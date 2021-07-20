10 years ago this week — 2011
Two hundred years to the day that prominent British surveyor, mapmaker and fur trader David Thompson became Astoria’s first tourist, the 2011 David Thompson Columbia Canoe Brigade reached the docks at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
After performing a demonstration of circular paddling expertise, the 10-canoe brigade discharged a round of black powder into the late afternoon drizzle.
A row of historical reenactors, wearing traditional fur trade attire, promptly delivered an answering volley of musket fire from shore, followed by a cannon blast (also black powder), granting the paddlers symbolic permission to land.
Warrenton Mayor Mark Kujala, a speaker at the event, noted the paddlers’ collective relief.
“This wasn’t just a physical accomplishment for them. It was a spiritual accomplishment,” Kujala said.
The welcoming reception — hosted by the city, the Astoria Bicentennial Committee and the Professional Land Surveyors of Oregon — greeted the roughly 100 paddlers as they paraded up the docks of Pier 17, waving U.S. and Canadian flags and chanting centuries-old fur trading songs.
“Crazy,” “sophomoric” and “ridiculous” were all words used to describe the delay on the 17th Street dock reconstruction project at Monday night’s Astoria City Council meeting.
As promised by Mayor Willis Van Dusen, the project, delayed based on issues with the noise created by pile driving that may disrupt protected Steller sea lions and the smelt population, was up for discussion early on the council’s agenda.
The council had a lot to say on the issue, that even drew the attention of Floyd Holcom, the president of the Port of Astoria Commission, who encouraged every member of the council to fight for the permits and keep the project on track.
“I am very concerned about this issue,” Holcom said. “For the last eight years, the power of the (National Marine Fisheries Service) has increased higher than I’ve ever seen it against our public works projects.”
Holcom said he can recall the first project that was impacted in the area by National Marine Fisheries Service. In Knappa, it took seven years to repair 80 feet of railroad because the fisheries service had concerns for salmon, he said. Now, the Port of Astoria is experiencing a similar roadblock on its project for Pier 3.
The buildings have been called hazards and eyesores, a magnet for criminals and the curious alike.
They could be gone before the end of the summer.
The burned-out remains of the Cannery Cafe and the No. 10 Sixth Street building, which was home to a number of businesses and offices, have sat empty and crumbling over the Columbia River for seven months — ever since a massive waterfront fire gutted them in December.
But that could change soon — perhaps by the end of August.
50 years ago — 1971
Astoria has lost by default.
City officials were challenged to a choker-setting contest by Cathlamet, Washington, officials at that city’s annual logging show. But when the contest was ready to start, nobody from the city was there.
Asked for an explanation this morning, Mayor Harry Steinbock said their two choker-setting experts, medical clinic manager Arnold Swanson, and seafood firm official Sven Lund, couldn’t make it.
Perhaps they got all choked up at the thought of facing Cathlamet’s “non-professionals” — the owner of a construction firm and a mill owner.
A rip current is a strong current flowing out to sea perpendicular to the shore and carrying back to sea the water brought in by waves and longshore currents.
It can travel at speeds up to 3 miles an hour and change its position from day to day and even during the same day. The same beach may have several rip currents operating at one time, then go for weeks with none at all.
It can also be deadly — and is to many seaside vacationers every year.
“The killer current may occur at any ocean beach,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “It is an insidious, powerful ocean action that can exhaust the strongest of swimmers.”
Deaths can be prevented by learning how to recognize a rip current and how to swim out of one.
CAMP RILEA — A Salem unit was named Oregon’s outstanding National Guard unit on Friday in a ceremony viewed by some 200 spectators.
Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1249th Combat Engineer Battalion, was presented the Eisenhower Trophy, given annually to the top National Guard organization in Oregon. It was the second year in a row Headquarters and Headquarters Company received the honor.
A Tongue Point Job Corps Center quintet, the Sweet Sounds of Soul, won first place honors in a nationwide job corps instrumental music contest. The group defeated competition from some 70 women’s and men’s job corps centers.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality confirmed its support for the lagoon site of the old Hammond mill near Tongue Point.
Steven Gilbert, assistant district engineer for DEQ, said that “all along the department approved of the site. We looked at the site and other sites, including the Bumble Bee site, and decided that Hammond mill was best,” he said.
75 years ago — 1946
Several fishermen received minor injuries and lost fish on deck in a severe northwest blow that chased in the tuna and drag fleet on Monday. Several boats were reported to be returning to port, according to the U.S. Coast Guard lookout. A fresh southwest wind worked up the seas.
Methods for canning rockfish were first developed at the Astoria Seafoods Laboratory at the request of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration for an inexpensive pack, according to Dr. E.W. Harvey, laboratory director, and assistant Virginia Kempato.
As a result of this research, the laboratory was able to provide packers with rockfish cooking methods when a commercial market recently opened up for the fish. In a report, the laboratory announced that it was assisted in the rockfish research by the Columbia River Salmon Co., Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Co. and Paragon Fish Co. Since this study into the proper methods for canning rockfish began, at least two of these companies have canned rockfish on a commercial scale. The entire packing industry is interested in prospects for the new phase of the bottom fishery.
The Prouty lumber mill in Warrenton narrowly escaped destruction or serious damage by fire Sunday evening when a blaze on the outer edge of the mill dock burned for perhaps half an hour before it was discovered. Warrenton’s volunteer firemen fought the blaze for 90 minutes before they had it under control.
Several changes in the prize setup for the post-war revival of the annual Astoria Salmon Derby were announced by William F. McGregor, derby chairman. The winners will be awarded cash prizes instead of a cup, silver tray or plaque.
This change was forced because of the inability to obtain the cup, tray and plaque from the manufacturers. The difficulties of reconversion to peace-time production made it impossible to get them, McGregor said.
Fred G. Bryant, an aquatic biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Astoria, had bad luck at the wrong time during the past week.
He lost a wallet containing $40 in bills for paying cannery workers who collect fish markings. A fish run has just entered the Columbia. Bryant will dig up out of his own pockets unless the money is found.
After losing the wallet, Bryant took his familyclam digging. While there, the biologist noticed a car caught in the surf. He abandoned his clam shovel to help get the car out. When the job was done, Bryant found his clam shovel gone.
To balance things up momentarily, he found a wallet with $30 in his vehicle. It contained papers identifying the owner as a sailor the biologist had recently given a ride to Yakima. He forwarded the wallet and contents to the parents of the sailor.
For the return of scales from each of these, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with the cooperation of Oregon and Washington state, will pay 50 cents.