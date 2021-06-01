10 years ago this week — 2011
SEASIDE — Low-income families will have an opportunity to build their own homes beginning this summer.
Community Action Team Inc., based in St. Helens, plans to purchase seven lots between Seaside and Warrenton, as well as begin a building project on nine additional lots on Wahanna Road in Seaside.
The lots will be sold to low-income working families whose down payment will be the sweat equity they put into building their new homes.
The Community Action Team is a private, nonprofit corporation, serving Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. The team’s focus is to address the needs of the economically disadvantaged.
Could you lift up a coffee can from 5-feet away, using only rope and a rubber band?
Could you find your way out of a prisoner of war camp blind-folded?
Could you convince a mayor to abandon his town in the anticipation of a natural disaster?
You could if you were one of 114 high school students from Washington state and Oregon who participated in Cadet Days at Camp Rilea.
The 2011 Field Leadership Assessment Course hosted 100 boys and 14 girls for 24 team-building exercises. Students, in groups of three to five, were asked to complete the 24 tasks, each in 20 minutes or less, that may seem impossible, like standing on a tarp and folding it up completely while the team remains on the tarp.
The exercise looked a little bit like a game of Twister but the students, group by group, completed the task. Other tasks included navigating blindfolded teammates through a “mine field,” an area decorated with several orange traffic cones; and carrying a 25-gallon drum of water — simulating fuel — with nothing other than two metal stakes and four ropes.
The key to all of it is communication.
50 years ago — 1971
Morgan Coe, publisher of The Daily Astorian since 1960, will retire on June 30 and be succeeded by Michael Forrester as publisher and editor. Donald J. Budde, who has been advertising manager and business manager, will become general manager.
Forrester has been with the newspaper for three years, coming from the Associated Press in Los Angeles. As publisher, he will have responsibility for the newspaper’s operations.
The world’s heavyweight wrestling champion, Dory Funk Jr., will grapple with challenger Lonnie Mayne at the Astoria Armory, according to Eugene matchmaker, Elton Owen, and Billy Welch, chairman of the Astoria Boxing and Wrestling Commission.
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus said Gov. Tom McCall won’t go home empty-handed from their salmon fishing trip out of Astoria June 13.
“I’m taking along a case of tuna for him — just in case,” Andrus said at a new conference.
He said the fishing trip grew out of complaints from Idaho sportsmen that steelhead and salmon runs from the mouth of the Columbia River to their upstream spawning grounds weren’t adequate this year.
“So he invited me down to check the fishing and the coast,” Andrus said.
University and graduate students will be coming to the Tongue Point Job Corps Center this summer, as they have the past two summers, for work and study programs. Dr. Dorothy Burns made the announcement on Tuesday night at the community relations council meeting.
A private firm has offered to make a comprehensive study of the best land uses of the coastal and Columbia River sections of Clatsop County, the American Metal Climax Citizens’ Advisory Committee was told.
The firm — not American Metal Climax — has reportedly offered to make a land use study utilizing a team of specialists.
The person in charge of the American Metal Climax project in Warrenton said it will take four to six months to get the site ready for construction. He would like the site work to start next April.
Operation of the planned plant is scheduled for 1974.
75 years ago — 1946
The cruiser Astoria, long and gray, slid past the city whose name she bears this morning, but only early risers had a chance to see the battle-tested warship pass.
The Astoria was bound for the Portland Rose Festival. It is scheduled to return for a brief visit in Astoria. The Portland Rose Festival will be the city’s first postwar festival.
Acres of dead and dying rockfish were reported by a crew of a drag boat. The fishermen said that the fish were left by drag boats which had exceeded their 5,000 pound limit. Buyers refused to accept more that 5,000 pounds of rockfish per boat since operators lose money on rockfish fillets.
Once caught in a drag net, the rockfish is either killed or dies on the surface if released alive. It cannot sound to the bottom again because the bladder bursts or puffs out, making the fish buoyant.
An appeal has been issued through the City Council to turn in all unused milk bottles to distributors in order to relieve the bottle shortage prevailing due to glass strikes.
Manufacture of the bottles has been curtailed for some time and the local dealers are experiencing the shortage more each day.
After 30 years of running to fires, the Dodge truck which Astoria bought secondhand in 1916 and converted into a fire truck, broke down for good on Memorial Day.
It was a sad ending of the old fire wagon. The firefighters expected that some day the old truck would go to her last fire but every firefighter wanted her to die in action. Fire Chief Wayne Osterby said that the truck never went dead going to a fire, even in old age. All her breakdowns occurred on the way home.
The most deadly poison ever employed in extermination of rats at city dumps is being placed today in boxes at both the Astoria dump and the Warrenton dump by expert rat exterminator L.M. Cheney of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Buckley Vaughn, Astoria and Clatsop County sanitarian, today warned that children might come in contact with the poison if they play around the dumps. The poison, known as formula 10-80, is placed in boxes which have a hole large enough for a rat to enter. The poison, while deadly, does not kill immediately. Vaughn said that particles of the poison could be carried out of the boxes by the rats.
The public is too hasty in adopting fawns found this time of year in woods as pets, said Albert Gassner, local game officer of the Oregon State Police.
Gassner explained there is a strict legal procedure for adopting these wild foundlings. It is unlawful to possess such pets without permits issued by the game commission.
Delightful pets when they are young, the fawns become “problem children” and eventually, nuisances about the home, Gassner said.