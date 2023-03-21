10 years ago this week — 2013
The Clatskanie Tigers somehow managed to keep themselves around for 5 ½ innings Monday night in a non-league baseball game at Ernie Aiken Field.
But five innings is about all you get against the Astoria Fishermen, who once again staged a late-game rally to beat a very good team from the Class 3A level.
Three days after their come-from-behind, 8-7 win over Warrenton, the Fishermen scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Clatskanie 7-3 in their 2013 home opener.
The city of Astoria pops up now and then around the state for different reasons.
But on the nose of a fighter plane is a new place the city appears, as an official honoree of the 142nd Fighter Wing Cities of Honor program.
Mayor Willis Van Dusen made an announcement Monday night at the Astoria City Council meeting that the city was selected to have a uniquely designed logo on the front of an F-15 fighter jet.
The logo, featuring a sailboat, was painted on the front of the plane Van Dusen was permitted to sit in when he traveled to Portland Air National Guard Base last month for the dedication.
“What the Air Guard is doing is to get the message across the state how important their job is and what they are doing,” Van Dusen said. “The message is that these planes aren’t just training. Those that are my age, or close to my age, know that the National Guard was known as the ‘weekend warriors.’ As we all know, that has really changed. The National Guard and the Air Guard are a very vital part of our defense.”
SEASIDE — When the ospreys arrive in Seaside next month, they’re going to have to learn to smile for the camera.
The world will be watching them as they clean up the nest they left last fall, lay their eggs, feed their chicks and teach them to fly.
Like reality television, every squabble, every intimate makeup session, every day, whether it’s good or bad, will be publicly displayed.
There’s no telling how the ospreys will feel about it, but Seaside residents are looking forward to the time they can turn on their computers and watch the ospreys in Broadway Park.
The Ospreys are expected back in early April. Last year, they arrived April 3.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and other state and local agencies, along with Chevron Shipping and numerous pollution response and salvage companies, participated in a major drill Thursday in Astoria.
The drill was designed to prepare personnel for a coordinated response in the event of a large vessel collision, fire and oil spill in the Lower Columbia River region.
50 years ago — 1973
ROCKAWAY BEACH — Rain and snow mixed with cold brisk winds will not daunt the avid kite flyer.
More than 100 of them, bundled up against the freakish weather Saturday, let loose their colorful and fragile creations at a kite festival in Rockaway Beach.
Between the intermittent downpours, the sky above Rockaway Beach was alive with a flock of colorful shapes, swooping and turning in the gusty wind.
The beach below was crowded with both kiteflyers and spectators, from the very young to the very old, who braved stiff necks to squint upwards at the aerial show.
A young father squatted beside his 3-year-old son, attempting to explain the intricacies of controlling a high-flying kite. The youngster, however, couldn’t quite grasp the importance of hanging onto the string and sent his father scrambling across the beach after a bobbing spool of string.
CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Planning Commission again blocked approval of a proposed 26-unit motel in Ecola Friday night and also denied a requested zone change for the Elk Creek Lodge property.
The Commission ordered motel builder Russell Webber of Western Modulars to submit a redesign of the motel’s parking lot, which was termed inadequate.
“We work ships in bad weather, that’s our selling point as Columbia River Bar Pilots,” Capt. Bob Elsensohn said.
Like Elsensohn, Capt. Edgar Quinn, who died Sunday when he fell while climbing down from a log ship he piloted across the Columbia River Bar, took pride in his maritime accomplishments.
“Ed was a well-trained master mariner and he knew he was well-trained,” Mrs. Quinn, his widow, said. “He told me to have confidence in him that he wasn’t taking chances, but he wasn’t one to stand by when he could do something himself.”
“We’ve all commented,” Elsensohn said, “that it isn’t enough just to want to pilot ... The conditions in the winter are bad enough here that you really have to want to be a Columbia River Bar Pilot to stay.”
The Columbia River Bar has earned a reputation as perhaps the most treacherous bar in the world, but instead of using the hazards as an excuse, Elsensohn said the bar pilots meet them willingly.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — A public hearing here tonight will probe the question of whether sufficient need exists to build a new Ocean Beach Hospital to serve the Long Beach Peninsula area.
Among the questions raised by the State agency is whether southern Pacific County residents could use Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria rather than construct a new facility.
A group of 39 foreign exchange students from 10 countries now attending the University of Oregon toured the Astoria area Tuesday as part of a statewide trip.
They stopped at Fort Clatsop, the Astoria Column, the Astor Library and the Columbia River Maritime Museum. The students, officially hosted by the Astoria Kiwanis Club, stayed in the homes of Astoria residents Tuesday night before leaving this morning to travel south along the coast today.
75 years ago — 1948
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mallow plunged through a storm-tossed sea Monday morning to reach the side of the distressed cabin cruiser Enid III. With one man aboard, it had fought the 24-hour weekend storm with a broken rudder.
The storm’s 50-mile winds spread minor damage throughout the lower Columbia district, but all fishing craft reportedly were safe Monday morning and were drying out in the sunshine.
SEASIDE — The ocean played a stinking trick on the city of Seaside Monday night.
A high tide took the fragrant remains of a 320-foot bottlenose whale from a rocky beach just beyond the city limits and deposited the two-ton monster squarely in the city’s lap — on the beach at the foot of Avenue T.
A riptide at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday carried the Seaside whale eight blocks north along the beach from Avenue T to Avenue L.
And the city’s consternation redoubled when two rendering plants backed down on their earlier offer to ship the unwelcome guest to Portland to be cooked into fats, oil and fertilizer.
“The whale’s too ripe for us,” the plant manager announced.
Clearing away of last week’s freight train wreck near Svensen was complicated Monday when the Spokane, Portland and Seattle Railway’s 75-ton wreck-clearing crane overturned while trying to get a box car back on the track.
Despite the accident, wrecking crews expected to have all vestiges of the wreck, including rerailment of the crane, cleaned up by Tuesday evening, company officials said.
The U.S. Navy is pulling out of Clatsop airport after disposing of the last items of property it still had there from its wartime operations of the U.S. Naval Air Station in Astoria.
The Navy will remove the watchman it has maintained over buildings still in naval possession, and the Port of Astoria will put on a night watchman to guard these buildings until they are turned over to the port by the war assets administration.
The local vocational education department has been obtaining from the Navy a considerable amount of property “not on paper,” including between $4,000 and $5,000 worth of desks, tables, chairs, filing cabinets and similar equipment.
This material is being divided among the Astoria schools and the vocational education department, according to Wilson Lee, vocational education supervisor.
The Pacific Explorer, the reconstruction finance corporation fisheries research vessel, is scheduled to sail Friday from Seattle for Point Moeller, Alaska.
Operated by the Pacific Exploration Co., owned by Nick Bez, the Pacific Explorer will can king crab and fillet bottom fish in Bering Sea to the north of the Aleutian Islands beyond Point Moeller, according to George Lane, of Seattle, who is directing the planning and outfitting of the expedition.
From Astoria, the Columbia River Packers Association has dispatched the Kiska, skippered by John Molich, of Gig Harbor, Washington, to join the Pacific Explorer’s flotilla. Several other Northwest boats are also to join the expedition.
The new $500,000 Astoria-Megler ferry, M.R. Chessman, cooled its engines in a Portland port today after clocking a speed of 12 knots in a trial run Thursday.
The state ferry was at least 10 days away from beginning its regular urn. Shipyard workers estimate it will take that long to install a fire extinguisher system.