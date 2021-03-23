10 years ago this week — 2011
Take one part artwork, that’s been cooped up in a building, awaiting the chance — and money — to see the light of day.
Add one part giant hole in the ground, that’s been called an eyesore and a hazard, without a plan for development or the funds to see it through.
Stir them together and what have you got?
The answer is a proposal to move the Garden of Surging Waves to the collapsed former Safeway square.
The Astoria City Council approached the topic Monday, proposing to bring back Designer Suenn Ho of MulvannyG2 Architecture.
She will be asked to create three concepts for a modified Chinese garden on the American Legion block.
Ho designed the Garden of Surging Waves, which is designed to commemorate the often overlooked role of the Chinese community in the early days of Astoria.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to double the number of West Coast beaches protected for a threatened shorebird in anticipation that sea levels will be rising because of climate change.
Prompted by a lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, the announced proposal would expand critical habitat designations for the western snowy plover in California, Oregon and Washington state to a total of 68 areas covering about 28,000 acres.
CANNON BEACH — Ahoy, matey! If you be hankerin for a few doubloons or pieces o’ eight, there’s a store of treasure waiting for you.
Filled with coins, artifacts and jewelry dating from the second century B.C. to the 21st century A.D., the Cannon Beach Treasure Co. is a trove of history and stories.
Just ask store owners Robert and April Knecht a question about a 16th century doubloon or a 3,000-year-old bronze ring of Celtic proto-money, and that question will lead to another and another. In the end, it will seem like the ancient history of the world has been captured in the coins held in your hand.
Many of the coins the Knechts have collected come from 300-year-old shipwrecks that Robert or his treasure-hunting friends have explored. Other coins and artifacts come from divers willing to sell some of their booty.
50 years ago — 1971
It was almost like the filming of an old “Keystone Kops” episode shown on the flick screens of the silent film era, except this time the pursued didn’t get away. There were numerous road blocks run, the throwing of liquid ballast onto the roadway in front of pursuing police cars, a car being rammed, sirens and flashing red lights and, finally, the subjects being caught on foot as they raced into the woods.
Hollywood didn’t shoot this scene. It took place in public view after sunset Sunday, and the story began in Tillamook County and was enlarged upon milepost by milepost until the great chase ended on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County.
The beach cadet program along the Oregon Coast was apparently so successful last summer that the Oregon State Police are looking for expansion of the program for the coming summer season.
The program involved 18 young college men who patrolled Oregon beaches and parks from June through September last year after completing an intensive training program at Camp Rilea. This year, according to Capt. E. W. Tichenor, head of the state police traffic division, funding for 30 cadets will be requested to improve the program.
During the four months that cadets were on duty in 1970, vandalism dropped by 80%. Public relations was apparently also enhanced as beach cadets aided persons whose vehicles were stuck in the sand, whose children were lost and who were in danger in the surf.
The soprano soloist with the Oregon Pops Orchestra Sunday in Astoria is the granddaughter of a woman who was well-known as a piano teacher in Astoria many years.
Ariel Deborah Rubstein will sing with the orchestra at its 3 p.m. Sunday performance at the Astoria High School auditorium. She is the daughter of Eleanor Reed, who attended Astoria schools and then married Ariel Rubstein.
A mother and her five children escaped injury early today when fire gutted the upper floor of their two-story house at 201 W. Duane St.
The fire in the home started in a kitchen vent that had been stuffed with rags to stop an outside draft, according to the Astoria Fire Department, which was called at 12:41 a.m. Firemen said the blaze spread through the vent to a false ceiling between the first and second floors and then into the walls and rooms of the upper floor.
Although the children’s bedrooms are upstairs, the mother said all of them were sleeping on the carpet and sofas in the downstairs living room because they had fallen asleep while watching television. She said she was sleeping on a sofa with her 2-year-old daughter, Misty, and was awakened by a snapping sound.
75 years ago — 1946
Mayor Orval Eaton today wrote to Wilson Wyatt, national housing expediter, asking if there is any way a municipality can obtain federal aid in putting in utilities such as streets and sewers in opening a new district for residential construction.
Eaton pointed out that in developing such a region as Tapiola Park for residential building, costs of putting in streets, sewers and sidewalks are high and in some cases might be prohibitive.
Astoria is not the only city faced with the high cost of development of new residential subdivisions, Eaton wrote. Several other cities in both Oregon and Washington state have the same problem.
A naval board of investigation convened today to determine the exact cause of the sinking at the Tongue Point moorage on Sunday night of the 180-foot half-completed minesweeper, AM 360. This craft, which was but a shell, without engines or other installations, was recently towed to Astoria from Portland to await her final disposal. When World War II ended, work on her construction in Portland was suspended.
Magnesium, which burned down cities in Germany and Japan, last Friday near Seaside went to work on trash in holdings of Crown Zellerbach.
Experiments in the use of “goop,” which contains 35% magnesium dust, mixed with pitch and asphalt, were conducted near Seaside by U.S. Army chemical engineers.
Crown Zellerbach officials reported they were satisfied that “goop” could be put to good use in clearing accumulated trash, particularly during the winter months when it is wet.
“Goop” has the appearance of clay, being of bluish color. It is heavy. It can be ignited by merely lighting a match. First to burn is the pitch and asphalt. Heat generated by burning of these two substances set ablaze the magnesium dust, which develops a heat of about 2,200 degrees. “Goop” burns for 20 minutes, which makes it valuable in burning wet trash, which cannot be done easily during the wet season.