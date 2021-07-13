10 years ago this week — 2011
Last year, both sites looked like war zones, with a violent uprooting of trees and plants, torn ground and mud everywhere.
Today, Otter Point, in Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, and a site at Fort Columbia State Park, in Washington state, are looking more how staff from the National Park Service and the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce envisioned they would months ago.
“It was pretty scary there at first,” taskforce director Micah Russell said about Otter Point. “Now you can really visualize what the wetlands are going to look like.”
Both projects, intended to benefit salmon, involve the reintroduction of tidal flow across historic wetland areas.
With the federal push to protect salmon, restoration projects like those at Fort Columbia and Otter Point are getting more attention. The data collected at Fort Columbia, for instance, will be valuable in guiding projects as the site monitors look at how salmon respond to and benefit from the reopened habitat.
Columbia Memorial Hospital staff have put themselves on the map again. This time, it’s a map of the nation.
In the July issue of Hospitals & Health Networks — a nationwide magazine — the hospital was named one of the “most wired” hospitals on the small and rural scale in the country for its technology-savvy facility.
It was the only hospital listed — of any size — in Oregon.
“I think it just shows the direction, not just in technology but in everything, that we’re headed,” said Guy Rivers, the hospital’s chief financial officer. “We’re an award-winning facility in not just medical care, but everything.”
WARRENTON — Dear Lewis and Clark National Historical Park,
On behalf of us noble Newfoundlands, I would like to thank you for Wednesday’s 18th annual Seaman’s Day salute, during which you so graciously honored Seaman, the best of our breed, who repeatedly saved the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
Sally Freeman, a park ranger and lifelong dog-lover, emceed the Newfoundland show-and-tell during the event.
“Each dog is the equivalent of having 50 people in a swimming pool or in a house,” said Matt Jeffers, of Gresham, wearing a shirt with painted portraits of his dogs. “They bring in 50 people’s worth of dirt.”
50 years ago — 1971
SEASIDE — Lynn Dee Grenz, Miss Linn County, won her comeback bid to wear the Miss Oregon crown on Saturday. The new Miss Oregon for 1971 beat out 18 other girls for the crown. Two years ago, she captured the first runner-up slot behind Clatsop County’s Margie Huhta.
CAMP RILEA — Two weeks of annual training for more than 730 Oregon Army National Guard members began Sunday.
National Guard units from Albany, Lake Oswego, Coos Bay, Newport, Dallas, Salem and Portland arrived Saturday for basic engineering training.
Two people aboard a 30-foot pleasure craft were rescued by another pleasure craft on Monday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard salvaged the rapidly sinking boat using a sling between two motor lifeboats.
The boat Glen-Dot, owned and operated by Glen M. Storey, of Gladstone, struck a submerged object around 10 a.m. near the tip of the South Jetty. The Coast Guard delivered a pump to the pleasure craft Ine John, which was standing by, and had taken Storey and his passenger, K.R. Parks, aboard.
The Coast Guard’s helicopter stood by until 44- and 40-foot motor lifeboats from Cape Disappointment arrived and rigged a sling between them to keep the Glen-Dot afloat. The helicopter then flew to Cape Disappointment, picked up another pump, and delivered it to the 52-foot motor lifeboat Triumph, which had also been called to the scene.
Half of Pacific Northwest Bell’s employees in Astoria are affected by the nationwide telephone strike, according to Dick Jensen, manager of the Astoria office.
Of 66 people normally employed, 33 are working, Jensen said.
“We are making every effort to maintain service, although there may be delays at peak periods,” Jensen said. “The traffic department is accepting calls, collect, through station and other operator calls, but we would encourage subscribers to use direct distance dialing whenever possible.”
Some $417,000 was spent for the construction of 3.8 miles of roadway on Clatsop County’s South Jetty area. Essentially all new, the project included four new parking areas and the paving of the existing parking facilities at Battery Russell.
Under the direction of the Oregon State Highway Department, work began in May 1970 and was completed in October. The parking lots were covered with temporary surfacing and are to be coated with asphalt later this summer. The highway varies in width from 32 feet in some places and 24 feet in others.
75 years ago — 1946
As the barometer and rain dropped, Clatsop County farmers sized up possible damage today and prepared themselves for another siege of inclement weather.
The greatest concern was expressed by dairy farmers who are in the midst of harvesting hay and silage. Tideland grass harvests, stalled during last week’s light rains as heavy harvesting gear bogged down in lowland mire, was at a standstill today.
There is every prospect that the new National Guard company in Astoria will be the same as that which was here before the war. Brig. Gen. Raymond Olson, acting adjutant general of the state, confirmed this.
In connection with the operation of the Young’s Bay drawbridge, a new idea has been put into effect recently by the state highway commission.
In order to make the navigation signals from the craft to the drawbridge operators more audible above the noise of the motor vehicle traffic on the bridge, a microphone has been installed on each end of the fender. These microphones pick up the navigation signals, which are transmitted to an amplifier on the operator’s house. This results in the receipt by the operator of a signal, which is loud and clear enough to be audible above outside noises. In the past, these noises have obscured the signal.
Little residential construction is in progress in Astoria despite the acute housing shortage. Most of the buildings that have been started have been held back or are being held back now by the difficulty of obtaining essential material.
Little immediate relief for the builder or would-be builder appears to be in prospect.
A study of the city building inspector’s records reveals 36 residential buildings under construction in the city, most of them single-family dwellings, but also include one or two small apartments and a few duplexes.
Of these 36 buildings, at least 23 have been held up for substantial periods or are being held up now by the scarcity of materials. Only one new residence has actually been completed in the past month, although a few desperate builders have moved into partly-finished houses because of dire necessity.
Among the main reasons for delay has been lack of cement for making concrete, cement today being apparently the most critical item in the building supply situation locally. Other houses have had to wait upon plumbing, windows, doors and millwork. Glass for windows has been scarce but some is being obtained now.
Members of the Astoria Port Commission were told Tuesday night what a thrill the first civilian flier experienced in landing on the 5,000-foot runway of the Astoria naval airport, which private and commercial aircraft may now use jointly with the U.S. Navy.
Port commissioners learned with no surprise that the first civilian airman to put his plane on the runway was Ed Parsons, manager of KAST. Parsons disclosed to the commission that his plane took a bounce on the Navy’s concrete because neither the plane nor its pilot could quite get accustomed to such luxury.
Parsons appeared before the commission, not to tell airplane landing stories, but to suggest plans for proper management of civilian aviation at the airport. He and the Port observed that naval authorities were offering full cooperation in the program. All communications remain at the airport. Parsons said that a certain communication setup devised for civilian planes is required.