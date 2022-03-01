10 years ago this week – 2012
They wrote about love, loss and lies.
They sang about home, happiness and heartache.
But most of all, they celebrated the fine art of fishing.
FisherPoets from across North America spent last weekend in Astoria during the 15th annual FisherPoets Gathering, reading poetry and singing songs about their primary occupation and, for many, their obsession.
“Well, here we go again, 15 years,” said Dave Densmore, a fisherman from Astoria who opened the event on Friday night at the Astoria Event Center. The center was one of a few venues where poetry was read and songs were sung during the weekend.
“You wouldn’t think that fishermen would have that many lies to tell. But we keep making up new ones,” Densmore said.
A year after one of the worst natural disasters of the modern era swept over Japan, Clatsop County officials have begun setting their sights on the debris field heading toward American shores.
Clatsop County Emergency Management has obtain a $15,000 grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office for training on how to handle and remove hazardous waste associated with the Japanese earthquake and resulting tsunami, which killed nearly 20,000 people and devastated the Tohoku region of the country in March.
A high school English class tracked the shipment of iPad’s from Guangzhou, China, to the front door of Jewell School.
It seemed like it took forever, though it actually only took four days. The iPads, part of a research project being conducted at Jewell School, were purchased using federal grant money for rural schools.
Brian Gander, superintendent of Jewell, set aside part of that money for teachers seeking to explore cutting-edge technology in the classroom, and its effects on student achievement.
“I use the iPad in all my classes,” said senior Thai Curtis. “It’s been most helpful with Student Council. I can communicate very easily. I carry it with me and can get back to people as soon as they write me. I’m also able to research things as soon as I need them.”
It was Feb. 24, 2005, when Astoria Mayor Willis Van Dusen had an idea — and members of the City Council agreed.
And so the Garden of Surging Waves was born, a park that would shed light on the plight of the Chinese Americans who built many important features of the area like the jetties, and worked in the canneries while being subject to terrible mistreatment.
Fast forward seven years since the idea for the park and Suenn Ho of MulvannyG2 Architecture has been hired. The artwork has been commissioned and stored at the former Englund Marine & Industrial Supply building. The location for the park has moved from Astor Street to Heritage Square, the collapsed former Safeway space and thus, redesigned: and money is almost raised.
“I think we’re getting really close,” Van Dusen said.
The city is planning a groundbreaking on April 14.
50 years ago – 1972
SEASIDE — A 25-year-old University of Oregon graduate student, Russell Pate, dueled Gerry Lindgren for 20 miles, then pulled away to win the third annual Trails End Marathon in near record time on Saturday.
More than 400 entries, including 17 women, and ranging in ages from 11 to 72 tackled the course laid out between Seaside and Camp Rilea. Runners came from Washington, California, Idaho, New Mexico and Canada.
Two freighters moored in Astoria harbor dragged anchor during Sunday’s storm and went aground on the north side of the channel.
The Japanese vessel Oji Maru went broadside against the sands off Tongue Point mid-morning. The Knappton Towboat Co.’s tugboat Betsy L. tried unsuccessfully to pull the ship off, but the force of the southwesterly wind tended to hold the ship on the sand. Finally, with high tide approaching, the Salvage Chief tugboat was sent out, and it pulled the Oji Maru off stern first, at about 1 p.m.
The Port of Astoria Commission will study a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to modify the East Mooring Basin.
Col. Paul Triem, district engineer for the Corps, told port commissioners on Wednesday the plan would involve:
Protection of the west entrance by a rubblemound breaker extending from the main breakwater.
Removal of a portion of the existing west wingwall to facilitate navigating the entrance.
Extending the west wingwall to the shore.
Removal of a section of the east wingwall and closing off the east entrance.
The 180-foot U.S. Coast Guard buoy tender Iris is due at Tongue Point at 8 a.m. on Friday.
The Iris is coming from Galveston, Texas, to replace the decommissioned Cactus. There will be a brief ceremony at the Coast Guard base in recognition of the ship’s transfer.
75 years ago — 1947
Dedication of the Astoria airport on Sunday will be the community’s greatest air show in history if plans being brought rapidly to perfection by the committee in charge are consummated successfully, and if good weather prevails.
Stunt flying, a visit of 100 or more members of private pilots’ associations of Oregon and Washington, a dash of pony express rider with a sack of mail for the mail plane and numerous other events are being worked up. Preparations are being made to handle a crowd of around 3,000 people at the airport.
The naval air station at Sand Point will cooperate by sending 18 planes here to put on an air show.
The event will be tied in closely with observance of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Astoria post office, the first post office west of the Rockies, which occurs the same day.
New wage scale negotiations of Astoria meat cutters and employing meat market operators appeared near the breaking point today with the meat cutters standing pat on their demand of $75 for a 48-hour work week and market operators expressing their intention of not complying with the proposed new wage schedule. Present meat cutter scale of wages calls for $55 for a 48-hour week.
Seeding of the Saddle Mountain and Cathlamet acreages was underway today by plane after erratic winds postponed the aerial seeding of the 1,000 forest acres on Wednesday by Crown Zellerbach.
Noble and silver fir and Sitka spruce pellets are being dropped in the experiment, the lumber firm said.