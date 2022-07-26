10 years ago this week – 2012
The Port of Astoria is officially in slowdown mode, stalling many projects and trying to rebuild its cash reserves.
At the same time, the Infrastructure Finance Authority, an arm of the Oregon Business Development Department that provides financing on various infrastructure projects to agencies like the Port, wants to have a friendly talk about its debt and what it is doing to remain solvent.
“Obviously, they have a recent track record of not having the revenues to match the expenses,” said Lynn Schoessler, director of Business Oregon and the IFA.
“Obviously, they won’t make it to 2017 if they sustain these ongoing losses.”
Schoessler and Deputy Director Dave Harlan, a former Port reporter for The Daily Astorian and former director of the Port of Hood River, said they need to sit down with staff and the new Executive Director Hank Bynaker and talk about what the Port’s financial reality is and what it needs to do to keep making its debt payments.
Remember the guys who went around collecting Christmas trees for salmon back in January?
Well, they finally sank the trees into some salmon habitat a little over a week ago.
As wetlands consulting Doug Ray told me months ago, old brown Christmas trees are “Like magnets for fish.” They provide cover from predators and fodder for the base of the food chain.
Seaside’s Necanicum River provides valuable habitat for wild coastal coho, Ray said, but in the summer the baby salmon that haven’t left for the ocean yet are vulnerable to predators.
KNAPPTON COVE, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest’s own Ellis Island celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday.
The Columbia River Quarantine Station at Knappton Cove operated between 1899 and 1938, inspecting thousands of European and Asian immigrants.
“The primary reason we’re celebrating the 100th anniversary now is even though the station was operating 1899, the hospital building was built in 1912, said Nancy Bell Anderson, whose family has owned the property since the 1950s.
The hospital building, called a “lazaretto,” which means “pesthouse,” is a special quarantining hospital built specifically for people who had infectious diseases.
“This is such a feather in our cap: this is the only one left on the West Coast,” Anderson said.
The property was named a National Historic Site in 1980, and the hospital building houses a museum run by the nonprofit Knappton Cove Heritage Center.
A cougar has been spotted in the city of Astoria and for some, it may be too close for comfort.
The feline was reported just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday near Sixth Street and Irving Avenue.
“I just happened to be in my backyard, and I looked over in the adjacent backyard and said, “My word, that’s a cougar,’” Al Jaques said. “It was a cougar. And by the time I went inside to get my camera and come back out, it had disappeared.
50 years ago – 1972
Members of the Astoria High School band have returned from a 41-day European tour – and many of the youths were ready to go back.
Gathered at a “welcome-home” picnic at Tapiola Park Saturday, 43 students and five adult companions seemed glad to be home and were full of tourist stories.
The touring musicians performed in six nations, including Russia, and took a quick side trip through East Germany.
A young boy, a flat baseball mitt dangling from his wrist and a pink bubble of gum periodically bursting through his smile, tugged on his mother’s arm and asked:
“Who’s Clark and Lewis , Mom?”
A natural question.
A two-day-long Lewis and Clark Symposium was held over the weekend to answer that question in the most natural way – firsthand.
People were invited to revisit significant points of interest along the Washington and Oregon coasts near the mouth of the Columbia River where the Lewis and Clark expedition camped in the winter of 1805-06.
Washington and Oregon Lewis and Clark Trail groups jointly sponsored the symposium, which their members hope will become an annual event.
The dual role of the Oregon National Guard’s 1249th Engineering Battalion is demonstrated by Company C squad members, from Albany, as they pour from a “Huey” and hit the beach. Normally the guardsmen perform engineering functions, but the air-mobility maneuvers are also part of the annual two-week field training at Camp Rilea.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — Employment – the availability of it or lack of it – is a concern everywhere, but there is something unique about the way it’s being handled on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Each Wednesday, a Volkswagen bus pulls into the parking lot of the Long Beach Plaza.
A bearded man with dark glasses and a cowboy hat steps out bringing with him a card table and two chairs, which he sets next to the bus, and two signs, which he hangs in the window.
After the ritual is finished, he’s in business.
The man is not there to lure passersby to a quick game of chance or to sell something, but to talk to people about jobs. He is Ed Shaffer of the Pacific County Employment Security Office.
Port of Astoria commissioners formally approved this week a resolution asking the Oregon Legislature to study the establishment, financing and operation of a superport in the lower Columbia River.
State management is needed, the resolution says, because it is economically impossible for small ports “to construct and operate the facilities necessary to handle economically the exports produced by the state.”
If the state doesn’t undertake construction of a superport, the resolution adds, “shipping on the Columbia River and the facilities for handling exports from Oregon will deteriorate to the detriment of the entire state.”
75 years ago — 1947
The state highway commission Monday witnessed keel-laying of the new Astoria-Megler ferry in Portland and tried to get rid of another ferryboat without success.
The commission had scheduled a bid opening for purchase of the old ferry North Beach, now laid up at the Astoria Marine Construction Co. shipyard, but no bid was received. Apparently, no one wants to buy the vessel, which is in poor condition.
The Pacific Explorer arrived early today from Costa Rica with a light load of 2,272 tons of yellowfin tuna. She is berthed on the west side of Pier 2.
Unloading of the ship is expected to take two or more days. The tuna are hoisted out of the refrigerated holds of the fisheries vessel in hoppers and discharged into large trucks for transportation to the CRPA cold storage in Uppertown.
In the crew of 55 men, which included the refrigeration engineers and workmen, were a number of natives of Costa Rica who will return to their native land. They replaced employees of the Pacific Exploration company who quit in the course of the six months’ stay of the ship in the heat off Puntarenas.
Walter Hannu, Astoria outboard motorboat skipper, was fished out of the racecourse at the Astoria Yacht Club Sunday when his craft ran into bumpy water and overturned.
His competitors came to the rescue, which resulted in the race being called off. Both skipper and boat escaped without harm.
FORT STEVENS – The announcement today that historic Fort Stevens has been declared “surplus to the Army’s needs” and will be turned over to the U.S. engineers for disposal has opened to the Astorian Budget the official post records that have been classified a military secret since President Millard Fillmore ordered the post established Feb. 24, 1852.
Capt. Kenneth Hawkes, commanding officer of the 95-year-old Army post, said today that he expected to complete his work and release all units of Forts Stevens, Canby and Columbia to the engineers in about 60 days.
Among the official records of the post was the account of the now-famous attack by a Japanese submarine on the night of June 21, 1942. The army has highlighted the historic value of this report by claiming that it is the first enemy attack on a continental U.S. military establishment since the War of 1812.
FORT STEVENS – The city of Hammond is in the process of obtaining the historic Fort Stevens cemetery and its 148 graves, Capt. Kenneth Hawkes, commanding officer, said today.
The first burial was made in the old cemetery in May, 1864, when William Chester Lane, private, and member of the Ninth Infantry, was moved from a grave at Fort Canby.
That same year, Luke and James Henry Lane were buried there, apparently all members of the same family, the Army’s record book revealed.
Several women, believed to be washerwomen for the fort’s batteries, are buried there along with other civilians.
The last burial there was that of Capt. David Miller, ordnance officer of the post, who died March 7, 1943.