10 years ago this week – 2012
Cars line the Youngs Bay shore along Marine Drive, starting outside the packed parking lot of Astoria High School and stretching past Dairy Queen. Inside the Brick House, family and friends whooped, hollered, clapped, whistled and blew horns to cheer on the transition of their graduates from one stage of life to another.
The 127 Astoria graduates walked in wearing their purple and gold caps and gowns, through the purple and gold streamers at the entrance to the Brick House, in rows of two and three under the purple and gold balloons at the entrance to the main aisle as “Pomp and Circumstance” was played by the high school’s wind symphony on the mezzanine above.
“Class of 2012: You are Astoria High School ... but for only about 30 more minutes,” said retiring principal Larry Lockett to the last batch of graduates he will preside over.
For Tyler Custard, the creatures were fascinating.
When he pulled the gummy worm looking barnacle species just enough, water squished out and the neck went lifeless.
For his big sister, Jillian, the sea creatures drew out an “Ew!” but were not too slimy to keep her finger from grabbing on, as she proudly proclaimed, “I’m going to keep this one!”
Tyler, 4, and Jillian Custard, 6, cruised along Sunset Beach on Monday with their father, Bobby, and grandmother, Betsy, both from Arizona, when they came across a fishing bin that had washed up earlier in the morning.
“It’s kind of crazy to think about all the stuff that’s washed up from Japan,” Bobby Custard said.
Astoria’s derelict building codes are simple.
And they’re working.
And for Brett Estes, the city’s community development director, and his team, that’s all they need.
“Whether it’s a Flavel building or a half burnt home in Blue Ridge, we’re going to try and get all the homes taken care of,” Astoria building inspector Jack Applegate said, describing the progress the city has made since the codes’ implementation more than a year ago.
There are a few troubled properties that the city is still struggling to get cleaned up.
The biggest of those problems are the properties owned by Mary Louise Flavel. The mystery surrounding her whereabouts is the tricky part.
The rest, an estimated 100 properties, have been rehabilitated, repainted and restored through the derelict building code.
SEASIDE — Beach volleyball and the Hood to Coast will come soon enough, but it was soccer that owned the Seaside beach over the weekend. Eighty teams took to the sand Friday and Saturday in the third annual Seaside beach soccer tournament, presented by the Seaside Chamber of Commerce.
50 years ago – 1972
The Astoria Chamber of Commerce will undertake to have every merchant in town write the Columbia Basin Inter-Agency Committee giving the fishing industry’s views on Northwest power development prior to the Walla Walla, Washington, hearing June 25 and June 26, and will undertake also to have a large delegation of local citizens attend the hearing.
An effort will be made to have these letters stress the fishing industry’s two main points to be presented at the hearing:
That no further dams be built on the lower Columbia and Snake rivers pending a complete study of the dam program with respect to its effect on fisheries.
That ample funds be provided for studies of how fisheries can be rehabilitated on streams below the dams and for actual rehabilitation of the fisheries to offset as much as possible the damage done by dam construction past and projected.
GEARHART — The Gearhart Hotel, the grand old dame by the sea, is falling apart at the joints, seams, floorboards, walls — places where you would least expect it.
She is being tossed and turned by a force more deadly than all the gale winds and torrential rain storms she has withstood through the years. The 50-year-old Oregon landmark is being razed so that more condominium apartments can be built there.
On Aug. 9, 1942, the heavy cruiser Astoria sank off Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands, victim of Japanese naval gunfire.
Thirty years later, men who served on the Astoria will gather in Gearhart for a reunion Aug. 10 to Aug. 12.
The reunion will be due largely to the efforts of Ken Cruse, a Hillsboro businessman, who was one of 850 survivors of the crew of more than 1,000 aboard when the 10,000 ton Astoria sank.
Among those planning to attend are three men from the Astoria area.
They are William P. Hoag, who was in the original crew when the ship was commissioned at Bremerton naval yard in 1934; Charles C. Watkins, of Astoria, and F. O’Meara, of Chinook, Washington. Both Watkins and O’Meara were serving on the Astoria when she sank, narrowly escaping with their lives.
WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator William D. Ruckelshaus ordered today an almost complete ban on use of the pesticide DDT in the United States.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — Early closure of the razor clam digging season in Washington last week took its economic toll on peninsula business.
Merchants discussed the adverse effects of the closure at a chamber of commerce meeting Tuesday and estimated the area’s losses at more than $13,000.
One motel owner reported that he refunded $225 in rental deposits to people who canceled trips to the peninsula after the state announced the closure.
Restaurant owners also said they felt the pinch because they purchased food and supplies expecting 30,000 people to come to the peninsula.
75 years ago — 1947
Bay Center, Washington, once a flourishing community on the upper end of Willapa Bay, is making a comeback.
Bay Center owes its revival to crabs and oysters — and it will acknowledge its debt to the crab and oyster by serving them free of charge at a public celebration on July 4 and July 5.
Details of the affair, which will feature boat races and water sports, were made known here today by Ivan Ginther, secretary of the celebration committee.
He was formerly principal of the Captain Robert Gray School and is now principal of the Bay Center school.
The maritime commission reserve fleet in Prairie Channel, numbering 120-odd ships, is authorized a total payroll of 232 people and thus provides a substantial payroll to Astoria, Capt. A.D. Fulmer, fleet captain of the maritime commission staff here, told a joint session of the chamber of commerce and West End Development League members in redecorated Suomi Hall on Wednesday night.
Fulmer said that the main purpose of the reserve fleet is to preserve the merchant ships moored there and that the crew of men may seem large but is actually only a man and a half to each ship. The men are kept constantly busy, pumping oil through machinery, painting and carrying on other details of the preservation task, he said.
Astoria was chosen for a reserve fleet site because fresh water is available and the climate is equable, Fulmer said.