corporation commissioner this week for the Astoria Times.
Incorporators are Lucille Springer, Katherine Duniway and William B. Murray, all of Portland.
Intention of the incorporators is to publish a weekly newspaper starting March 11, to be published at first in Portland and later in Astoria.