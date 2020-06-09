10 years ago this week — 2010
Goonies-mania is alive and well in Astoria — around 2,500 people attended events at the Goonies 25th anniversary celebration this weekend.
People call the 1985 film a “cult classic” for a good reason: fans packed into school buses for tours of Astoria’s famous Goonies sites.
They waited for hours for celebrity autographs and question and answer sessions. They yelled movie quotes at each other all weekendlong. They begged Jeff Cohen (“Chunk”) to do the truffle shuffle onstage at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. He said no power on earth could make him.
“We’re all nerds here,” said McAndrew Burns, executive director of the Clatsop County Historical Society, grinning during the grand opening of the Oregon Film Museum in the old Clatsop County Jail Saturday morning.
They came from all over: France, Japan and across the United States. Goonies fans are a dedicated bunch — neither rain nor sleet nor hail nor mileage will stop them.
CANNON BEACH — Even the “richest man in Astoria” doesn’t really know what all the fuss is about.
“It’s kind of a phenomenon,” said Curt Hanson, who played “Mr. Perkins” in the 1985 film “The Goonies.” His character was a wealthy man who wanted to foreclose on the Goonies’ neighborhood and turn the area into a golf course.
It’s the kids themselves, Hanson concluded. “Otherwise, I don’t really get it either,” he said.
The kids in the movie weren’t really special or extreme. They were just kids, but there was that tight-knit group feel about them, the “all-for-one-and-one-for-all attitude.”
KEIZER – State championship week had a happy ending after all for Clatsop County baseball fans.
Following Astoria’s loss in the 4A state title game Saturday, it was up to Knappa to bring home some gold, and the Loggers came through Monday afternoon at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Senior Cody Strickland celebrated his 18th birthday and last day as a high school athlete by throwing a complete game, leading Knappa to a 3-1 win over Heppner in the 2A/1A state championship, bringing the 2009-10 school year to a close.
50 years ago — 1970
A cracked 10-inch water main in front of the Astoria Post Office building Saturday morning caused a drop in water pressure in that section of the city, buckled pavement and resulted in a water fountain that drew spectators. The break was sealed late Saturday night.
The first phase of construction at the new Warrenton Lumber Co. mill will be completed and operating by July 30, Alan Lambert, vice president of mill construction for Dant & Russell Inc., announced today.
This phase, known as a “quad band stud mill,” is considered to be somewhat revolutionary. The new stud mill uses thinner saws that will produce more lumber from the volume of logs. It also is able to use both small logs and peeler cores, Lambert said.
Clatsop County beaches, along with most other coastal areas, will be closed to a large extent Monday, when the vehicular ban on Oregon oceanfronts goes into effect.
Closure is the result of action by the State Highway Commission following public hearing in counties which have ocean frontage.
Two-thirds of Clatsop’s total beach area will have restrictions on vehicle travel throughout the summer and about a third of the total beach is restricted during winter months.
75 years ago — 1945
For the third time firemen were called to the Northwest Cities Gas company plant on Taylor Avenue on Sunday at noon when a generator backfired and oil fumes were ignited in oil pipes leading to the gas generator. The fire, which caused no damage, was under control when city firemen arrived on the scene.
Lorville May, Astoria High School’s football coach on leave, and now a full lieutenant in the Navy, arrived home last night after 23 months of sea duty, 18 of which were spent as senior engineering officer with Navy repair bases following the invasion actions in the south and west Pacific.
A six-pound boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Elliot while the mother was crossing from Pillar Rock, Washington, to the hospital in Astoria in the fishing boat of John Bolt early this morning. Both the baby and mother were reported well by St. Mary’s Hospital this noon.
LOS ANGELES — Jet propelled airplanes, as now designed, consume too much fuel to make them practical for civilian use, Dr. J.J. Zucrow of Aerojet Engineering Corp. warned Tuesday.
Members of the Astoria merchants’ committee voted today unanimously and enthusiastically to “close up the town” at 3 p.m. Wednesday to allow expected thousands to see Tongue Point and the roaring naval aerial circus, slated for between 4 and 4:30 p.m.
The event will permit a public look-see of Tongue Point, while being entertained by the combat pilots from whom bonds in the “Mighty 7th” war loan are now being purchased here. War bonds will be sold at the show.
Combat-experienced pilots will lead over 140 Navy fighters, fighter-bombers, divebombers and torpedo planes in one of the greatest shows of naval air might ever staged before a civilian audience, the Navy announced.
Clatsop County’s still undermanned National Guard company will participate in maneuvers with company’s from Portland and other parts of the state at Camp Clatsop on Sunday, June 24, it was announced today by Terry Barnes, commanding officer of the local guard. About 250 men are expected, Barnes said.
The Clatsop company presently has about 20 vacant positions. Barnes asked that any men interested in the guard attend the company’s next meeting Monday night in the old City Hall, which is now being used as an armory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.