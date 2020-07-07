10 years ago this week — 2010
When each firework exploded in a gigantic ball of red light, it lit up the entire Columbia River. People sitting in lawn chairs by the river were bathed in the fiery glow and kids squealed in delight as the crack of the explosion reached their ears.
It was the Fourth of July — the country’s 234th, to be exact — a holiday every American has come to know as barbecues, parades and the essential fireworks display.
The recent disappearance of monitoring equipment at a restoration site at Fort Clatsop near Warrenton is a mystery in more ways than one.
Not only is there no suspect in the apparent thefts, there doesn’t seem to be much to gain from stealing the equipment — custom nets and fish boxes — in the first place.
“That’s the really bewildering part of this whole thing,” said Micah Russell, director of the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce.
“The equipment is so specific to science. I’m not sure how it could possibly be sold.”
Crest biologists have been working with park staff at the South Clatsop Slough restoration site, just south of the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s visitor center, monitoring for water quality, salmon and plants.
Anchovies: salty, pungent and way to fishy, right?
Not in Astoria.
With some vinegar, oil and spices, the Pier 2 fish processor Pacific Seafood is testing out a new fishery, new recipes and new markets for anchovies.
Marinating hand-filleted fish and packaging them in-house, the company is transforming a traditional West Coast bait fish into a classic Mediterranean menu item: boquerones.
Cured in oil and vinegar, the tangy little fish are already making star debuts in high-end restaurants and grocery stores in Astoria, Portland and Seattle.
Along with grass seed, hazelnuts and Christmas trees, Oregon is becoming a national leader of another kind.
The rate at which Oregonians are falling into foreclosure unexpectedly jumped 20% in the first quarter, making Oregon No. 3 in the country.
50 years ago — 1970
Large and small motels in Seaside, Gearhart and Cannon Beach not only housed record crowds this past weekend, but many persons were also turned away for lack of room. Even trailer courts were reported filled to capacity as thousands of visitors came to the Clatsop County coast for the Fourth of July holiday.
Recreation spots were widely used, although the golf courses received large crowds only while the good weather lasted.
Steve Campbell, chairman of the Seaside Jaycees, which sponsored the annual fireworks display Saturday on the Prom in Seaside, estimated persons watching the colored lights numbering about the same as last year, which was reported to be 30,000.
SEASIDE — The Miss Oregon Scholarship Pageant on Wednesday brings to Seaside 19 contestants for the three day whirlwind of activities all being the result of a year’s planning by the 13 officers of the Miss Oregon Pageant of Seaside Inc. More than 300 area citizens will be participating in some phase of the production of the pageant as either committee members, chaperons and hostesses, advisory directors or stage and technical personnel.
The frenzy of preparation has subsided to a low roar as last minute details and plans have been worked out. The city and the pageant will soon be ready and anxious to welcome the reigning queens from all over the state.
Beginning Wednesday and going through Sunday, July 12, the 19 contestants will face the true test of beauty, poise, ability and stamina.
The state Highway Division estimates it would cost $800,000 to widen Marine Drive in Astoria between Sixth and 14th streets in order to alleviate the traffic load on Marine Drive. The reason: the sidewalks would have to be narrowed and the walks are supported only by posts.
A letter from the state with that figure was read to the Astoria Planning Commission Tuesday night. The state agency said the $800,000 figure would be “prohibitive” from their standpoint. The reaction of the planning commission members was that city officials would have to try to find what would be feasible in rerouting traffic downtown.
CAMP RILEA — The advance party for the Oregon National Guard’s annual field training at Camp Rilea has arrived and is preparing the facility for the approximately 800 National Guardsmen due to arrive Saturday.
The advance party of 60 to 70 troops will set up mess halls, headquarter, commissary and other facilities for the two-week training exercise which ends July 25.
The National Guardsmen will be involved in all phases of Army training, particularly anti-aircraft and surface firing. Firing will be at both surface targets and low-flying radio controlled targets.
75 years ago — 1945
An opportunity to learn the handling of small boats and to serve the nation’s armed forces is offered to men volunteering for a minimum of 10 hours of duty per week with the Astoria unit of the U.S. Coast Guard temporary reserve.
This call, aimed at recruiting at least 40 business, professional and working men, was made today by Lt. Richard H. Ball, Astoria photographer, and commander of the temporary reserve division which includes the Astoria unit.
Military authorities are generally agreed that the war against Japan will not be ended without invasion of the home islands.
On that basis, invasion may be expected to be the next major step, and within a short time, because American military policy is based on ending the war as quickly as possible.
Donald Hogg, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Hogg, in Navy service in Louisiana, recently figured in the thrilling and partially successful attempt to avert the drowning of two twin girls at a New Orleans beach resort, according to word received here today.
Hogg and another sailor organized the rescue attempt and succeeded in getting the bodies of both girls from the water. Artificial respiration was called into play but despite the best efforts of the former Astoria Eagle Scout and member of the Flying Cloud Sea Scout ship crew, only one of the girls was revived.
Hogg took his life saving instruction under Eldred Jeffers at the Astoria YMCA.
There is a dangerous forest fire burning in northwest Tillamook County — just over Clatsop County’s southeast corner, and south of the Wolf Creek Highway.
The blaze has crawled and jumped around through a 3,000-acre tract. Not all of the green trees, down timber and high-lead slash has burned. But some of it has.
Some of the news stories written in Portland, quoting fire wardens, say the blaze is checked, or “trailed.” That isn’t quite true. The only thing that checks a 3,000-acre forest fire is the weather. A trail isn’t worth a box of Copenhagen if the weather is wrong. So the Tillamook County fire, although quiet now and then, remains a powder keg.
