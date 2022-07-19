10 years ago this week – 2012
If they’re lucky, fans at the upcoming Oregon Junior Baseball state tournament will get to experience a Knappa Logger-Astoria Fishermen showdown somewhere along the line.
Because if it’s anything like the last three meetings between the two North Coast rivals, another Logger-Fishermen battle will be worth the price of admission.
The Knappa and Astoria Ford summer baseball teams met for the third time this season Friday night Aiken Field, and for the third time, put on a dramatic show for those in attendance.
The Fishermen scored another one-run win over the Loggers — their third of the summer – as Astoria’s Chris Leonardi lined a base hit to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Andrew Bergeson with the game-winning run, 5-4.
Going purely by distance, Hollywood, California, is roughly 1,000 miles from Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
By metaphor, it’s farther away yet, well beyond a metaphysical plane separating the River Styx and the Elysian Fields. They are two completely different worlds.
In the history-rich forest of the park, there are no botox clinics, no Bluetooth-eared agents and no Charlie Sheen.
But every summer, filmmakers flock to the forest, and most haven’t even graduated high school yet. The budding auteurs come as part of the park’s Teen Film Camp. For the first time in the camp’s three-year history, a group of students has garnered the type of recognition that Hollywood insiders desperately seek.
They’ve received an award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Three high school students – Brooke Reichert, Lindsey Nordit and Caelan Hensley – from Oregon and Washington were awarded the regional Emmy for a video they directed and produced with the help of advisory filmmakers at NW Documentary, who worked with last year’s camp. Titled, “We Know Where We Came From,” the video tells the story of the Chinookan creation myth of the Clatsop-Nehalem Tribe.
The regional Emmy win was the first award given to participants of the film camp, says Will George, a park ranger and environmental educator for the park.
DEEP RIVER, Wash. — The century-old Deep River Lutheran Church stands as a reminder of an earlier time.
With porch steps 4 feet from the asphalt, the 18-foot-tall National Historic Landmark sits expectantly on the edge of a winding country road in rural village of Deep River. Its simple Gothic Revival architecture and fresh coat of white paint recall the Finnish pioneers who built it.
The pristine-looking spectacle wouldn’t be possible without the love, dedication and care of community members.
“It has stood through everything,” said Eva Malerich, whose family has helped preserve the church since the 1930s.
Deep River resident Mark Erickson spearheaded the recent project to renovate the church.
50 years ago – 1972
WARRENTON – The Skipanon River Bridge issue is alive again.
The state highway division has received word from the U.S. Coast Guard that it must, within two years, come up with a solution to the problem of the controversial span on Harbor Drive in Warrenton.
That solution must permit navigation of the Skipanon River.
One of the alternatives the state might consider is to construct an alternate route eliminating the existing bridge altogether, highway officials say.
The suggestion has left E.R. Baldwin, city manager for Warrenton, alternately amused and dismayed: “I would like to think they were only kidding. The boat basin would be basically inoperative. They must have been fishing for comments.”
Access roads to the city-operated boat basin are positioned at the east end of the bridge.
Another alternative is to replace the existing bridge with a lift span.
Cutting donuts can be dangerous.
That is, it can be dangerous if the donuts you’re cutting are big circles on the beach and if you’re cutting them with a car.
Sgt. Stan Gray, of the Oregon State Police, says that cars “cutting donuts” can “flip over so fast. They’ll be going along fine, then they hit a pocket of softer sand and just flip.” As a result, he doesn’t recommend playing games with cars on the beach.
The recently purchased Bettie M., Bumble Bee Seafoods largest tuna seiner, has been berthed since Sunday at the Bumble Bee docks and will leave Wednesday morning on the first leg of its inaugural cruise. It will stop in San Diego to pick up additional crew, then move to Panama to pick up tuna nets and finally begin fishing later this summer.
The 191-foot boat has a 1,000-ton capacity, a depth of 18 feet and a draft fully loaded of 21 feet. It will travel at 16 knots with a sustained maximum speed of 14 knots.
Dick Patterson must have slept well Monday afternoon.
It was probably the first good rest he had in several days.
Patterson, a 46-year-old Astoria commercial fisherman, returned home Monday morning after a harrowing experience on the high seas Saturday.
He returned without his boat, but thankful that he and two other companions were alive.
Patterson and the others, David Patterson, 29, Astoria, and Henry Snell, 17, Seaside, were fishing 150 miles off Cape Blanco on the southern Oregon Coast aboard Pattterson’s 84-foot halibut schooner, the Hazel Rob.
Sixty to 70 mph winds whipped the old schooner for three days until finally Saturday it began to break up in particularly rough seas.
“It was heavily loaded with tuna and simply could not stand the force of the sea. Boards began ripping away from the keel,” Patterson said.
As winds and waves continued to buffet the craft, Patterson radioed to other fishing vessels in the area, which reached the stricken craft within 45 minutes.
“All in all, it took about 1 ½ hours for it to completely sink,” he said.
“It was a good boat. I’ve had some problems before – sometimes with other boats during my 30 years as a fisherman, but this was easily the worst.”
75 years ago — 1947
SEASIDE — “I only missed the beach by a mile and half,” laughed big, nerveless Jim Bonner, Astoria parachute jumper, after he was rescued from the ocean during the Sportsmen Pilots’ air show here Sunday.
Bonner stole the show from stunt pilots, nine P-51s of the Oregon Air National Guard and a helicopter when a trick change in the wind set him afloat in the drink after and exhibition parachute jump from 5,500 feet at 12:45 p.m.
Wearing a Mae West life vest, Bonner floated for 30 minutes with the Oregon Journal helicopter hovering overhead until he was rescued, wet but unruffled, by and amphibious DUKW operated Clinton G. White. White operates a passenger ride service with the vehicle on the beach here.
NEAHKAHNIE LODGE – A 50-pound Japanese horned mine had been exploded today after it drifted ashore and threatened the lives of vacationers at this summer resort yesterday.
Guyon Biisset, owner of the Neahkahnie lodge near Nehalem, recognized the mine after reports reached him that children were playing with a strange looking object that came in with the tide during the night and settled on the beach.
He placed the children in charge of the mine, as he believed they were the only ones who would “mind” and stay away from the object, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the children was found sitting on the explosive when Capt. Kenneth Hawks, and ordnance expert from Fort Stevens, arrived on the scene.
Hawkes touched off the mine with a fuse and dynamite mechanism. The explosion shattered dozens of windows in cottages within a half mile radius and sent a black column of smoke mushrooming into the air.
Eleven hundred Elks will arrive in Astoria by special train Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to visit the Astoria Column, Tongue Point naval base and the fish canneries, according to Ellis O. Link, Elks secretary, who returned to Astoria from the national Elks convention in Portland last night.
Older Astorians remember when Dr. Nellie S. Vernon first set out her shingle. It was the Astoria of 1903. They recall that the woman doctor received a cool reception.
Most male physicians believed a woman belonged behind a house apron, not a doctor’s apron. Dr. Vernon did not agree.
Clatsop County began to like her as a woman; to believe in her as a physician. She never refused a call for help. By horseback or buggy, by fish boat or on foot, she went wherever she was needed.
No one knows how many times she crossed the Columbia in a fish boat. Often expectant fathers waited there on horseback, till she jumped on behind.
A city official once said that a third of the children on the streets were delivered by Dr. Vernon. The doctor did enjoy pointing to a youngster as she smiled, “That’s one of my kids.”