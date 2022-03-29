10 years ago this week — 2012
On a sunny day, contrasting the drizzly one encountered by the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery Expedition 206 years ago, when the group left Fort Clatsop to return home to the United States after more than two years abroad — the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park Friday recognized the expedition’s achievements.
Marking the occasion, Park Ranger Sally Freeman read from one of the last volumes of the journal as the sun glinted off the Netul River behind her.
Meriwether Lewis and William Clark used the river as an arterial to lead them to and from Fort Clatsop, which they built to stay alive during the harsh winter of 1805.
Astoria’s home field is back in business.
The Lady Fishermen softball team spent two years away from their home at Tapiola Park – one year for the installation of a 1-million gallon tank underneath the field, and one year watching the grass grow over it.
And in the grand return Friday afternoon, Astoria hosted three games at Niemi Field to open the 2012 season.
The field is back, better than ever, and the Fishermen capped the day with a 16-3 win over Warrenton, while Newport left town with a pair of victories (4-3 over Astoria, 17-1 over the Warriors.)
LONG BEACH, Wash. — With the few clouds in the sky tinged pink by the dawning sun, and a fishing boat’s beacon sparkling on the horizon, the beauty of this Pacific beach softened diggers’ disappointment in the scarce showings of razor clams Saturday.
For the first dig of the spring on the Long Beach Peninsula, a moderate number of diggers took advantage of the lack of rain to get outdoors and seek the elusive mollusk. Some of the diggers who dotted the beach speculated that others stayed home in the morning because of the relatively high low tide and recent pounding storm surfs that drove the clams deeper into the sand.
The preservation of a homestead in Washington state has earned the Clatsop Community College historic preservation class a prestigious award.
The recognition comes from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation for work on the Brune Homestead in Klickitat County, Washington.
“As the chairman of CCC’s historic preservation advisory committee, I couldn’t be more pleased,” local historian John Goodenberger said.
“We’ve been teaching historic preservation at CCC for three years and this is the second statewide award we have received. Last year, the program was recognized with an Oregon Heritage Award for its unique collaboration with local preservation organizations.
“The hands-on aspect of our program is also special. We are one of two community colleges on the West Coast to be teaching these skills.”
50 years ago — 1972
AMAX Pacific Corp. is committed to one potline operating at its proposed Warrenton aluminum reduction plant by Oct. 1, 1974, or begin paying for power anyway.
That’s the word from Bernard Goldhammer, Bonneville Power Administration power manager.
“We have a firm contract,” Goldhammer told The Daily Astorian this morning. “There are no provisions in the contract for any delays.”
Tree-trimming helicopter maneuvering was used by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday afternoon to rescue two Longview, Washington, boys stranded on the cliffs south of Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park.
Called at 1:10 p.m. by the Oregon State Police, the Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from the Astoria Air Station and a ground crew from the Tillamook Bay base. When the helicopter arrived, the pilot, Cmdr. Roger Shannon, determined that it would be very difficult to hoist the boys from the cliff, some 120 feet above sea level, because of trees on the cliff above them.
The helicopter hovered nearby to see if the ground crew could reach the boys, but they could not.
Shannon maneuvered the helicopter in toward the trees 100 feet above the boys. With the nose of the helicopter resting against the top of a spruce tree , the crewman lowered the hoist cable and basket down through tree limbs. It took approximately 10 minutes each time to maneuver the helicopter and hoist system and remove the two boys.
AMAX Pacific Corp. may delay construction of its proposed aluminum plant in Warrenton again even if it has to pay for unused power from Bonneville Power Administration.
Herbert Clough, AMAX primary division president, told The Daily Astorian this morning that the construction schedule for the plan is under review.
“The guts of the thing is how quickly the aluminum business snaps out of the doldrums. The market has been quite poor. The results in Oregon and Washington have been pretty evident.”
Clough said that every aluminum plant in the Northwest has cut back its operation and that the Reynolds Aluminum plant in Troutdale has closed.
75 years ago — 1947
GEARHART — A hard up ex-GI found two envelopes in his Gearhart post office box Saturday. Two brown envelopes marked: Finance Officer, U.S Army.
At last! The ex-GI was delighted. This would be his long-delayed terminal leave pay. And how he needed the money!
In the first envelope he found a $125 bond — payable in 1951.
Hopefully, the former dogface ripped open the other brown envelope. It was a check — for 40 cents.
A young west end mother of two youngsters, aged 3 years and 9 months, today expressed little alarm with the impending strike of United Telephone Workers.
“Saturday it was a brush salesman at the door, my youngest in the bathinette, the soup boiling over and the 3-year-old teetering atop a chair, then the phone rang,” she said.
It was one of my sewing club friends on the line, our young mother sighed.
“She wanted to know: ‘Did I get you away from anything?’”
The “cold storage” fleet of the maritime commission in Prairie channel will soon be augmented by the arrival of 30 additional U.S. Army transports from the Pacific.
These ships will be manned by Japanese crews. Already at Cathlamet bay, where the vessels will be decommissioned, is the transport John Weeks, which will serve as quarters for the Japanese merchantmen.
About 130 ships are at present anchored in Prairie channel and others are in the process of decommissioning.
Four new applications for establishing flying schools at the Clatsop airport were approved by the Port Commission Tuesday night.
The applications were Cody-Wiechking Aero Service of Scappoose; Alda M. Sadow, 420 Sixth St., Astoria; Gerald G. Johanson, trucking contractor, Route 3, Astoria; and Astoria Flight Service.
At the same meeting, the Port Commission offered to rent the parachute building, formerly occupied by Rambeau Flight Service, to Inman Bros. Aviation Service.
Inman Bros. Aviation Service has been at the airport since September and at present is conducting the only school on the field. Sixty-five students are enrolled in its school.
WASHINGTON — T.F. Sandoz, executive vice president of the Columbia River Packers Association, said today construction of the proposed The Dalles dam on the Columbia River would mean “the ultimate destruction of the salmon industry on the river.”
He said “any further dams on the Columbia between Bonneville and the Snake River will mean the ultimate destruction of the great salmon resources.”
Evor J. Kumpula, 38-year-old Svensen farmer, fractured his leg Thursday while showing his two young sons how to pole vault.
Home from school, the boys, Donald, aged 14, and Evor, age 10, wanted to get some pointers on track. They knew daddy had vaulted 12 feet for Hanna, Wyoming, high school.
Daddy cleared the bar at 6 feet and put her up another foot. He made a fine approach, perfectly timed, but the leap was low. His legs fouled on the crossbar. He landed badly on the hard soil. Daddy had not bothered about digging a pit.