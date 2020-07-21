10 years ago this week — 2010
CANNON BEACH — Two health advisories issued for beaches in or near Cannon Beach this summer signal that the beach-monitoring season is underway.
This year, 25 of the state’s 94 beaches are being monitored weekly, every two weeks or monthly for enterococcus, bacteria that is present in animal and human waste. It also indicates the presence of other bacteria.
Bacteria can enter the ocean, creeks, rivers and outflows from a variety of sources, including stormwater runoff, animal and seabird waste, failing septic systems, spills from sewage treatment plants or discharges from boats.
Of the 25 beaches slated for routine monitoring, 11 are in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
While most of the beaches usually don’t show high enough counts of bacteria to rate an advisory, the Ecola Court outflow pipe in midtown Cannon Beach garnered 12 advisories after 26 tests last year.
This year, so far, the percentage of good tests over bad is better. It failed only once — during April — in nine tests.
WARRENTON — A common love of World War II history reigned at Fort Stevens State Park during the weekend. The Friends of Old Fort Stevens staged the annual World War II living history event.
Participants, dressed in period uniforms and other attire, gave personality to the displays by talking about life in the military at that time.
An 18-foot tall city clock that’s proposed for Astoria’s riverfront would tell tides, not time. Astoria artist Jim Fink is the creator of the kinetic sculpture, which was chosen by Astoria Visual Arts from a field of nine finalists for a riverwalk art project.
50 years ago — 1970
The ancient, rotting grandstand at Gyro Field will be torn down at once, the school board decided at an emergency weekend meeting at the field.
The board’s decision was based on a report by Stevens, Thompson and Runyan, Portland consulting engineers, who concluded “the structure is not safe for public occupancy, there are a number of major structural deficiencies in the facility under its present condition and we believe the cost of making the necessary repairs would very likely be prohibitive.”
Football fans who want to see Astoria High School home games this fall will have to sit out in the weather.
More than 500 persons, including Gov. Tom McCall, reviewed approximately 700 Oregon Army National Guard troops in a parade at Camp Rilea Saturday.
It was the annual Governor’s Day Review and the midpoint in two weeks of summer field training for the 3rd Automatic Weapons Battalion and Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 249th Artillery, and the 234th Army Band.
The downtown study committee’s plans for a shopping mall along Commercial Street in Astoria are stymied until the problem of routing U.S. Highway 30 through downtown is solved, chairman Deskin O. Bergey said, in commenting on a recent Oregon Highway Division report that the cost of four-laning Marine Drive would be a “prohibitive” $800,000.
ILWACO, Wash. — A new comprehensive plan for the Port of Ilwaco calls for a $2.2 million expansion project to add 200 berths to the existing marina.
At the same time the plan calls for the building of an entirely new marina in the cove to the east side of the Port’s old Holman Basin, according to Frank O. Glenn Jr., port commissioner.
Fishing success in Ilwaco had created an unprecedented demand for new and added facilities, Glenn said. Backlog of applications for space is now at the 600 level and rising, he said.
75 years ago — 1945
Astoria parking meters took “the beating of their lives” over the weekend, according to city officials today. A partial check of the meters in the downtown district today revealed that more than 30 of the machines on Commercial and Duane streets were “visited by pranksters” some time Saturday night or early Sunday morning and given a “glass removal treatment.”
The meter boxes were apparently battered with a hammer in the worst case of vandalism involving the parking boxes since the machines were installed. No attempt was made in any case to pilfer the coins in the meter boxes, according to police.
Walter Norblad, an Astoria attorney who left his law practice in September 1942 to enter the Army Air Forces combat intelligence, returned to his law practice here this week in the firm of Norblad and Norblad.
Norblad, a former Clatsop County representative at the state Legislature, moved from lieutenant to captain during his service, 15 months of which was in England. In addition to combat intelligence with the Ninth Air Force’s bomber command, Norblad served as the law member on the ninth’s general court martial board.
The 65-foot, twin-screw Spitfire, which in 1944 caught 340,000 pounds of albacore, Monday brought home 23,000 pounds for the largest delivery opening the 1945 season and delivered to Van Camp’s here.
The Spitfire left out of Grays Harbor Monday, caught the whole 11 ½ tons of albacore in a single day 65 miles offshore and ran in to deliver at Van Camp’s. Bill Gillis, manager for Van Camp, said the Spitfire was short of both bait and crew, or would have stayed at sea to make a real haul.
A climactic battle between man and the elements for control of raging forest fires in three northwest states, enveloping nearly 150,000 acres of timber land, was nearing a critical stage today as forestry officials reported that thousands of soldiers, sailors and civilian fire fighters had been given orders to prepare “last-ditch” fire lines in face of steady advancing fires.
Weekend rains temporarily halted the main blaze, the Tillamook fire in western Oregon, but rising winds today carried burning embers and set additional spot fires in rugged country near the junction of the Salmonberry and Nehalem rivers, extending the western battlefront four miles nearer the Oregon Coast.
The stumps and down timber of Clatsop County very possibly will become a raw material for new processes utilizing wood waste, Congressman Harris Ellsworth, of Roseburg, told a combined chamber of commerce and Rotary forum Wednesday at Amato’s, in the course of a talk upon the new wood age just ahead. The time when such waste material can be economically used for industry will depend upon the work being done by research chemists now working in their laboratories to determine the uses to which wood waste can be put.
