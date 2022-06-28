10 years ago this week – 2012
‘As I stepped on the ship, I looked back one more time at a place I know and love,” said Meg Dowaliby, channeling her great-grandmother, who was only 19 years old when she made the long journey from Finland through Ellis Island in New York and west to Astoria. “I knew this day would come, my family has been planning on it for years and saving every last penny to send me to the new land.
“This immigrant was my great-grandmother, ... who possessed what the Finns call ‘Sisu,’ otherwise known as guts, determination and stubbornness. If it were not for her Sisu, I would not be standing on this stage before you this evening.”
Dowaliby, this year’s Miss Sweden, a recent graduate of Warrenton High School, was crowned Miss Scandinavia 2012 by the outgoing Cari Knapp of Knappa High School at Friday’s flag ceremony for the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
Backers of the proposed ballot measure that would ban gillnet fishing throughout Oregon say gillnets end up injuring — and killing — too many fish that escape. They say studies show gillnets have a mortality rate of 80%.
“The science is clear,” says Eric Stachon, spokesman for Stop Gillnetting Now, the measure’s main backer.
But the science is not clear. Studies suggest the mortality rate for purse seine nets, which the ballot measure would allow, may be lower — anywhere from 50% to 100%.
“By my experience, if you’re handling 10 sockeye in a gillnet, you might kill five,” says John North, fisheries manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. “But it you lay out a seine and you catch 100, and the mortality rate is 5%, you still kill the same number of fish.”
The measure is potentially a local boon to the national $45 billion sportfishing industry, which includes guides, charters and, most of all, companies that make and sell gear.
An influential voice among the backers is Jim Martin, a former state Fish and Wildlife fisheries chief who now works for Pure Fishing, a major sport tackle manufacturer owned by Jarden Corp.
Gary Loomis, another ban booster and the founding chairman of the Coastal Conservation Association’s Pacific Northwest affiliates, was a pioneer in the development of graphite fishing rods.
The gillnetters feel the focus on their methods at the exclusion of the others is unfair.
50 years ago – 1972
The Norwegians won the tug of war, but it was the Finnish who ruled the day during the fifth annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival on Saturday.
Miss Finland, Rhonda Lammi, captured the title of Miss Scandinavia, succeeding Melissa Hill at a coronation ceremony highlighting the day’s celebration.
After the coronation, the crowd adjourned to the traditional bonfire and later to an adult dance at which prizes were handed out for the best waltz, hambo, polka and schottische.
Festival scheduling went off as planned despite a pesky mist that started just as the parade began moving through downtown Astoria.
Some of those perched on the back of convertibles and on floats sheltered themselves with umbrellas.
Chester Pietka, and accordionist from Eugene, continued to play throughout the parade with a blanket draped over his instrument and holding an umbrella over his head.
CANNON BEACH — A touch of rustic elegance will greet summer patrons attending the new Coaster Theatre this season.
Summer home of the Portland State University Players for the past three years, the Coaster opens its new doors Thursday with “The Odd Couple.” The Portland State Summer Stock Co. is a feature of the Haystack ‘72 program and lasts through Sept. 4.
The theater has undergone a complete renovation since last season. This year, the focus has been on the exterior with a new split, resawn shake roof and walls. Two porches have been added.
ILWACO, Wash. — A 15-year-old Long Beach youth was hospitalized Tuesday after plummeting some 60 feet from a cliff in Beards Hollow.
Jim Farnsworth, of Seaview, slipped while nearing the top of a shale cliff and landed on jagged rocks about 30 feet above the beach.
Mike Wentworth, a friend who had been climbing with him, went for help and enlisted the aid of a passing motorist who notified authorities.
Farnsworth was placed in plastic air splints and was handed down the cliff from one man to another on a human ladder.
Fansworth escaped major injury and is scheduled for release from the hospital today.
75 years ago — 1947
Arrangements for charter of an airplane to carry 25 Astorians to Walla Walla, Washington, on Wednesday were completed today by the Columbia Basin Fisheries Development Association.
The plane will leave Astoria early Wednesday morning and the party will arrive in Walla Walla in time to present the fishing industry’s and this community’s arguments against construction of McNary Dam. The plane will return to Astoria in the afternoon.
An estimated crowd of 5,000 Astoria boat fans attended the Astoria Yacht Club picnic and marine show held Sunday at the Youngs Bay grounds of the club. Over 1,500 people were given free rides on various boats.
SEASIDE — Three member of the U.S. Coast Guard from Port Angeles, Washington, were being returned to their base today after their leave was cut short when their plane crashed on a crowded bathing beach here on Saturday afternoon.
The low flying plane, falling suddenly out of control, crumpled its left wing and undercarriage on an unoccupied area of sand near the water’s edge.
Oregon Attorney General George Neuner has no intention of singling out Astoria for a crackdown on slot machines, he said in a letter to Clatsop County District Attorney Garnet Green, which Green made public today.
Green had no comment on Neuner’s letter. Astoria city officials also had no comment. Green said a copy of the letter had been given to James L Hope, city attorney.
No slot machines are now operating in Astoria. Punchboards have disappeared from counters of some Astoria stores.
The huge $4 million Tongue Point naval housing project expects to be sheltering 368 naval families by January in multiple units of modern functional design, an Astorian-Budget survey of the 295-acre site revealed today.