10 years ago this week — 2011
Momentum is again gathering at one of Warrenton’s busiest development sites — the North Coast Business Park.
In the last month, three land sales at the site are signaling that more retail is on its way, bringing more shopping and jobs to Clatsop County residents.
The buyers are a Eugene-based company that operates Taco Bell restaurants throughout Oregon; Ken Leahy, a developer known in the county for his Bradwood Landing property; and AutoZone Inc., the nation’s largest auto supply company.
The county still owns roughly 195 acres remaining of the park. In May 2009, it sold 75 acres for $8.6 million to North Coast Retail, which has since been readying spaces for sale and development.
They look like a team from “Ghostbusters.”
But it’s not ghosts they’re after.
They’re after leaks of hazardous materials, like ammonia in Astoria Pacific Seafoods, and they’re determined to fix it.
But this time, it was just a drill.
Eight members of the local hazmat team participated in hazardous material training at Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria.
“We set up our decontamination and the team has to go into the building and determine what is leaking and what they need to do to fix the leak,” said Astoria Deputy Fire Chief Steve Straily.
Did you know that Clatsop County grew by 1,400 people in 10 years?
And during that period the Hispanic and Latino community multiplied by almost 80%?
Or how the amount of unoccupied housing — that’s homes in foreclosure, for sale, for rent or second homes —continues to increase.
If you checked the 2010 census, you would learn these details — and more.
After months of waiting, Oregon information is being released.
Not all of the details are available.
But the first batch of information has been released. Among some of the most startling of the statistics: the Hispanic community flourished by more than 1,200 people while at the same time the Asian and African American communities have not grown by much.
The Seaside and Astoria Ford Junior State baseball teams staged the first Clatsop Clash showdown of the summer at Aiken Field.
And with two stellar pitching performances, the Fishermen made off with a clean sweep, scoring a 7-1 win over the Gulls in the first game, followed by a 7-5 decision in the nonleague second game.
With the exception of one inning, the Seaside batters were baffled for most of the night against Astoria Ford pitchers Conor Harber and Andrew Bergeson.
50 years ago — 1971
Two men drowned and another person was hospitalized in incidents on the northern Oregon and southern Washington state coasts on Saturday.
It was one of the busiest weekends of the year for U.S. Coast Guard in Astoria, with 47 cases handled during one weekend.
Some 300 members of the Local 780 Carpenters, Pile Drivers and Shipwrights District Council, including Clatsop and Tillamook counties, have joined a two-state strike stemming from a four-week old contract dispute.
An official from the Oregon Council of Carpenters said that 10,500 carpenters in Oregon and southwest Washington planned to strike today after failing to reach a settlement on a new contract.
FORT PECK, Mont. — A group of Green Berets following the 167-year-old trail of the Lewis and Clark Expedition have reached Montana during their trip to the Pacific Ocean.
The 25 man detachment from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, has been navigating the Missouri River in 16-foot military assault boats.
The men are expected to continue through the city of Great Falls and past Montana’s capitol, Helena, by boat to the headwaters of the Missouri.
It was quiet at the Port of Astoria this morning as Local 50 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union joined in a three-state union strike of 24 ports.
The strike of Oregon, Washington and California ports was called after contract negotiations broke off in San Francisco. The union’s five-year pact with the Pacific Maritime Association expired on Wednesday, with 15,000 Pacific coast union workers ready to mount picket lines.
According to Bob Ziak, “someone stole a creek.”
Ziak, now a well-known Knappa spokesperson on ecology, also wants the creek culprit held financially responsible for the alleged theft.
The outspoken Knappa resident isn’t kidding about the incident. He recommended to the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners that they turn the matter over to the district attorney for possible criminal prosecution. And he insinuated that if the county didn’t act, then outside legal assistance would be forthcoming.
75 years ago — 1946
Authority to issue temporary revocable permission for the Port of Astoria to conduct civilian and commercial flying at the Astoria naval air station was received by air station authorities Tuesday.
Word came officially that the Bureau of Yards and Docks in Washington, D.C., had authorized the commanding officer of naval air bases to issue authority to the air station commander to enter into agreement with the Port on details of the operation.
The Port notified the Navy that it was unable to accept its offer of joint use of the Astoria naval airport.
R.R. Bartlett, port manager, explained that a provision in the proposed agreement required the Port to assume full responsibility for the hangar, buildings and other properties it had asked to be turned over to the Port in connection with operation of private and commercial planes. In the event of fire, the Port would be obligated to replace the hangar, which cost $400,000, and other buildings. Insurance costs would be prohibitive under the circumstances, Bartlett said.
More than 75 Clatsop County dairymen and their wives were special guests Wednesday noon at Amato’s for the 12th annual Dairy Day dinner program sponsored by the Astoria and Seaside chambers of commerce. Astoria City Manager James O. Convill presided at the meeting, introducing the speakers of the occasion and the distinguished visitors from out of town, who included George Olson, manager of the Independent Milk Producers Association of Portland, and A.B Caples, field representative of the Oregon State Agricultural Department.
Olson brought the Clatsop County milk producers the greetings of the Portland organization and paid high tribute to the work that has been done in developing the dairy industry locally, particularly the market milk section under the direction of Eugene Chadwich, milk sanitarian for Seaside and Astoria.
SOUTH BEND, Wash. — Local oyster-on-the-half shell experts believe George D. Coma is the new world champion bivalve-cracker.
Coma shucked 81 gallons of fresh Pacific oysters at the Haines company plant in one eight hour shift, making $40.50 and beating his own previous local record of 69.5 gallons.
Speaking to an aggregation of merchant students on tourist relations, M.R. Chessman, publisher of The Astorian-Budget, outlined the three tourist attractions of the Clatsop County area when he appeared before the group on Friday night at the Clatsop County Courthouse. He was the second featured speaker to appear before the newly-formed Astoria tourist school.
The county’s rich historical background, the Pacific Northwest’s most valuable fishing center and the county’s beach resorts are the three main features the county has to point out to visitors, Chessman said. There are other attractions, such as timber and mountain streams, similar to other Oregon tourist centers, he said. However, the three main features are the ones that should be concentrated on in relations with visitors, Chessman continued.
As most of the merchants assembled were familiar with Chessman’s three topics, he laid the most emphasis on the first feature, Clatsop County’s historical background. He devoted most of his talk to an explanation of origin of the nomenclature of the county’s familiar landmarks, including the countless Indigenous names which have been attached to rivers, mountains and hamlets of the county.