10 years ago this week — 2013
SEASIDE — North Coast Land Conservancy has lost its office, equipment and important documents.
But the Dec. 5 fire doesn’t change what the organization set out to do 26 years ago. Conservancy members still seek to protect the surrounding community.
Their new office space is now set up in Seaside and the organization has received a donation from the Cannon Beach City Council to help them recover from the damage.
North Coast Land Conservancy recently bought land from Clatsop County in Warrenton and is purchasing private land as well.
With towering spruce trees and seeping wetlands, the trio of former county properties have such endearing names as: Creep and Crawl Lake, Ridge Road Swamp and Cotton Grass Lake. Ridge Road shoots through the middle of the land, which is adjacent to the soccer fields on one side and Camp Kiwanilong and Fort Stevens on the other.
For more than a year, the North Coast Land Conservancy explored and assessed the swampy and forested area. One of the organization’s initiatives is to protect the Columbia River wetland areas.
Former Astoria City Councilman Peter Roscoe is tackling what he hopes will be the “uncancellation” of the Astoria Regatta celebration.
A meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Fulio’s Restaurant to discuss what will become of the Regatta and if it can be saved this year.
The action follows the Regatta board’s decision late last year to cancel the August 2013 event because of a lack of leadership.
“I’m a retired architect, so this is fun for me,” said Ted Osborn about his fixer-upper — the Allen Building — on the corner of 10th and Commercial streets in Astoria.
For Osborn, it’s a labor of love without money as a main consideration. For many historic building owners in Astoria, though, renovations can be a fruitful yet financially prohibitive burden in the short and long term.
The Special Assessment of Historic Property Program, which was founded in 1975 and is run through the State Historic Preservation Office, has allowed historic property owners such as Osborn to freeze the assessed value of their property for up to 10 years while agreeing to make improvements.
It is one of several tools Astoria property owners can and have used to save on their own taxes while improving their buildings and the city’s real estate values.
“I’m fascinated with the old building, and I love Astoria,” said Osborn about why he invested his own time and money in renovating the Allen Building.
ILWACO, Wash. — Birdwatchers on the Long Beach Peninsula enjoyed some visual treats late last year.
A male summer tanager, normally seen in southern forests, was seen on the Long Beach Peninsula in early December. This is the first time one has been recorded in Pacific County and the third sighting in the state, according to birdwatchers’ records.
50 years ago — 1973
Astoria’s financially troubled private bus line received new life Tuesday.
The injection came in the form of a City Council agreement to pay Pacific Coach Line $2,400 for its services during the next six months.
Under the agreement, the City will pay — not subsidize — the bus line $700 on Jan. 10 and $340 a month for the next five months in an effort to stimulate short-term recovery of the service, which has been plagued by financial problems for several months.
After several false starts, Astoria Councilmen finally agreed Tuesday to take over buildings and equipment at the Astoria Yacht Club on Youngs Bay.
The area, near the Old Youngs Bay Bridge, may become a waterfront park though no expenditure of funds to develop the park has been approved.
It’s about this time of year when North Coast residents start wringing out their webbed feet and thinking about places where it rains less, places like Reno, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona.
However, an Oregon State University oceanographer and meteorologist says nobody has to go quite that far to escape deluge. He claims it rains only half as much 10 to 30 miles off shore.
Dr. William P. Elliott isn’t suggesting that Oregonians live in houseboats off the coast — though some James G. Blaine Society members may take up the cause.
Instead, his research is aimed at studying the precipitation process in western Oregon, with his sights leveled at long-held notions about the state’s notorious rainfall conditions.
Clatsop County Roadmaster John Dooley calls the worst ones “spring breakers.”
If you drive a car, you may know what he’s talking about. They’re commonly called potholes or chuckholes and they surprise unsuspecting motorists who sometime don’t notice them until they feel the jolt.
“We have a tremendous bunch of potholes this year,” Dooley moaned. “Because of the cold weather, we are having problems with them earlier than most years.”
For that reason, Dooley feels that this may be a bad year for potholes because problems normally continue through the winter.
Potholes occur, he says, when cold weather freezes street surfaces and causes them to break apart.
Back when the Hammond Mill was a going concern, the Alderbrook area essentially was a mill town.
Homes were built in the area for mill employees and in many cases they still stand today. The sewers still stand too.
It is the only area in Astoria where above-ground sewers run between houses, sometimes supported by trestles.
The city considers these pipes private sewers and officials say owners of homes in the area along Birch Street between 47th and 49th streets will have to foot the bill to connect to a gravity sewer line which will run along Birch Street.
75 years ago — 1948
Astoria and surrounding parts of Clatsop County got safely through New Year’s celebrations Wednesday night without serious trouble.
No riots, serious accidents or major fights disturbed the introduction of 1948, reports of state and city police indicated.
SEASIDE — Flooding of U.S. Highway 101 south of Seaside and a fallen tree which isolated residents of the Ocean Crest district on Tillamook Head was the most dramatic examples of widespread storm damage here on New Year’s Day.
State police reported that water covered U.S. Highway 101 in the Beerman Creek area, one mile south of Seaside, at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and reached a depth of nearly a foot by mid-afternoon.
Work crews began opening main roads through the great sheet of ice and snow spreading from Iowa to the Atlantic coast today, but sub-freezing temperatures destroyed hopes for a quick thaw.
WARRENTON — With a blast that rattled windows in Astoria, more than 5 miles away, Clatsop County’s latest derelict Japanese mine was exploded on the beach west of here at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Lt. Don F. Winslow, of Seattle, a demolition officer for the 13th naval district, exploded the mine at the point where it had washed ashore, 2 miles south of the South Jetty. The mine was not far from the steel hulk of the sailing vessel Peter Iredale, wrecked in 1906.
The 50-foot crab fishing boat Marbet, which drifted ashore on Klipsan Beach New Year’s Day, Friday, was launched in Shoalwater Bay at Nahcotta by salvage operators Art Zimmerman and Fred Devine.
Caught in a storm off the Columbia River, the Marbet was abandoned by owner Donald Stainsos, of North Bend, and by crewman Garland Fry.
Erection of the Astorian-Budget’s new 16-page Duplex tubular newspaper press, which has been in progress since mid-December, is complete, and test runs of the new press are in progress.
Parts of some recent editions of the paper have been run on the high-speed press as part of the testing, and this will continue through next week.
The Astor Experiment Station has just received an announcement of a new blackberry released by Oregon State University and the United States Department of Agriculture.
The new blackberry, known as Chehalem, has been under testing for several years as Oregon No. 731. It has been grown at the Astor Experiment Station for two years and is considered very promising for Clatsop County. It is a cross between the Santiam and Himalayan blackberry.
The Chehalem ripens from five to 15 days after the boysenberry, almost to the beginning of the season for the Evergreen blackberry.
It has a bright black color that makes an attractive frozen product which is the characteristic most desired by packers of frozen fruit.