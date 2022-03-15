10 years ago this week – 2012
At 38, Jason Bjaranson was starting to figure it might be time to get out of commercial fishing on the Pacific Ocean. He was starting to think he should buy some life insurance, and had second thoughts about making what proved to be his last trip. But he had a family to support, and the bills were piling up.
So he kissed his girlfriend goodbye and through the window of the truck, told her he loved her, and did what he has been doing his whole life — went to sea to make his living at one of the most dangerous jobs anywhere.
But he and three others on the Lady Cecelia never came back.
The 70-foot trawler went down in the night this weekend, possibly in a matter of seconds, 17 miles off the coast of southern Washington state. When the U.S. Coast Guard reached the scene hours later, there was nothing but an oil slick, an empty life raft and some crab pots to mark where the trawler disappeared.
The Seaside boys basketball team and its supporters returned from the state championship tournament with a third-place trophy and a whole lot of pride.
After all, this weekend concluded the most successful season in the history of Seaside boys basketball.
Twenty-four hours after a loss to eventual state champion Central on Friday, the Gulls bounced back in Saturday’s third-place game at Gill Coliseum, where Seaside rallied 42-39 to win over Sisters in a back-and-forth battle.
Seaside coach Bill Westerholm’s team also won the tournament’s sportsmanship award.
Hospitality Masters, led by local hoteliers Brad Smithart and Seth Davis, won a five-year lease to refurbish the former Astoria Red Lion Inn today.
They will open April 1 with 50 rooms as the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, a boutique hotel harkening back to the Americana feel of the 1960s.
The Port of Astoria faces the need for immediate revenues with little investment, possibly the biggest draw of keeping the landmark hotel. After testimony by community members, the commissioners decided to make the decision immediately instead of waiting until March 20 as previously announced.
Portland — The Astoria High School dance team placed second in its division at the state dance and drill championships on Thursday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Competing in the 4A small division, 15 dancers for Astoria Pizazz competed against four other teams for a state title.
50 years ago – 1972
SEASIDE — Tears and smiles and red roses on Saturday night greeted the announcement of 18-year-old Dana See as Miss Seaside 1972. See is an honor student at Seaside High School, where the 24th annual Miss Seaside Scholarship Pageant was presented to some 600 spectators.
The poised brunette who trains and shows horses and gives riding lessons after her full schedule of high school and Clatsop College classes will serve as official hostess for the Miss Oregon Scholarship Pageant in July. As Miss Seaside, she will also represent Seaside in various community pageants, festivals and other appearances during the coming year.
Somewhere in Clatsop County there may be a place for trash. And, county officials hope to find out where it is after a meeting April 7 with representatives of the state Department of Environmental Quality.
At present, there are six approved sites in the county and at least one more under consideration. However, county officials are concerned the landfill sites may have to be phased out if DEQ strictly enforces its proposed rules on solid waste management.
After July 1, all sites must either cease operation or gain a permit from DEQ.
The proposed DEQ rules specify stringent controls on the types of landfills that may be approved and also include procedures for maintaining sites and covering garbage.
The Port of Astoria has applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to modify and expand the West Mooring Basin by addition of the property between the present basin and the Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Cannery to the east.
The Port’s plans call for demolition of the present eastern breakwater and that portion of the northern or outer breakwater lying east of the present entrance.
A new breakwater would be built alongside the Union Fishermen’s cannery, extending into the river almost to the pierhead line, then turning downriver and overlapping the existing entrance, thereby closing the entrance to a surge produced by the east winds.
The curator of the Columbia River Maritime Museum says the proposed new museum on the Astoria waterfront is expected to draw some 200,000 visitors per year and become one of the major attractions on the lower Columbia.
Review of the seal control program for the Columbia River will be made Tuesday in Portland at the Oregon Fish Commission meeting.
The seal control program, in effect since 1935 under statutory authority, requires payment of a $5 to $25 bounty for all seals taken on the Columbia and permits the commission to establish other programs to control seals.
State law requires each gillnetter to contribute $2.50 and each canner using salmon from the Columbia $50 to the fund to reduce seal damage to salmon caught in gillnets.
75 years ago — 1947
Gordon Sloan, of the Astoria Chamber of Commerce, will represent the chamber at the meeting of Oregon and Washington commercial secretaries and presidents in Portland today and tomorrow at which consideration will be given to the need for additional power dams on the Columbia River.
With the power dam subject scheduled to come up tomorrow at noon before the meeting, Sloan will submit prior to that session a brief prepared by the chamber outlining the stand of the local group and Columbia River salmon industry regarding the dam situation.
“The Astoria Chamber of Commerce desires to file this brief with the request that this communication be read before the members prior to taking any action on further dam building.
“The Columbia River salmon industry is a $250 million concern. It has been in existence in the state of Oregon for 80 odd years. The building of more multiple purpose dams in the Columbia River basin will destroy this industry.
“The erection of McNary dam will strike a blow from which the resource can never recover. This is the opinion of all informed authorities and experts who have studied the salmon fishery on the Columbia River.”
The 100th anniversary of the establishment of Astoria’s post office was scheduled to be noted formally on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., today.
An untimely southeast gale, with driving rain and low clouds, played havoc with the Clatsop airport dedication ceremonies and air show Sunday, but despite the bad weather a crowd estimated at around 3,000 to 4,000 people visited the airport.
The guests did not go away disappointed, for daring stunt pilots took advantage of what few breaks occurred in the weather to put on some low-altitude flying exhibitions, and a model airplane flying contest went on all afternoon in the big double hangar at the airport.
Warrenton High School students, 137 strong, protested this morning against last night’s failure by the school board to renew the contract of James Hatch, school superintendent and athletic coach.