The North Coast escaped serious problems during Sunday night’s high winds, but the National Weather Service kept its high surf advisory in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday as a second storm was headed this way.
Officials warned residents and visitors: Be sure to use caution along the coast this week and stay away from beaches.
Rip currents and beach erosion are possible and jetties are especially dangerous, officials said. “This is not a time to be near the water.”
Fifth-graders Emma Gaeuman and Patty Brodie went door-to-door Sunday asking their Astoria neighbors to donate empty bottles and cans to help Haiti recover from last week’s devastating earthquake.
Three times, when their arms were full, the girls dropped their collections off at home and went back out again.
They only stopped collecting, Gaeuman said, “when we couldn’t carry any more.”
On Monday, they brought their whole heap to Astoria High School, where students in Jenni Newton’s leadership class were sorting donated containers, trucking them to local grocery stores and cashing in their 5-cent deposit value.
Full trash bags stacked up inside the high school courtyard as dozens of local stopped by to give to the cause.
The class of about 14 organized the fundraiser last week and accepted donated bottles and cans all day Monday, which was a school holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Port of Astoria Executive Director Jack Crider said his agency has done its part to make sure the Red Lion Inn can reopen in the West Mooring Basin.
The hotel closed its doors last month following a balcony collapse that sent five guests plunging into the marina. Engineers found problems with the Port’s share of the complex on the eastern portion of the L-shaped hotel structure.
John Souza put on his life jacket and rubber boots Wednesday, grabbed a razor knife and a flashlight for safety, and stepped out onto the new floating cover atop Astoria’s Reservoir 3.
Souza, an engineering technician with the Astoria Public Works Department, was demonstrating how the giant cover is inspected and maintained. He was clearly enjoying himself. “It works great. Our water is so clean, I can’t say enough good things about it.”
“It’s very, very strong,” said Souza’s colleague Jim Hatcher. “It’s like walking on a water bed.”
A spirited Astoria High School group of runners, bolstered by the cross-country and track team and with several girls also competing, Saturday night broke the Oregon high school 24-hour marathon record and may have set a new national distance of 287 miles.
Given the honor of leading off the event at halftime of Friday night’s varsity basketball game in Astoria was senior Jim Mattila, one of the Metro League’s top cross-country runners. Coming in on the anchor lap 24 hours later at halftime of Saturday night’s basketball game was Eric Ojala, top Astoria High School miler. He finished the grueling event under the watchful eyes of Portland State University cross-country coach Ralph Davis. His presence made it official.
Engineers are continuing to study sites for a sewage treatment lagoon in Astoria, financing of which was approved by voters last week in a bond issue election, City Manager Dale Curry told the city council Monday night.
Curry commented after reading a letter to the council from the president of Bumble Bee Seafoods, John McGowan, objecting to having the lagoon near 39th and Lief Erikson Drive, next to Bumble Bee’s cold storage plant. McGowan voiced the objection on Jan. 12, the day before the vote on the $5 million seweage bond issue.
Councilman Arnold Swanson said Monday night that the council had “accepted” last June the seweage study report of engineers Stevens, Thompson & Runyan in which the engineers recommended the 39th and Lief Erikson site over two others, which weren’t named in the report. Swanson said that didn’t mean that other sites shouldn’t be examined now, but said that if picking another site put the total project cost above the estimated $4.9 million figure the city might have to reapply for federal aid.
A full load has been signed up to travel to Lincoln City via charter bus Thursday for a meeting to explore ways to combat the State Highway Commission’s decision to close beaches to vehicles.
Jean Hallaux, Astoria Chamber of Commerce manager who worked with Mrs. Ernest Moon of the Cannon Beach Chamber to arrange for the bus, said 35 people have made reservations.
Hallaux noted that many other Clatsop representatives, including county commissioners, Astoria City Manager Dale Curry and State Sen. William Holmstrom and Rep. George Cole are scheduled to travel to the meeting by car.
Death came early Saturday morning at his home in McGowan, Washington, to Henry Silas McGowan, 78, last surviving member of a pioneer salmon packing family of the north shore. He had been ill for several weeks.
A native of the community established by his father and which bears his name, having been born in McGowan on June 24, 1866, McGowan made his home here during his entire lifetime. He received his education in Portland and early in his youth became interested in the canning industry which his father, P.J. McGowan, established in 1861.
“The best district in the Portland area council of Boy Scouts” was the title given to the Astoria district Thursday night by G.H. Oberteuffer, chief scout executive of the Portland area, when he addressed this district’s annual dinner meeting in Grace Episcopal church.
“I don’t know any district in the entire Portland area that has made as much progress in the past three years as this district,” he stressed.
WASHINGTON – The Social Security board offered its program for “cradle-to-grave” Social Security today in a report expected to set the pattern for President Roosevelt’s forthcoming recommendations to Congress.
Spoilage of high quality beef on the Astoria market because of ration point values is unnecessary, according to David J. Lewis, ration administrator, who commented today on current reports that finer cuts of beef are glutting the market while consumers lack ration points for the goods.
Lewis pointed out that meat dealers have been advised what to do in case spoilage is threatened. They may advise their local OPA board that meat on hand is in danger of spoiling and the board will allow them to reduce the price and point values by 25% or they may even go so far as to reduce the price of the meat 50% and take off points entirely.
