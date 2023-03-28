10 years ago this week — 2013
OCEANSIDE — More debris that may have come from the Japanese tsunami has been reported at Oceanside Beach.
Oregon Parks and Recreation spokesman Chris Havel said one 16-foot-long object is made of heavy wood and has been painted red. It is thought that the object is now partially covered with marine organisms. Its shape resembles the top, horizontal part of a type of free-standing arch found in Japan and used to mark the entrance to a sacred site.
Havel says the object spotted last week has been picked up and is being stored in a secured state park maintenance yard, waiting on advice from the Consular Office of Japan in Portland.
A conservation group known for interfering with whaling ships wants to stop Oregon’s killing of sea lions that eat endangered salmon in the Columbia River.
The group Sea Shepherd was in Astoria Sunday photographing and videotaping Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife technicians as they captured and branded 38 sea lions at the East Mooring Basin.
The photos showed flames and smoke coming from hides of sea lions being branded.
“We believe these animals are being scapegoated,” said Ashley Lenton, leader of Sea Shepherd’s Dam Guardian Campaign. “The scientific fact is they take less than 4% of the salmon runs.”
Lenton said habitat loss, hydroelectric dams, hatchery fish and harvesting are responsible for the bulk of wild salmon declines.
OYSTERVILLE, Wash. — Visitors to the Long Beach Peninsula may see some unusual activity north of the Oysterville beach approach. Tracked bulldozers are being used to restore sparsely vegetated coastal dune habitat that historically comprised Leadbetter Point.
Willapa National Wildlife Refuge has partnered with Washington State Parks and Leadbetter Farms for the benefit of the federally-threatened Western snowy plover and a variety of other dune-dwelling wildlife. The invasion of non-native beach grasses has resulted in the degradation of their essential foraging, breeding and nesting habitat.
The restoration project Leadbetter Point State Park and Leadbetter Farms lands complements the successful efforts being conducted on Willapa National Wildlife Refuge’s Leadbetter Point Unit.
It was 1913 when a group of Punjabi Sikh Indians in Astoria, working in Alderbrook and along the Columbia River, had an idea.
Sparked by the history of the American Revolution, a group of inspired immigrants who were not treated equally at home or in America, held a meeting at the Finnish Socialist Hall, where the Dunes Motel on Marine Drive now sits.
It was there that the group founded the Ghadar political party, eventually leading to the freedom of the Indians from British rule. And on the 100th anniversary of the party’s creation — a party that no longer exists — Astoria will be celebrated as the birthplace of “the shot heard around the world.”
“Hundreds went back to India with the idea, with this party,” Astoria City Councilwoman Karen Mellin said. “They were a real threat to British rule so they were arrested, tortured, murdered, massacred. But that party was the first shot that was heard around the world. They identified with the American Revolution and what they learned here was a sense of freedom. They learned that if America could have a revolution against the British, that the Indians could do the same thing.”
A celebration of the political party’s founding — at first thought to be created in San Francisco but since corrected — is in the works to be held the first week of October. Mellin hopes it will be a big success and that the Indian Sikhs will become part of Heritage Square eventually, joining the lot where the Garden of Surging Waves is currently under construction.
50 years ago — 1973
The pneumagopher is on its way. Astoria councilmen bought the tool with the strange name Monday night. It will cost $2,141 and comes from a Portland company which apparently specializes in such tools.
What’s a pneumagopher anyway? It’s a tool that will allow workers to dig water service lines under streets without breaking the pavement. The tool will arrive within 20 to 30 days.
PORTLAND — Al Jacobson appeared calmly nervous Wednesday night, which was remarkable since the Astoria Fishermen head basketball coach was standing in Portland’s Memorial Coliseum a scant 36 hours after undergoing emergency surgery.
Most coaches wouldn’t have been there at all.
“It only hurts when I walk or talk.” Jacobson jokingly told assistant coach Chuck Burns as he resumed pacing back and forth in the locker room during the long wait before the Fishermen took the floor.
It was a bizarre scene. Jacobson rode to Portland in an ambulance and was wheeled into the Coliseum in a wheelchair, twisting around applying tape to one of his player’s knees.
The swallows have returned to Capistrano and, believe it or not, log ships are returning to the Port of Astoria despite silt and turning basin problems and a union jurisdictional dispute which drove the ships away.
There were two log ships in dock Thursday and several more are scheduled to arrive later this month, including vessels that were detoured at the last minute from going to Port Westward and the Port of Longview.
Besides the log ships, a grain ship was in dock as was a Japanese vessel taking on a cargo of lumber.
The bustling scene at the Port this week stands in sharp contrast with the dearth of activity there during the last part of 1972 and the early part of this year.
Clatsop Community College took over facilities at the former Astoria Yacht Club property on Youngs Bay on March 20 rather than May 1 under a change approved by the city council.
Earlier, the council approved a five-year agreement allowing the college to use some of the facilities for its marine instruction program.
75 years ago — 1948
A 10-year master plan of street development in Astoria has just been completed by the city engineering department, providing for more than $1 million worth of construction.
The plan provides not only for reconstruction of parts of the present street system in the city, but for development of new streets to serve potential new residential districts.
Delayed in Wauna since Saturday by a strike of its crew, the freighter Kelso Victory sailed out of the Columbia today for Seattle.
According to local longshoremen who stowed almost 1 million feet of lumber off the ship, the crew refused to work until new provisions were provided. They complained, Astoria longshoremen said, that the ship did not serve eggs. Eggs were served for supper Tuesday and the ship sailed soon thereafter.
Loading Wednesday at Wauna is the Swedish ship Dagmar Salem, which is taking about 200,000 feet of lumber. In Warrenton, the new Swedish ship Mattawunga is in for two days loading lumber.
A strong recommendation for the establishment of practical fishery training and education on the high school level in Astoria was made by W.M. Chapman, dean of the school of fisheries at the University of Washington, to packers, school board members and citizens at a luncheon meeting Tuesday.
The fishing industry is growing and becoming more complex, Chapman said, requiring young men with some training and knowledge to be able to take responsible jobs in it.
Japan has been far ahead of the United States in providing fisheries education, Chapman said.
In addition to five universities with fishery schools, Japan had 32 fisheries schools at the high school level before the war. These schools, Chapman said, gave practical training to youths who became boat skippers, cannery superintendents and occupied similar skilled and semi-skilled fishery jobs.
This training enabled the Japanese to outstrip other nations in the world fisheries, he said. Superior knowledge of ocean currents, weather and other technical information helped build up the big tuna fishery.