10 years ago this week — 2011
Scott Green had spent more than 20 years working on the shipping side of the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill when he thought of an idea that would make his day a little bit easier.
He never imagined it would make him the winner of an international award that could change the workplace for not only him but for other employees at the mill and someday, in the industry.
Green’s idea and implementation of the Flex-Tube Bagger is this year’s champion of Humantech’s “Find It and Fix It Challenge,” beating 145 inventions that improve ergonomics, safety and wellness in the workplace.
“This is quite a surprise,” Green said. “I wasn’t even aware of the award until we were finalists. It did fix a big problem and it’s nice to get this kind of recognition.”
Green spent several weeks working with the North Coast farming equipment company, Ag-Bag Forage Solutions, of Astoria, to modify the hay-tarping equipment and then tried it at the mill.
WARRENTON — Air service is leaving Clatsop County.
SeaPort Airlines announced that scheduled flight operations between Astoria and Portland will cease this month. The final flight will be Astoria to Portland March 12.
Petitioners’ concerns about a proposed liquefied natural gas project at Bradwood Landing outside Astoria have been declared moot by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
A ruling released Wednesday dismissed a petition from project opponents and the state, stating that, since the project’s company, NorthernStar, has declared bankruptcy, there is little chance of the LNG terminal and pipeline being built.
Renee Fruiht’s second grade class at John Jacob Astor Elementary School in Astoria is trying very hard to not pet the bear of a dog sprawled in front of them.
”Dolly,” a big, black, drooly Newfoundland, isn’t making the situation any easier. She’s rolled on her side, all but grinning at them.
A man who says he’s Capt. Meriwether Lewis holds Dolly’s leash in one hand and a book in the other.
He is reading “Seaman’s Journal: On the Trail with Lewis and Clark” by Patti Reeder Eubank, a story about the Newfoundland that traveled with the famous explorers.
Tom Wilson, aka Lewis, started a reading program through the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park two years ago with three goals in mind: teach history, get kids interested in visiting the national park and encourage them to read often and out loud.
The seasonal park ranger does this by visiting classrooms across Clatsop County, reading books with a historical bent to Dolly while in costume.
50 years ago — 1971
The worst shoaling at the Port of Astoria’s slips is from the mouth of Youngs Bay and other low areas in the Columbia River estuary during flood tide, in the opinion of Dr. Ray Crone, tidal hydraulics authority from the University of California, Davis.
He said the sediment comes down the Columbia and Youngs Bay, generally during storms and the beginning of high flows, in late winter and early spring. Some of it goes out to sea, but most of it settles in large shallow areas, such as the mouth of Youngs Bay and the middle of the Columbia River. It deposits in thin layers, but all during the year — more so in the summer — onshore breezes churn up the mud, suspends and circulates it. Anytime the sediment passes a place where it can settle out, such as the protected area at the Port’s slips, it will do so, he said. If there is little wind or wave action, it will remain there.
Ted Briggs, of American Metal Climax, told an Astoria audience Monday it’s a “chemical impossibility” for aluminum plant fluorides to hurt the Columbia River estuary. He said the plant wouldn’t have any impact on the fish or wood industries and said American Metal Climax would be a vehicle for Clatsop residents to improve services.
High winds threatened to force a tug and its tow onto Peacock Spit at the mouth of the Columbia River this morning, but later reports from the tug to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Air Station Astoria indicated weather conditions were moderating and the tug was averting the northward drift.
The Coast Guard reported that the tug, Titan, towing the old U.S.S. Collier, which was converted into the barge, Arlington, had two anchors out and engines going to full speed but was still being pulled backward by its tow. When the tug first called the Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment at 8:15 a.m., it was 4 miles south of the South Jetty, but by 11 a.m. it was only a mile south.
WARRENTON — Sex education, dress codes and student-teacher-school board relations dominated group discussions Tuesday evening when nearly 70 adults and young people got together for a “rap session” at Warrenton High School.
Some 40 high school youths and 30 adults — parents, teachers and members of the Warrenton school board — met in three discussion groups lead by Dr. Frank Russell, Astoria counselor Fran Schlieski and James Sharp, of the Clatsop County Mental Health Clinic.
The group, directed by Schlieski, had no trouble beginning an active conversation and relations between youth and adults were friendly as the two generations faced one another from opposite sides of the room. Considerable student discussion of student-teacher relationships and possible solutions to problems in that area was followed by a discussion on the need for sex education in Warrenton.
75 years ago — 1946
The engineer aboard the drag boat Afognak, fishing for Sebastian-Stuart Fish Co., had one of the narrowest escapes from drowning reported among the hazards of offshore fishing for a long time.
Officials of Sebastian-Stuart Co. in Astoria said that the engineer was struck hard by a heavy sea, which carried him off the dragger. He was further beaten by another big wave as he hit the water in a dazed condition. At the time, the Afognak was off the Columbia River entrance.
A member of the crew who saw the engineer washed overboard tossed in a plank, the nearest thing at hand. Churned in the rough water, the engineer recalls faintly struggling with his rubber boots, which he successfully slipped off his feet.
Capt. Ralph Lane, skipper of the Afognak, which was cruising at the time, swung his boat skillfully to the point where he expected the engineer to be holding out against the sea. A crew member saw the victim and tossed in a ring buoy, flying over the engineer’s head, but the line fell in his hands.
Someone aboard the Afognak started “fishing” for the engineer, who had by now disappeared, with a pike pole. The engineer was snagged by the seat of his trousers and was hauled aboard unconscious.
The city administration has made engineering studies of a few tracts in the city where there are steep slopes with a view to determining which lots in such areas should be recommended as available for sale to private buyers.
The land planning consultant of the League of Oregon Cities made a recent inspection here and advised that no property with a slope of more than 25% should be sold for construction purposes.
While city officials have not set up such a policy, they are examining all such property as to the possibilities that excavations on it might start slides.
The Oregon Hydroelectric Commission on Wednesday night conducted a public hearing in Clatsop County Circuit Court on the feasibility of establishing a public utility district in the county. This meeting was authorized by the commission after the sponsors committee of the proposed Clatsop County Public Utility District circulated and filed petitions for initiating the formation of the proposed district which would serve its territory with publicly-owned power.
The fishing industry, both commercial and recreational, is prepared to fight further encroachments upon a most important resource unless positive proof is forthcoming that proposed new projects are justified. This was the challenge made Monday by Thomas F. Sandoza, executive vice president of the Columbia River Packers Association, when he spoke on “Wealth of the River and Sea” before the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
Sandoza presented a clear picture of the salmon industry of the Columbia River and its tributaries, its history, gradual decline, the menaces confronting it and the possibilities of its preservation and expansion if properly safeguarded.
“Our fisheries still rate as one of the five major industries of the state,” he said, “producing between $20 million and $30 million of processed foods each year and supporting thousands of citizens.”
He said it had probably received less consideration from the state than any other industry. He recited some of the constructive steps taken during the past few years to conserve it and solve the problems facing it.