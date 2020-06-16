10 years ago this week — 2010
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has replaced its 42-year-old survey vessel Hixon with a newly minted catamaran that’s faster, more stable and more tech-savvy.
The new S/V Elton is now stationed in Astoria’s East Mooring Basin and started survey work last week.
Its crew — boat operators Jerry Donnell, of Astoria, and Darryll Lashley of Seaview, Washington, survey technician Calvin Martin, of Olney, and office lead Hollis Fletcher, of Naselle, Washington — are just getting used to the boat’s advanced technology.
Together, they motored the boat in 3-to 5-mile diagonal lines across the shipping channel Thursday and used multibeam sonar technology to collect data on the river bottom below.
The boat works in concert with the Corps’ dredging operations to help maintain a minimum 43-foot depth in the Columbia River shipping channel — key to the region’s waterborne commerce.
It could happen here. That was the warning from Dale Beasley, of Ilwaco, Washington, fisherman and president of the Columbia River Crab Fishermen’s Association, about the possibility of a spill and its impact on the Columbia-Pacific coast. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Beasley said.
His comments came as President Barack Obama called BP executives in the White House today for an update on how they are coping with the Gulf of Mexico disaster.
Beasley said the Columbia-Pacific region is vulnerable. Even though there is no offshore drilling, the volume of oil in oceangoing vessels crossing the Columbia River Bar is a potential danger.
“We’ve had three tanker incidents in just the last two months,” he said. “That ship (Luzon Strait) lost power coming over the bar and had to throw their anchor over. Fortunately it held.”
The volume of tanker traffic up and down the Columbia River argues for the possibility that something, sometime, is going to go wrong.
CANNON BEACH — Those walking along the ocean in Cannon Beach should be careful not to disturb the sleeping dragon — at least not until Saturday.
On Saturday, the 60-foot-long, scaly sand dragon, created Wednesday by 16 local residents during a “community build,” will be joined by all kinds of sand-sculpted creatures during the 46th annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest.
50 years ago — 1970
Columbia Hospital will add a new dimension to its training program in external heart resuscitation as the result of a recent gift from Smith Kline & French Laboratories. The gift is a life-size manikin used to demonstrate direct breathing and external cardiac massage.
Called ‘Resusci-Anne,’ the manikin will be used to teach hospital staff members the essentials of manual heart compression and mouth-to-mouth and mouth-to-nose breathing. If used within four minutes after the heart stops beating, manual heart compression — in conjunction with direct breathing — can restart in time to prevent damage to the brain and other organs.
SEASIDE – The DeWayne Bros. Circus visited Broadway Park Monday, during which more than 400 children squealed to clown antics and munched popcorn during juggling performances in the afternoon.
The circus was brought to Seaside by Seaside Kids Inc. to raise funds for next year’s baseball and winter recreational programs. Though the circus tent was small compared to that of Ringling Bros., it was personal, family entertainment which allowed everybody a chance to feel close to the action.
A gray granite marker now stands beside DeLaura Beach Road, 100 yards west of the Ridge Road intersection, marking the spot where one of 17 or 18 Japanese cannon shells fell early in World War II.
The marker, prepared for the Clatsop County Historical Advisory Council by Dick Thompson, Astoria mason, carries a carved scale replica of the Japanese submarine I-25 which bombarded Fort Stevens the night of June 21, 1924.
SEASIDE — Mary Elizabeth Craig, Miss Clatsop County for 1970 and 18 other candidates selected in local pageants, will compete in the 24th annual Miss Oregon Scholarship Pageant in Seaside July 8 through July 11 for the title of Miss Oregon and opportunity to become Miss America.
The U.S. Coast Guard is concerned.
So far this year, there have been over twice as many deaths as there were at this time last year, according to recently released Coast Guard search and rescue statistics. Coast Guard search and rescue efforts are up almost 20% over last June.
Most assistance cases are a direct result of poor preventative maintenance or a neglect to check the fuel supply.
WASHINGTON — Congress “hasn’t changed a particle” since she was elected to it in 1917, says Jeanette Rankin, the first woman to serve there.
“It’s still the same old club.”
Nor has the condition of women changed much since then, said Miss Rankin, a leader in the female suffrage fight at the turn of the century. “The women’s liberation movement is talking about the same issues now that we talked about then.”
75 years ago — 1945
War bond officials from the state headquarters have arranged to operate by bringing a special show to Tongue Point, to be performed on a platform at the center of one of the big concrete seaplane aprons adjacent to one of the station’s huge hangars. Navy and civilian bond salesmen will sell bonds during the events.
The Tongue Point war bond show Wednesday afternoon will require no tickets or advance bond purchases to see, but will be open to the public at hours to be decided by a meeting of civilian and naval officials this afternoon.
The idea is to sell war bonds at the naval air station before, during and after the aerial attack by 140 dive-bombers, fighter-bombers, fighters and torpedo planes.
Anticipation of aviation development here is noted in assumed business names newly filed at the county clerk’s office, three of which are Seaside Flying Service, Clatsop Beaches Airlines and Seaside Airways.
Wesley Raudman Morris, aerographer’s mate first class, USN, whose wife, Elizabeth Mary Morris, resides at 590 Irving Avenue, Astoria, today wears the Navy’s commendation ribbon, headquarters 13th naval district announced.
The Columbia River albacore industry took a deep breath of relief today, when it was learned that the office of price administration had granted an average $1 a case increase in the ceiling on processed albacore, in partial answer to the industry’s plea to a matching increase following the new ceiling on raw fish.
Miss Shirley Temple, proudly wearing a two-carat diamond on her third finger, left hand, arrived in Astoria late Sunday afternoon dressed in the light summer frock she wore when she recently announced her engagement to Jack Agar of the Army Air Forces.
The 17-year-old film star today began visiting the Navy’s sick and wounded veterans at the naval hospital here. Tonight she will attend a dance at the naval hospital given for the ambulatory patients and in her honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.