10 years ago this week – 2012
CANNON BEACH — With increasing amounts of debris apparently coming from the Japanese tsunami and washing ashore on the Oregon and Washington state coasts, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat, wants federal, state and local agencies to step up efforts to keep beaches safe and the public informed.
During a briefing with representatives from several government agencies, cities and organizations in Cannon Beach on Friday, Bonamici said the Japanese dock that landed in Newport recently was a wake-up call that debris from the 2011 Japanese tsunami was arriving.
On Friday, a 20-foot open boat, covered with hundreds of gooseneck barnacles, was found beached at Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco, Washington. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is working with the Japanese consulate in Seattle to determine if it came from Japan.
“There’s a critical need to make sure that people are safe and that there is an organized effort to handle the debris,” Bonamici said.
WARRENTON — There won’t be a cluster of wind turbine towers stretching hundreds of feet into the air at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center anytime soon.
The Oregon Military Department has scuttled its plans to build the power-generating towers as part of its pledge to attain net-zero energy consumption at the facility.
SEASIDE — As kindergarten students from Seaside Heights Elementary School gazed with fascination at the arrangement on the table, Jamie Thompson, a visiting instructor, told them, “Some of those bugs don’t live here.”
Thank goodness.
The tarantula and scorpion and other creepy bugs were safely dead and pinned inside a glass-covered display case as part of the traveling science class offered by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
But other bugs, including a Madagascar hissing cockroach, nearly 2 inches long, and an Australian walking stick, at least 3 inches long, were very much alive and easily became the most popular attraction.
The U.S. Coast Guard, along with members of the local commercial fishing and tugboat industry, tested the Coast Guard’s new emergency towing system last week.
Students aboard the Tongue Point Job Corps Center training vessel Ironwood assisted with the drill and received hands-on training with the kit after it was deployed by a helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria.
The towing system is a prestaged package of equipment that would be delivered to a disabled vessel requiring assistance.
The kit can be deployed from a tugboat or helicopter and consists of a lightweight high-performance towline, a messenger line used in deploying the towline, a lighted buoy and chafing gear.
The Arrow No. 2, just back from performing one of its hundreds of thousands of pilot transfers on an incoming ship, bobs up and down, empty in the shadow of the newer counterpart.
Invited guests board, tour and disembark the Connor Foss, a sleeker, faster, and, most of all, safer pilot boat that will replace the Arrow No. 2 after more than 50 years of service by what many have called the most photographed boat on the Columbia River.
50 years ago – 1972
Tapiola Pool opened today to begin the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department’s swim program that will end Sept 2.
“We enrolled 1,003 boys and girls in ‘Learn to Swim’ classes and nearly 37,790 persons enjoyed safe, fun-filled hours of swimming at Tapiola Pool in 1971,” said Gil Gramson, Astoria parks and recreation director. “We expect an increased number to enjoy the pool this year,” he said.
Tapiola Pool is a shallow-deep design 40 feet wide, 100 feet long and holds 158,746 gallons of water. The pool is 2 ½ feet deep at the shallow end and 9 ½ feet deep at its deepest point. The chlorinated water is heated to 82 degrees and features a 3-meter diving board and 1-meter board.
The Clatsop Mental Health Clinic may receive funding next year from the county after all, even though it may not be enough.
County Health Officer Dr. Noel Rawls told the clinic staff and board of directors Friday that county commissioners Hiram Johnson and Verne Stratton had agreed to support reinstating $14,500 of the $19,230 of the clinic’s proposed 1972-73 budget.
75 years ago — 1947
Construction of booths in the north end of the big hangar at the Clatsop airport was undertaken this week by Lloyd Burgess preparatory to the monster Clatsop air fiesta to be held there July 4, 5 and 6.
The booths are for a community-staged carnival enterprise to be presented in connection with the fiesta, in which various local organizations are to operate booths and concessions.
Astoria has no right to license slot machines and if it does so the sheriff should confiscate them, Oregon Attorney General George Neuner wrote Clatsop County District Attorney Garnet Green in a letter which was read at the City Commission meeting Monday night.
Switch engine No. 4, which has been pushing and pulling freight cars off and on in Astoria since 1904, is not puffing blasts of smoke and steam here today.
This morning the old engine was replaced by a new shiny rival, switch engine No. 11, a 660 horsepower diesel. The new engine goes about its work without the laborious chugging of the old steam pot, which headed up the tracks to Portland.
“Cap,” an 118-pound Eskimo husky, padding the pavement of Astoria, finds Astoria’s climate too warm for comfort. The huge, brown and white northerner misses the 40 below temperatures of northern Quebec.
Maybe Cap misses his Canadian diet of frozen fish and elk meat, for he has contracted a mild skin disease since he came to Astoria five months ago. Now Cap is on a diet of liver, according to a veterinarian’s advice to Cap’s owner, R.W. Smith.
Once Cap worked with four other huskies to pull a heavy sled when owner-prospector Smith ran a dog taxi in the winter season at Val-d’Or, Quebec.
The dogs broke heavy snowdrifts, pulled a short ton of 1,800 pounds and traveled 35 miles in as little as nine hours in those days. Cap does well to carry his own weight now. His 10 years of memories are heavy, too.