10 years ago this week – 2012
During a swing through Astoria on Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, addressed concerns at his annual Clatsop County town hall about exporting liquefied natural gas from Oregon port facilities, saying he believed the proposals could undermine the country’s energy independence and drive up costs.
At an afternoon town hall discussion, the state’s senior senator said he opposed proposals to export LNG from West Coast terminals, believing such plans would only increase domestic fuel prices.
With gas prices on the rise, Oregon drivers are feeling pressure at the pump, and it’s taking a toll on transportation-dependent industries such as trucking and logging.
Driven by conflicts in the Middle East, oil speculators and a weak U.S. dollar, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded gas in Oregon reached $4 Tuesday, a first for the state since prices reached their record high in 2008.
It should come as no surprise to North Coast residents, who have been feeling the burden of $4-a-gallon gas for a while. Prices in Astoria are as high as $4.08 a gallon.
If lacrosse was good enough for one of the NFL’s all-time greatest players, it’s good enough for Taran Johnson.
And now the Seaside High School senior feels it’s worth teaching to people on the North Coast.
Just over a month after hosting a rugby match between Oregon State University and Willamette University, Broadway Field will be transformed into a lacrosse field, for a one-day camp and exhibition match featuring the nationally ranked men’s team from Western Oregon University.
“I’m hoping to build up enough interest in the community to where there’s enough people who want to play and start a small lacrosse organization,” Johnson said. “Like an inner-city type thing, or even where it’s sponsored by the school as varsity sport.”
James Davis, a veteran boat and tug operator of more than 40 years, steadies the Arrow No. 2 as it bobs up and down in the waves created by the bulk freighter Selin-M, making its way on the Columbia River before picking up a load of scrap in San Francisco destined for Asia.
Robert Johnson, a bar pilot, straddles the front-right of the boat, keeping his balance until he ascends a wood and rope ladder up the side of the freighter.
The Arrow No. 2, which Davis guesses has made about 3,000 such river transfers a year for the last half century, will soon be replaced by the Connor Foss, a new pilot launch vessel under construction at the Rainier boatyard of Foss Maritime. The company has helped transfer pilots to boats on the Columbia for decades.
“I think it’s time,” says Mike Walker, Foss’s regional operations manager, walking around the elevated steel hull and describing what will become the 110,000-pound Connor Foss, Arrow No. 2’s replacement some time in May or June. “The ships are getting bigger.”
50 years ago – 1972
A first edition of the Lewis and Clark journals was dedicated on Sunday in the Astoria Library, near where the pioneer explorers ended their famous 1804 to 1806 trek to the Pacific Ocean.
“It is most fitting that this city at the western end of the Lewis and Clark Trail should be the proud possessor of this rare edition,” said Dr. E.G. Chuinard, chairman of the Oregon Lewis & Clark Heritage Foundation Committee.
On hand for the occasion were a roomful of citizens, representatives of historical groups and visitors, including members of the family of the person who edited the journals.
Students in the sixth grade class at Central School in Astoria are not preparing to hire out as carpenters, they are pioneers and are building a smokehouse by using local materials, cedar shakes and vine maple.
“American citizens have a right to know where some of their tax money is spent,” said Jean Roberts, a sixth grade teacher at the school. Roberts financed this project with funds from a Title III Elementary and Secondary Education Act grant.
“This is not a carpentry lesson, but a lesson in social studies to promote the concept that one’s environment dictates the food and material that are available for use,” Roberts said.
It also is an attempt to help American youngsters realize that the majority of the people in the world spend most of their time providing food and shelter with nothing to use but hand tools.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — “Cops are human beings.”
This was the word Long Beach Chamber of Commerce members heard from their luncheon speaker, Police Chief Al Smith.
Smith said his department was three men trying their best to serve the community with 24-hour coverage. His department is availing itself of all training available, and wants to keep in the know.
“The day of Long Beach being a small town with only problems in the summertime has disappeared,” he said.
Smith and his men all work a 10-hour shift and double cover on each other’s day off. The department is maintaining two unmarked cars. The light bars and the bubble lights have been removed so as to facilitate movement of the car without alerting persons at the scene of a break-in that a police car is approaching, Smith said.
75 years ago — 1947
The drag fishing boat Westward anchored for the night Saturday in calm, clear weather west of the Columbia Lightship.
During the night, owner Nick Zorich felt a slight bump against the side of his vessel, awoke and went on deck to discover a big ship right alongside, towering above him.
Zorich began calling out to find out what was going on. He soon discovered that it was a decommissioned ship, in tow of the tug Hercules, bound for San Francisco.
The dipping tow line had caught his anchor cable, pulling the Westward gently against the side of the tow. Had Zorich not awakened, chances are that by morning he would have been well on his way to San Francisco in tow.
Zorich had to cut the anchor cable to get the Westward free, and the tug and tow continued on south, taking his anchor with them.
Nearly one-fourth of the pupils at Seaside Central School were absent Monday and uncounted numbers of adults had taken to their beds as a wave of a “three-day flu” threatened to reach epidemic proportions.
Doctors rushed to meet their growing schedules of calls and druggists worked to fill prescriptions for sulfa drugs and other remedies.
Reports from Gearhart and Cannon Beach indicated that the malady has become general in the beach communities.
The Lions Club, after hearing from two speakers on the fishing industry’s arguments against construction of McNary Dam on the Columbia River, formally expressed by resolution Tuesday evening its opposition to construction of the dam.
The club also proposed to its board that all Lions clubs in Oregon and Washington state be notified of the Astoria club’s stand and its reasons.
Drag fishing and salmon trolling landings in Warrenton and Astoria have declined to practically nothing, but the crab fishery is keeping the Columbia River on the fishing map.
Astoria crab receipts for the week ending on March 15, as reported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, totaled 125,363 pounds, and those of Warrenton, 66,854 pounds.
Seventy ships, mostly of the landing craft support type, will be brought downriver to Tongue Point naval station in April to join the Columbia River group of the 19th fleet in Mott Basin, naval authorities said Friday.