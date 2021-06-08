10 years ago this week — 2011
What exactly constitutes or qualifies as a sports dynasty?
Because with their 4-1 victory over North Valley in the 4A state championship baseball game, the Astoria Fishermen can now rightfully claim — or should be able to make a strong case for — the dynasty label.
One definition: “A sports dynasty is a team that dominates their sport or league for multiple seasons or years. Such dominance is often only realized in retrospect.”
Yep, that pretty much describes Fishermen baseball.
When Astoria won a state title in 2006, no one knew it at the time, but the Fishermen weren’t just a “one year wonder.” They had signed up for the deluxe dynasty package.
Five years later, the numbers back it up: Three state championships, five appearances in the title game and six straight Final Four appearances, with a league record (88-2) that may never be equaled over a six-year span.
The fact is, no team in the history of Oregon high school baseball has put together a six-year span like that of the Astoria Fishermen.
“Goonies never say die.”
One of the most popular lines from the 1985 film classic; one line that lives on in Astoria on the 26th anniversary.
“The Goonies” celebrated the milestone on Tuesday — the day the movie made its debut in theaters — and marked the launch of the Oregon Film Museum’s second phase, which includes long-term, interactive exhibits.
That second phase would not be complete without new Goonies movie memorabilia, including a replica of the Fratelli’s Jeep. The museum includes a “hot set,” with interactive movie sets to film a scene.
Fans got a sneak peak of the second phase Tuesday. Around 20 people came for the preview.
“It’s kind of unreal. I can’t believe this day has finally come,” said Astoria senior Bronson Gardner following the senior awards and scholarships event at the Liberty Theatre.
Ninety-four graduates received more than $1.6 million in scholarships — the largest amount in the history of Astoria High School.
“It is a very special evening for Astoria,” said Larry Lockett, Astoria High School principal. “We brought our most prized possession, our graduates, into the jewel of Astoria, the Liberty Theatre. It is the perfect setting for the perfect event. All these graduates have excelled academically, artistically and athletically. They are so intelligent. I am very proud of the Class of 2011.”
50 years ago — 1971
More than 230 Astoria High School seniors received diplomas Friday night at ceremonies held in the high school gym before a packed audience.
Lestor Spofford, school board chairman, handed seniors their diplomas. Dan Clifford, the senior class president, read the list of graduates.
Eight diplomas and 80 associate degrees will be awarded at Clatsop Community College commencement ceremonies on Friday in the college auditorium.
Clatsop County graduates number 33 from Astoria, five from Seaside, seven from Knappa, six from Warrenton and two from Hammond. Twenty-four graduates are from elsewhere in Oregon, five from Washington, six from other states and one from Nigeria.
The Green Beret soldiers following the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s route to the Pacific Ocean are reportedly in the Dakotas. The Associated Press reported that the 25-member group had left Omaha.
The men are on a route that is to take them along the Missouri River through the central Dakotas, to Montana in Three Forksthen overland to Fort Missoula, on to the Snake River and then into the Columbia. They are set to arrive in Astoria around Sept. 5.
Work leading to renovation and improvements of the Astoria Yacht Club area boat ramp began recently through Clatsop County funds acquired from the state marine agency on a matching basis. The county road department has been doing some of the preliminary work.
Some of the biggest fish stories ever to come out of Astoria are likely to develop as the governors of two states and the Lions Clubs of two cities participate in the first annual Fish-In, sponsored by the Astoria Lions Club.
In the two-way salmon fishing derby, Gov. Tom McCall of Oregon will vie against Gov. Cecil Andrus of Idaho. The massed forces of the Lions Club of Boise and the Astoria Lions Club will compete for angling supremacy.
All persons aboard a disabled charter fishing boat were reported safe after the vessel struck a submerged object and grounded on the northwest corner of Clatsop Spit, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria.
75 years ago — 1946
The first commercial canning of rockfish on the Pacific coast will begin at the Sebastian-Stewart Fish Co. cannery as soon as the fish come in.
Announcement of canning the fish was made by H.C. Timmerman, local manager of the firm which recently completed building a new modern cannery at the foot of Ninth Street. Volume of the pack will be determined by the demand of the product on the market. Timmerman said he was proceeding with plans for substantial production.
Timmerman said he would pay 5 ½ cents a pound for rockfish.
Astorians are much interested in the warship that bears the city’s name, judging from the crowds of them who swarmed aboard Sunday evening at Pier 2 of the Port of Astoria terminals after the vessel docked.
The Astoria arrived from the Portland Rose Festival.
Immediately, she was boarded by an official welcoming party including Mayor Orval Eaton; Peter Cosovich, president of the chamber of commerce; Frank Berg, chamber of commerce naval affairs committee chairman; and Neil Morfitt, captain of the American Legion Department of Oregon.
The cruiser Astoria set sail for Puget Sound after a 46-hour visit in Astoria. The ship’s 75 officers and 770 men were ready before they left to sing the praises of the entertainment provide by Astoria citizens.
One of the largest raft of peeler fir logs, the quality product of Oregon forests, is now waiting scaling in the Wallooskee River. It is estimated to contain about 750,000 feet. This raft is one of seven peeler rafts and 40 other miscellaneous rafts taken out of the scattered stands of timber near Jewell by the Larson Logging Co., which is operated by Carl Larson and Fred Hartstrom. Just at the end of the year, the company took out a peeler raft containing 502,000 feet.
At the price for peeler logs, the latest raft is valued at almost $30,000. The butt logs range in diameter from 54 to 80 inches. Previous peeler rafts have been purchased by the Harbor Plywood company of Aberdeen, Washington. Other rafts of non-peeler type have gone to the Longview Fibre Co.
Raising of the 800-ton sunken minesweeper AM 360 in the Tongue Point ship anchorage will begin on Friday, according to salvage plans of Marine Contractors Co., which is engaged in salvaging the 180-foot partially completed war vessel.
The steel hull will be buoyed by pumping air into her compartments. A maximum lift of more than 400 tons can be furnished by the derrick barge Cairo, the largest craft of its kind in the world. This barge was recently acquired by Marine Contractors Co. and remains in command of its wartime skipper, Bill Karvonen, formerly of Clatskanie. Salvage of the minesweeper is the first civilian job undertaken by the Cairo.
The U.S. Maritime Commission has authorized the establishment in Youngs Bay of a permanent mooring site for 500 vessels of its reserve merchant fleet.
The maritime commission is understood to have taken final action on approval of the Youngs Bay site at a meeting in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.
Establishment of the mooring site in Youngs Bay will bring to Astoria a payroll estimated at around 750 men for the next two years and around 500 men thereafter on a permanent basis to care for and maintain the ships; and annual payroll of around $2 million.
The ships will be kept in “live storage” status and will not constitute a boneyard, for the ships must be kept in condition to be put into service at once. The program of maintenance for the ships will be comparable to the U.S. Navy’s program for keeping its 19th fleet ships at Tongue Point in condition for immediate service if required.