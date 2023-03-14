10 years ago this week — 2013
The newest property owned and managed by the Clatsop County Housing Authority is centrally located in Astoria and will allow for low-income tenants to live near where they work.
The two apartment buildings are painted ocean blue and perched on the lower hillside overlooking the Columbia River and Marine Drive. The housing authority purchased the property in early February after months of finalizing the agreement with the seller.
At the corner of Bond and Second streets, with Sunset Empire bus stops nearby and the Astoria Riverwalk trail within walking distance, the location could help tenants avoid a long commute to jobs in downtown Astoria or nearby seasonal tourism and service industry jobs.
The housing authority mainly serves people on fixed incomes with Social Security or disability benefits and people who work but struggle to pay rent, or don’t earn enough to afford a larger apartment.
The unique mix of forest and ocean that defines the North Coast and is targeted for conservation was the topic of Tuesday’s Columbia Forum.
The event was held at Columbia Memorial Hospital’s Columbia Center and attendees came to hear Katie Voelke, executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy.
Voelke spoke of vital watershed ecosystems the organization seeks to protect and the personal stories that come with the land that is purchased. She said North Coast residents live in one of the most rare places in the world because of the intersection of forest and ocean with diversity and interaction abounding.
GEARHART — An agreement to establish a conservation area for shorebirds on the Necanicum Spit will be sent back to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for some fine-tuning.
Gearhart city councilors said Wednesday night that they needed more information about signage, enforcement obligations by the city and state park ranger and whether the parks department intends to establish observation areas or blinds for beachgoers to observe shorebirds.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — Willapa National Wildlife Refuge complex held a dinner event to honor its many volunteers March 2 at The Cove in Long Beach.
Volunteers gathered to challenge their knowledge with a game of refuge trivia, and received certificates and awards for their service to the refuge complex.
The refuge complex includes Willapa, Lewis and Clark and Julia Butler Hansen National Wildlife refuges, which are part of the National Wildlife Refuge system, a nationwide network of lands managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service specifically for wildlife.
Together, the refuges of the complex protect a living heritage, including a variety of migratory birds, diverse amphibians and aquatic species, and endangered Columbian white-tailed deer.
Refuge volunteers logged more than 5,800 hours in the past two years. Their service helped the refuge complex accomplish conservation goals that protect local wildlife and support recreation.
50 years ago — 1973
The bicycles and kids came in all shapes and sizes Saturday. They lined up at the doors to the Gray School gym, impatient to go inside and find out whether their bikes were safe.
This was the second bicycle safety clinic, organized and sponsored by the Gray School Parents Club. More than 75 kids showed up for the event, heard safety instructions from a police officer, paraded through a bike safety check and competed in bike races.
Bicycle repair store operators set up shop in one corner of the gym and spent several hours turning bolts, pumping air into tires, plopping oil onto squeaky spokes and noting that major repairs were needed.
The state will appeal a circuit court decision that would allow construction of a condominium on dry sand near Cannon Beach.
Gov. Tom McCall announced the decision today, saying it had been agreed to by Glenn Jackson, chairman of the Oregon Highway Commission.
Less than a week ago, the highway commission said in its regular meeting that no appeal would be filed.
The Clatsop County Circuit Court ruled that public rights to use of the area in question had not been established.
Traffic on the Astoria Bridge reached an all-time high in 1972 and total revenues were the largest in its seven-year existence, Oregon Highway Division statistics reveal.
Nevertheless, Oregon’s share of the 4.1-mile bridge’s operating deficit still totaled $446,263.
Eldon Everton, state highway district engineer, said 545,274 vehicles used the bridge in 1972, compared with 515,924 in 1971.
Expansion of the Port with a turning basin and an estuarine fill for greater development of log storage and handling is a good trade-off for the slight possible loss of marine environment which may result.
The testimony by Ted Bugas, representing Bumble Bee Seafoods, summarized the basic feelings of Port, local government and industry leaders who favored the Port of Astoria’s request for a turning basin and an estuarine fill.
Environmentalists expressed unreserved support Monday for the Port of Astoria’s proposed turning basin, but also voiced nearly unreserved opposition to an estuarine dredge disposal site.
Port officials told environmentalists they backed plans to use dredge spoils from the turning basin to create a 50-acre fill in an estuary, but are willing to consider alternatives as long as they are economically feasible.
Ted Bugas and Ross Lindstrom said Tuesday that they think the chances are favorable that legislation banning gillnet fishing on the Columbia River can be stopped in the Oregon Legislature. They said the status of such legislation in the Washington Legislature is hard to assess.
75 years ago — 1948
A new 1,500 diesel-electric locomotive for the Astoria-Seaside-Portland passenger run of the Spokane, Portland and Seattle railway is definitely included in the railway’s $3 million equipment modernization program now in progress, according to a Portland statement by E.B. Stanton, vice president and general manager of the line.
The new engine for the local run is one of nine that the company has ordered for delivery this year, Stanton said.
The company has also ordered two more 1,500-horsepower engines for Portland-Pasco passengers service, a 2,000-horsepower job for Portland-Pasco-Spokane passenger service; two 6,000-horsepower engines for Portland-Bend freight service; and three 3,000-horsepower freight engines. All are diesel-electric rigs.
WARRENTON — The opening of a campaign for establishment of an independent state bank has been announced by the Warrenton Chamber of Commerce.
“After 25 years of postponements and refusals, we have abandoned our efforts to obtain a branch of either of the national banks of Portland, the First National and the U.S. National,” Emerson R. Baldwin, city manager and secretary of the chamber, reported.
The chamber has begun its efforts to obtain an independent, state-chartered bank through R. F. Hollister, of Portland, executive manager of the Independent Bankers’ Association of the 12th Federal Reserve district.
Southerly winds Sunday drove in draggers and few salmon trollers which ventured out to sea between blows. Warrenton crab fishermen have been held in port much of the time. Heavy seas have kept the large Grays Harbor crabbing fleet inactive much of the time.
Commercial digging of clams on Long Beach Peninsula began Monday. The quota for Long Beach is 300,000 pounds, which is 200,000 pounds under the 1947 quota.
The educational film, “Human Growth,” will be shown on Thursday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the annual social hygiene conference in the Lewis and Clark Junior High School auditorium.
This is the first local showing of the film, which aims to broaden scientific knowledge of man and woman as biological beings. It is an attempt to get through an iron curtain of taboo on enlightened sex education.
The new Steelcraft patrol boat of the Oregon state police arrived in Astoria Monday. En route to Astoria, Sgt. G.P. Cochran, state police fish and game officer, arrested Arthur Nunn, of Clifton, on a charge of angling without a permit. W.F. Frederick, also a state police officer, accompanied the sergeant.
This is the first of two or more boats which will police the Columbia River during the closed season. These boats will be engaged in apprehending violators of the commercial fisheries code. For several seasons, law enforcement has been lax because police officers were without boats.