10 years ago this week – 2012
SEASIDE – Rachel Berry captured the Miss Oregon crown Saturday night, but it wasn’t without drama.
Every time she made the cut as contestants were winnowed down to the finale, her name was the last one announced.
“It was nerve-wracking being called last each time – man, I about died five times over. But I am just so excited. I’ve worked really hard for this moment,” she said. “I just can’t believe it happened.
Berry, Miss Willamette Valley, defeated 22 young women in the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. She will compete in the Miss America pageant Jan. 12 in Las Vegas.
A collection of newspapers, some dating back to 1914.
A 1950s-era woman’s swimsuit hanging up to dry in an all-pink bathroom.
A 1960s Playboy.
The self-help books, “I’m OK-You’re OK” and “Loneliness: The Fear of Love.”
A 12-inch knife by the stairwell in the basement.
A dog in the refrigerator.
Every step into the former home of Mary Louise and Harry Flavel grew stranger and stranger at 15th Street and Franklin Avenue Friday, living up to every bit of the 20-plus years of hype and mystery surrounding the mansion that’s created a following and a source of intrigue.
“I grew up in the neighborhood and Harry was kind of like our Boo Radley from ‘To Kill A Mockingbird.’ We always wondered what was behind that door,” said City Councilwoman Karen Mellin.
Friday, officials from the city of Astoria finally got the chance to see.
WARRENTON – The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade marched down Main Avenue in Warrenton mid-afternoon Wednesday, celebrating America’s birthday with high spirits.
“We couldn’t have had better weather,” parade organizer Cindy Yingst said. “It was great seeing Main Street filled with thousands of people waiting to see the parade. Hopefully, they weren’t disappointed.
The story was similar throughout the North Coast as people in Seaside, Cannon Beach and Gearhart took to the streets during the day and Astoria at night.
SEASIDE – When Seaside city officials were offered the opportunity to make their water delivery system more efficient and also improve fish habitat, they expressed interest.
When they were told that all they would have to do was contribute a portion of time spent by the city’s public works director, they said, “OK.”
Well, actually, the said more than that.
“It’s beyond great that we’re all together in this,” said Mayor Don Larson when first learned of the project. “It’s a partnership ... It couldn’t have been easy.
On July 16, crews will begin work on the project to improve the efficiency of the city’s reservoir at Peterson Point and enhance salmon habitat at the water diversion dam in Seaside’s watershed.
50 years ago – 1972
“Hot enough for you?”
That traditional tiding was well worn over the weekend, but not many people are about to complain as the mercury hovered near the 90-degree mark.
The welcomed pre-Fourth of July weekend warm spell, imported from California, packed Clatsop beaches, state parks and the highways as sun seekers enjoyed the apparent coming of summer.
There are hundreds of children in the United States for whom the Fourth of July commemorates the loss of all or part of their eyesight as the result of a fireworks mishap.
Such accidents continue to occur even though most states ban highly explosive firecrackers and permit only what are called “safe and sane” fireworks such as Roman candles, small firecrackers, sparklers and fountains.
Oregon bans “safe and sane” fireworks, but neighboring Washington and California don’t.
The National Society for the Prevention of Blindness says statistics reveal that 42% of all fireworks accidents involve devices labeled and marketed as “safe and sane.”
Even more tragic, the society says the same statistics show that the victim frequently is not the user, but someone close by who is in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Those statistics prompted the society to conclude that “safe and sane” fireworks aren’t either safe or sane and should be banned as “hazardous substances.”
CANNON BEACH — In the beginning – about 9:30 Wednesday morning – there was an earth-moving “cat,” a few people and Haystack Rock in the background.
In the end – some five hours later – Haystack Rock was still there.
But the “cat” had picked up and thrown down some 100 tons of sand. The few people had become a crowd of 50 or so.
And the earth in front of Haystack Rock had become a sperm whale some 70 feet long and 8 feet high.
It was a whale with a sinister smirk, one which, with the help of some carbon dioxide, even spouted “water” for photographers standing atop ladders of sitting nervously in the mouth of the “cat” raised 20 feet in the air.
The whale, of course, washed back out to sea with the incoming tide. But before it did, it served its purpose – to publicize the annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest July 15.
What do you do when you get an imperial command from the shah and the empress of Iran”
You say, “Of course.”
And when the performance is for the president of the United States during his visit in Iran, the excitement builds.
Marilyn Swindler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.M. Swindler, of Warrenton, recently returned from a two-year tour of duty as Peace Corps volunteer in Iran, during which time she was summoned by the shah on two occasions to play the flute.
The minister of art and culture delivered the imperial order to play for President Richard Nixon’s visit last month. The concert was to be given in the Niavaran Palace in Tehran, where the shah lives.
75 years ago — 1947
The story of the Columbia River fishing industry, with its coastwide ramifications and its tremendous value to the economy of the Northwest, was presented to the government’s Columbia basin interagency committee by a procession of businessmen, fishermen, fish packers, biologists, American Indians and others at the Walla Walla hearing Wednesday.
Windy, dusty Walla Walla, probably never in its existence heard so much about salmon as it did while witness after witness appeared in the Marcus Whitman Hotel’s crowded ballroom to tell their story and make their appeal for continued life for the industry at yesterday’s hearing.
Thomas F. Sandoz, secretary of the Columbia Basin Fisheries Development Association, led off for proponents of the 10-year moratorium on mid-Columbia and lower Snake River dams before the committee at midmorning Wednesday and presented a series of witnesses who consumed almost the entire day.
Sandoz declared the fishing industry does not oppose orderly development of the Columbia basin, but that the Columbia fishery is entitled to live and must be counted in the plans.
Sandoz said it is a fallacy to think fishways will save fish, and another fallacy to predict the number of kilowatts that will be needed in 1956.
Twenty-six Astoria representatives flew to Walla Walla, Washington, and back Wednesday to appear at the Columbia basin interagency committee hearing on a proposed 10-year moratorium on dam projects of the area.
The party flew in a chartered DC-3 type twin-motored transport plane owned and flown by Dick Reed, of Yakima, Washington, with Bill Schafer as co-pilot.
Reed flew to Astoria from Spokane early Wednesday morning, picked up the party here and took off at 6:15 a.m., landing at Walla Walla’s big airport at 8 a.m.
The party left Walla Walla at 4 p.m. and arrived back in Astoria at 6:10, flying against headwinds on the return trip and flying beneath clouds from the Columbia Gorge area as far as Astoria.
The Columbia River Group of the Pacific Reserve Fleet now completely fills Mott Basin at Tongue Point with its 424 amphibious vessels tied to eight completed docks.
Construction work on the $6 million project has virtually ended and the 1,800 men and 165 officers under the command of Capt. S.P. Jenkins are busily keeping the “ugly duckling navy” in tough, fighting trim, ready to battle on short notice.
The Columbia basin interagency committee today was studying testimony taken at the two-day federal hearing on a proposed 10-year moratorium on construction of additional dams across the Columbia and Snake rivers.
The session ended yesterday with representatives of power and industry charging any delay in construction of dams would retard development of the rivers’ vast potentialities and resources of the Pacific Northwest.
SEASIDE — Thirty thousand people will visit Seaside over the July Fourth weekend – a crowd which may exceed the tourist influx during last week’s Lewis and Clark festival – according to estimates based on hotels and cottage reservations.
A fireworks display to be staged by the Seaside fire department on the beach Friday night is heralded as one of the most elaborate and spectacular on the Oregon Coast since World War II.