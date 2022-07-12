10 years ago this week – 2012
A “room with a view” would be an understatement for the city of Astoria’s potential new piece of rental property, if the mayor has anything to do with it.
The home at the Astoria Column, once inhabited by the monument’s succession of caretakers, will soon be available for some lucky guests, according to Mayor Willis Van Dusen.
The question is, when?
“When (the caretaker) moved out, the building was in complete disrepair,” Astoria interim parks director JP Moss said. City Manager Paul Benoit added that it was no fault of the caretaker. It’s just an old house.
The caretaker lived in the 70-plus-year-old home with free room and board, including utilities. But with new technology, like webcams and autolocking doors, the need for a caretaker is less of a priority.
So the house was vacated and now the city is figuring out the next phase of the property.
A new painting will greet drivers as they head into downtown Astoria on W. Marine Drive.
Wauna Federal Credit Union’s branch unveiled a mural Monday morning on the west side of its building.
The 12 by 17-foot mural was hand-painted by Dorothy Danielson, and Astoria artist who has created murals for numerous local building in the past, including the Astoria Library.
The painting features a small collection of gillnet fishing boats, part of Astoria’s famed “butterfly fleet,” so called because the 22 to 28-foot long boats were powered by two large triangular sails. In 1901, more than 2,500 of these gillnetters fished on the Columbia River.
PORTLAND — Mary Louise Flavel has been found by The Daily Astorian.
The 88-year-old, a living piece of Astoria history and subject of extensive searches by city officials, sat on her porch Tuesday at her Portland-area home, chatting with friendly neighbors and enjoying the sun.
It was just another day for Flavel, but would soon change. “I don’t want Astoria to know where I am,” she said, polite but reserved.
On the condition that her address would not be revealed, Flavel spoke sporadically over the course of nearly an hour, a casual chat in the sun. She did not answer questions; instead, she recalled old times.
“Life in Astoria was great, unless you were a Flavel,” she said, adding that her family has been unfairly characterized and mistreated for generations, sometimes because of jealousy, other times because of cruelty.
ARCH CAPE — Marmaduke Maxwell’s house can barely be seen, tucked away on the west end of Maxwell Lane, hidden by bushes and other buildings.
It’s a simple, wood-framed structure on the beach, facing Castle Rock and looking much like it did when it first was built a century ago.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the house, built by the Englishman Maxwell, a native of Devon County, England, who moved to America following the death of his fiancee. He sold his sheep ranch in central Oregon and moved to Arch Cape, which, he said, reminded him of the Devonshire coast.
50 years ago – 1972
Lawrence Luckinbill has a problem.
With a briefcase load of uncut diamonds dangling from his arm, the life of a high Asian communist diplomat at stake, and the old Youngs Bay Bridge slowly opening before his speeding car – he has to make a quick decision.
That decision, of course, is shaded by the sinister auto pursuing him at high speed – and, how does a man with a “computer mind” get himself in jams like this anyway?” The answer is the “Delphi Bureau.”
That’s what the script calls for in the new Warner Bros. television series to be aired on ABC.
But things aren’t quite going according to script, which is why the California-based company may be filming in Astoria in late July or early August.
Warner Bros. wanted to film the bridge chase scene in Portland, where the Delphi Bureau episode is centered, but Multnomah County officials nixed the idea of any chase scenes across any of the Willamette River spans.
So apparently through the magic of the film editor’s splicing talents, Youngs Bay might be portrayed as part of Portland.
A large oceanographic research ship, the Oceanographer, will berth in Astoria this week prior to a four-month expedition on the continental shelf.
The Oceanographer is one of the largest and most automated research ships of a fleet of 14 belonging to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The Oceanographer is conducting operations for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and is a $10 million “floating laboratory.”
SEASIDE — Two “firsts” highlight the premiere performance of the 1972 Miss Oregon pageant tonight at 8 p.m.
This evening’s show marks the debut of the Miss Oregon pageant at the Seaside Convention Center. It’s also the first year that a former Miss America has acted as the pageant’s mistress of ceremonies.
Phyliss George reigned as queen of the country’s oldest beauty contest in 1971. Tonight through Saturday, she’ll guide audiences on a journey through “Our Singing Land.”
The advisability of designating Clatsop County as a historic district was questioned today by a national historic preservation expert.
Speaking at an all-day panel on the possibility of creating a historic district, John Frisbee, field representative of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said he favored the development of a strong landmarks commission.
Such a commission with broad powers, Frisbee said, would have the authority to review plans to destroy historically important structures and assure orderly community growth.
At a meeting in the Flag Room of the Astor Library, Frisbee said the development of “mini districts” was a possibility for Clatsop County.
Frisbee said there are economic advantages in the development of historic districts — largely from tourism — but said it would be quite an effort to develop a countywide historic area.
Frisbee suggested areas like Clatsop County probably would be better preserving isolated landmarks or developing a few mini districts, rather than enforcing total design control over the county.
75 years ago — 1947
The Pacific Explorer sailed from Punta Arenas, Costa Rica, for Astoria on July 3, and is expected to arrive here a few days after July 15.
This announcement was made today by Edward M. Thompson, president of the Columbia River Packers Association. It has been previously indicated that the yellowfin tuna carried by the large fisheries vessel will be discharged here for the Elmore tuna cannery.
Possible overhauling of the timetable of dam construction on the Snake River will be considered at an Army engineers meeting tomorrow.
The hearing was called by Col. Theron D. Weaver, Northwest district engineer, to prepare an alternate schedule of war department projects if the government decides to call a 10-year halt on dams along the lower Snake and Columbia rivers.
Henry Niemela, secretary of the fishermen’s union, and William Puustinen, public relations representative of the union, will voice the union’s objections to dams on the lower Snake River when they attend the Lewiston meeting Wednesday.
James H. Cellars, secretary of the Columbia River Salmon and Tuna Packers Association, and Stan Church, public relations representative, will oppose claims of power interests for new fish-killing dams.
The Oregon Fish Commission will be represented at the meeting.
A new mechanical device has appeared on Astoria streets. It is not a grounded flying saucer.
The manufacturer’s label says, “Made in New Holstein, Wis.” But it is not a mechanical cow. It gives paint.
The machine operators are Charles Calur and Joe Morrow of the traffic maintenance section of the city police department. Using the “paintmobile,” they repainted parking markers this week on Commercial Street from 14th Street to the post office.
The job required a little more than two hours. Last year it took two men two days by hand painting.
Stanley W. Bailey, Astoria ex-GI and student pilot at the Clatsop airport, has been suspended from flight training and may face a charge in justice court as a result of alleged “buzzing” a number of persons on the beach north of Gearhart Saturday afternoon.
More than 30 telephoned complaints were received by airport officials and state police after 4 p.m. Saturday, including reports that Bailey, flying only a few feet above the beach, had made simulated strafing runs on a woman horseback rider, a woman walking with her small children and others.