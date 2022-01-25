10 years ago this week — 2012
How do members of the Astoria City Council make the decisions they do?
How do they prioritize the never-ending list of projects and desires of the citizens of the community?
How do they decide what the right thing is to do?
Some adults in the city may not know the answer to these questions. But for one class at Astoria High School, along with a few parents who came along for the ride, Monday night was a lesson in all things Astoria.
The class is called “Historia,” a history of Astoria, and one component was Monday night’s presentation on how government is run.
“City Hall is not some ivory tower,” Mayor Willis Van Dusen told the group. “We’re regular people, just like you, who want to do what’s best for our city. We want to be very straight forward and honest with you. This is a real privilege tonight. We’ve got a real team assembled here and everybody volunteered and everybody wanted to.”
Wind and 20-foot waves pounded the rocky outcroppings around Cape Disappointment on Wednesday, ravaging the entrance to the Columbia River and closing it to all ship traffic.
For many people, this was another nasty, storm-filled week that closed highways, downed trees and drove them inside and away from the water. For the U.S. Coast Guard, it’s been perfect weather in which to go and play.
Hosting the Canadian Coast Guard, Los Angeles Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Coast Guard showed them how swift water, surf and high-wave rescues are executed to perfection— in up to 20-foot seas on the Graveyard of the Pacific.
The Sunset Empire Transit Center will be the first site in Astoria to get an electric vehicle charging station added to its parking lot.
After several discussions — most in executive session — the board of directors approved the 15-year lease agreement Thursday with AeroVironment, Inc.
Not all were in favor of the agreement, however.
“I’m not against a charging station, but there are other places that I think it would be better off and I don’t see this as the best place,” said board member Carol Gearin. “I don’t think that this is the best spot, I don’t think it’s a good business deal. We have no out on this lease and we’re committing ourselves to 15 years and for that alone. I would say it’s not a good business deal.”
50 years ago — 1972
Beleaguered residents in Clatsop and Tillamook counties continued to dig out today after last week’s storm as officials of the two counties learned that at least $2 million in federal disaster aid would be available.
Heavy rains subsided over the weekend lessening the flood threat. The National Weather Service said an inch of rain fell Saturday and Sunday but predicted some snow showers today and Tuesday as colder air flows down from Canada.
SEASIDE — U.S. Sen. Mark Hatfield warned Saturday night of the dangers of polluting oceans.
Addressing the annual Seaside Jaycee Distinguished Service Awards banquet, Hatfield covered economic and environmental problems peculiar to Oregon and its coastline, calling for cooperation between the ecologists and developers in assuring a clean growth.
TILLAMOOK — Businesspeople along flooded U.S. Highway 101 just north of Tillamook are calm and resigned this week in the face of widespread damage to buildings and equipment. Last week, the overflowing Wilson River caused some of the highest water in 50 years.
The summit of Wickiup Ridge, east of the Astoria watershed, is one of the locations where Oregon State University scientists are measuring wind velocities to determine if the strong and steady coastal winds can drive windmills to produce supplementary electrical power.
Wind recording equipment was installed two months ago on a tower at the Cox Cablevision relay station on top of the 3,000-foot ridge. Purpose is to determine if the wind can generate enough electricity to augment existing supplies on an economically feasible basis.
SEASIDE — There are more than 1,800 residents who haven’t had a good bath in nearly a month.
They are the fish and other marine life in the Seaside Aquarium, where the fresh sea water supply was cut off Jan. 1 when an ocean log apparently damaged the intake pipe. Since then, and during fruitless efforts to locate the old pipeline buried some 12 feet under the sand, marine life in the aquarium have been swimming and sitting in the same water. It has been a murky situation.
But today, fresh and chilly ocean water is to be pumped into the marine tanks through some 900 feet of new pipeline installed by Jack O’Brien, owner of the aquarium.
75 years ago — 1947
Jittery market conditions of the past week were still being reflected in Astoria downtown stores today with ups and downs in the cost of living noted on price tags of various commodities.
On the downward scale of prices was another 2 cent cut in the price of fruit juices and a similar reduction on the cost of shortening.
Telephone and power links were severed for numerous Clatsop communities and trees barricaded several local roads as Friday night’s southeast gale fanned up to 63-mile velocity.
At least four large vessels were waiting outside of the Columbia River Bar for the storm to subside before attempting river entrance. Three outbound vessels were riding out the storm in the sanctuary of the quarantine anchorage off Astoria.
Bar conditions continued to be rough this morning as the wind dropped down to 33-mile velocity. Ground swells at the bar were whipping up foam on the bar and plunging into the river mouth.
Anton Leander Josephson, a widely known resident of Astoria, died Saturday evening at a local hospital following a brief illness. A resident of Astoria since 1902, Josephson was a well-known fisherman and in later years was prominently identified as a smoked salmon dealer.
The principal activities of the interim fisheries committee of the state Legislature had to do with minimizing bad effects of proposed dam projects in the Columbia and Willamette River basins upon Columbia River fisheries, according to a report prepared by the committee and scheduled for submission to the current session of the state Legislature.
Construction of 36 to 37 new homes will be undertaken this year on a tract of approximately 2 ½ blocks in the east end of town by Warrenton contractors who purchased the tract Wednesday from Astoria.