10 years ago this week — 2011
Give the crew of the Astoria-based U.S. Coast Guard cutter Fir a brute strength challenge, and they’ll tackle it head on.
That was the case last week, when the Fir’s strongest competed — and won — the top tug of war spot at the Buoy Tender Olympics in Juneau, Alaska.
On the job was Lt. j.g. Kevin Carmichael, who said he didn’t mind the teasing the other teams dished out before the competition.
“We needed an edge,” Carmichael said, “We’re not as big as those Alaska guys.”
Two years ago in San Francisco, the Fir team lost the contest. Carmichael hadn’t forgotten the loss — he was one of the rope pullers — and made sure his team was prepared. Every time, 10-member teams for each cutter pull a mooring line 15 feet to defeat the other team.
Last week, they put the shorter guys up front and everyone pulled from the same side.
This time, they savored the win.
Before, they were young people needing direction, structure and often a high school diploma.
After months — or even a year — of hard work, they were transformed.
Now they’re working as paint mixers, riggers and stripers on Longview’s Lewis and Clark Bridge, going into the U.S. Air Force or Army or working as home health aids at Necanicum Village. Several have enrolled in colleges and are pursuing their careers.
On Friday, 35 students at Tongue Point Job Corps Center graduated, surrounded by their families and friends — 25 leave for jobs or more education at Clatsop Community College.
Students receive a free, federally-funded education at Tongue Point, and learn trades and job skills.
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Believe it or not, the best years of baseball on the North Coast may be yet to come.
That’s because this summer’s group of 12-year-old Lower Columbia All-Stars will take their game all the way to the national level in two weeks, after winning the Pacific Northwest Region Cal Ripken tournament Sunday morning.
50 years ago — 1971
L.B. Day, Northwest representative to the U.S. Department of Interior, told Astoria officials and engineers Saturday that his office would recommend alternatives to the old Hammond mill site for a sewage lagoon by mid-week.
After visiting the Hammond site and one other on the Columbia River, Day said he would meet with his staff today or Tuesday and have a written recommendation to make to the city.
The state Fish Commission claims the proposed sewage lagoon site at the old Hammond mill site near Tongue Point is fishy.
The commission is one of several statewide governmental and environmental agencies on record as opposing the proposed site. Gene Kruse, acting director of the commission, reiterated that the proposed lagoon site is an “important salmon rearing estuary and therefore should be protected.
“Based on staff observations, the Fish Commission believes that the estuary contains numerous small salmon and other aquatic life,” he said.
He also said that the commission seined shallow areas of the lagoon and came up with numerous fall Chinook.
ILWACO, Wash. — A civil, but determined debate is developing between the Chinook Indian Tribe and the Clatsop County Historical Society over possession of the skull of Chinook Chief Comcomly.
Comcomly was a tribal chieftain who ruled much of the lower Columbia River territory until his death in 1830 at 66. He greeted both Lewis and Clark and John Jacob Astor upon their arrival on the Columbia River shores.
The dispute surfaced during July’s meeting of the historical society when that group vetoed a request by the tribe’s secretary, Stephen A. Meriwether, that the skull be loaned to the tribe for their annual salmon bake and celebration. According to Meriwether, the Washington State Capital Museum will have a display at the Chief Comcomly Festival.
May Miller, secretary for the historical society, said the museum has had a standing rule for the past 12 years against making loans. The tribe may, however, take a picture of the skull and display it, she said.
75 years ago — 1946
The three days starting Friday saw the state-operated ferry service here have its biggest weekend since state operation began early this summer.
The ferries carried 2,331 vehicles and 4,394 passengers in addition to drivers during the three days. Sunday was the biggest day, with 855 vehicles carried and 2,253 passengers in addition to vehicles.
Torpedoed by a dead head log, the Astoria fishing vessel Mary H sank 30 miles off the mouth of the Columbia Monday afternoon.
Waldemar Hendrickson, 345 39th St., owner of the 32-foot four-year-old fishing boat, said that the sea tossed the craft on a dead head log just as it was rising out of water.
The new Astoria baby clipper Coral Sea put a line on the Mary H and towed her for an hour and half before she sank. Hendrickson said he had 1,000 pounds of albacore. He was fishing alone.
First step in development of a new business block in Warrenton is in progress this week with movement of the Sea Breeze Cafe building from Hammond to Warrenton, where it will be enlarged and modernized for use as a bus depot and coffee shop. Mrs. Ethel Hopkins, who operated the cafe, will also manage it in Warrenton.
Working his ship off the sands west of Pier 3 during the night, Capt. G. Bown, master of the Luckenbach freighter Silverbow Victory, sailed out of the Columbia River this morning without taking any time to tell the Astoria waterfront, “I told you so.”
These words must have been on the captain’s tongue because the Astoria waterfront did not believe that the Silverbow Victory could free herself.
Veteran waterfront observers predicted that the freighter, which carried 2,400 tons of cargo and some oil, would have to be dredged out. The tide was against Bown. His ship apparently grounded near the crest of the highest tide here until December. He failed to get off Monday morning in the 8.9-foot tide, only 0.1 foot less than the Sunday night tide. The vessel refloated when the tide reached a height of 9.6 feet early today.
Neither the Port of Astoria or the naval station knew anything abut the ship. The U.S. Coast Guard revealed that Bown had crossed out at 7:15 a.m.