10 years ago this week – 2012
The Chinookan pullers, including Ray Gardner, chairman, rowed out in the 31-foot canoe Itsxut “The Bear” to meet the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain waiting in the Columbia River channel in front of Astoria on Thursday.
Gardner and two other Chinookans boarded each of the ships, trading their food and crafts for personal mementos, weaponry and even a couple crew members.
In a show of good faith, the Hawaiian Chieftain lowered the Washington flag on its main mast and flew the Chinookan flag heading into the East Mooring Basin.
The ceremony was a fitting start to Astoria’s weekend affair with the historic vessels, which will include tours, evening sails and battles in the river.
Astoria has been selected as one of nine cities nationally to share $3.8 million in brownfield redevelopment funding for the cleanup of Heritage Square. Astoria will receive more than $400,000.
The money is part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funding to help cleanup and redevelop contaminated properties. The new pilot grants, funded by EPA’s brownfield program, will help recipients conduct assessments and cleanups, eliminating delays.
On May 21, the Astoria Regatta Association Court hosted the Portland Rose Festival Court for a tour of Astoria, an event planned by Charlene Larsen and Carol Olson.
The afternoon began with a luncheon at the Bridgewater Bistro, then a trip to the Columbia River Maritime Museum, where guests watched a film and toured the Lightship Columbia.
This was followed by a visit to the Liberty Theatre, where a presentation on the history of the theater, the entertainment held there and ghost stories connected to the theater were given.
PORTLAND — Senior Emmi Collier put on her Warrenton track uniform one more time this weekend and scored one of the biggest wins of her career by winning the shot put event in the BorderDuel Track Classic, held Saturday at Lewis & Clark College.
The fifth annual event showcases all-star and field athletes from Washington state, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
Inside the 115-year-old Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Uppertown net loft, it feels like a lumberyard.
With 1½ foot thick old growth beams and assorted wooden planks stacked toward the ceiling, the building has its wood needs covered. That lumber, culled from the original structure, may become useful in the future, as a private nonprofit board works to find ways to renovate and rehabilitate the building, listed by the state as a historic building.
For now, the historic structure — once the place for fishermen to escape the elements along the Columbia River and dry their nets — is sitting unused. Situated on pilings directly over the river, the net loft is a throwback to a different era for Astoria.
50 years ago – 1972
A panel of federal judges upheld the constitutionality of Oregon’s beach law by dismissing today a challenge brought by owners of a Cannon Beach motel.
In the opinion, the panel said that the 1967 Oregon law establishing state sovereignty on coastal dry sand area did not violate rights of the plaintiffs.
The owners of the Surfsand Motel at Cannon Beach filed the federal suit more than a year ago, seeking to overturn a 1969 court order, directing them to tear down a fence they erected on the beach.
A drowning man and a life jacket. In between these, Colleen Cochran wrote, “What Costs More?”
This graphic poster won the grand prize in a Warrenton-Hammond area water safety poster contest.
The contest was sponsored by the Warrenton Chamber of Commerce, a group that has devoted this week to water safety.
A funny thing happened to Art Waisanen on his way to work at the Astoria port docks Tuesday morning.
He and several other fellow longshoremen saw a fishing net tangled under the bow of a Japanese freighter, the Thames Maru, getting ready to take on a load of logs at Pier 2.
The word spread and pretty soon there was a member of the Oregon State Police, then a member of the Oregon Fish Commission at the scene. It was a foreign fishing net, “Probably a Russian, Japanese or Korean net,” said Waisanen.
That’s not unusual, except such a net would be illegal for an American fisherman on the high seas. “It’s illegal because the net was of monofilament material, with a mesh of 4 ½ inches,” Waisanen said.
“Nothing can escape such a net. It can’t be seen,” he said.
Waisnen and Art Estoos managed to get the net loose and took possession of it, though Carl Monsen, of the Oregon Fish Commission’s Astoria office, wanted it. “I gave Monsen part of the net, because he’s going to take it before fishery officials at some conference in Seattle.” The state police want pictures of the net, too, and state police game officer Hank Balensifer was interested in the Waisanen find.
75 years ago — 1947
The Columbia Basin Fisheries Development Association today asked Congress to declare a 10-year moratorium on dam building along the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest.
James Cellars, of Astoria, told the U.S. House appropriations subcommittee that the salmon resources of the Northwest were seriously damaged by present dams. Further building, he said, might eradicate the salmon industry.
The association particularly protested construction of the McNary Dam. It also opposed construction of any dams on the Columbia River below Foster Creek or on the Snake River below Swan Falls.
“Construction of any additional dams on those sites will, in the opinion of competent fishery biologists, destroy the resources,” the association brief said.
From defeated Germany, a land of hunger and hopelessness, two German girls have come to Astoria to make their homes and seek a future in this country, the land of their birth.
They are Alice Wiese, 19, and her sister Norma, 15, now making their home with their uncle, H.C. Timmerman, manager here for Sebastian-Stewart Fish Co.
The two girls — native born Americans who have, however, spent most of their lives in Germany — are busy marveling at the well-stocked clothing shops and enjoying the abundance of things to eat while they attempt to master the English language and consider plans for seeking jobs or perhaps going to school.
Full-time news coverage of Clatsop County’s west side communities, including Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Warrenton and Hammond, is now being provided by The Astorian-Budget.
James Goodsell, of Gearhart, who has been handling Seaside and Gearhart news for this newspaper, has been named to cover all the western Clatsop communities on a full-time basis.