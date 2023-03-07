A 17-foot fiberglass boat washed up two miles north of Sunset Beach approach Wednesday. Now, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working to identify the species found on the vessel.
Just after 6 a.m., a call came in to Astoria Dispatch as beachcombers and others in the area spotted the boat, believed to be debris from the March 2011 tsunami.
The boat was covered in creatures, Matt Hunter, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish project leader, said, but most were native.
The Astoria Senior Center is in sad shape. The roof is leaking. The basement is dark, cold and packed with random items collected over time. The electricity is unpredictable and the heating is inconsistent.
But with an abundance of updates needed for the building on 11th and Exchange streets, and not enough city dollars, the senior center’s repairs have been on the back burner. That is, until now.
“This building was a furniture store, and before that it was a market. Now it’s a senior center and in terms of energy efficiency and electrical efficiency, the building has a lot of problems,” City Manager Paul Benoit said. “We identified a Community Development Block Grant program and out of $4.6 million distributed statewide, our senior center just received almost 32% of that total.”
The Astoria Senior Center, through the city, has accepted a state grant worth $1.5 million with no match required, for structural and permanent renovations. And according to anyone who knows the building, that money is desperately needed.
Nine-year-old Dylan Anderson was in class one day at Knappa’s Hilda Lahti Elementary School, when a page of his textbook struck a particular nerve in the caring young boy.
The page, a short story on how children can organize service projects featuring a child with teddy bears around her, caught Anderson’s attention. and wWhen he gets an idea, his mother Stacie said, he doesn’t usually give it up.
So Anderson organized a teddy bear drive for the Clatsop County Sheriff’s office to assist when deputies respond to a traumatic incident involving a child.
On Wednesday, after two months of collecting, Sheriff Tom Bergin and Deputy Seann Luedke arrived to see what Anderson had done.
“It feels awesome to have collected these bears,” Anderson said, expressing his excitement for the sheriff’s arrival.
Coincidentally, Bergin said, he had just given a teddy bear to a 3-year-old girl that morning. And his supply was running low.
“Today, I went to a traffic accident where two people hit each other in their cars and there was a 3-year-old little girl in the back seat,” Bergin told the students gathered near the bear donation box. “She was all upset. So what I did was I reached in the back of my patrol car and I got a teddy bear out because we carry them with us everywhere we go, and I am almost out! But I gave her the bear and she immediately smiled and forgot about the accident. So this is exactly what this is for!”
50 years ago — 1973
SEASIDE — A Seaside street adjacent to the Broadway School became a makeshift theater Sunday afternoon for a mock but realistic drama.
Its purpose wasn’t to entertain, but to test the skills and capabilities of the city’s emergency disaster services.
Astoria Planning Commission members recommended Tuesday going ahead with one off-street parking lot downtown as a first step in what may become a major downtown development plan.
The decision seemed to draw support from most merchants who appeared at the regular Planning Commission meeting.
A bill to ban log exports will pass the Senate by the end of June if the intensity of public feelings remains constant for the next few months, U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood predicted today in Astoria.
Packwood made the prediction on the legislation he’s introduced at a news conference prior to speaking to an Astoria High School assembly.
Oregon’s junior senator also was scheduled to go to Seaside today, then return to Astoria this afternoon to talk to Port of Astoria officials about his proposed log export ban.
He qualified his optimism by saying that passage of log export ban would result only “assuming that the public temperament remains intense” about domestic log shortages and rising housing costs.
Asked in the high school assembly if the proposed ban would hurt Astoria, Packwood said it wouldn’t because the legislation imposed no restrictions on exporting dimension lumber.
Longshoremen at the port would be loading lumber instead of logs, but the gain would come by generating more jobs for mill workers, Packwood explained.
75 years ago — 1948
The new state ferry M.R. Chessman churned up the Willamette in a dock test at the Albina Iron Works in Portland Saturday, and will undergo a speed test over a measured mile in the Columbia within two weeks.
Floyd Simons, resident state ferry engineer in Astoria, who witnessed the dock test, said the 800-horsepower Union diesel of the new 44-car ferry performed satisfactory. He was accompanied to Portland by Henry Elfving, state ferry engineer.
The ferry is 180 feet long and has a breadth of 51 feet. Fully loaded, the new ferry may have a draft of little more than 9 feet.
Those naturalized citizens in the West End who are seeking passports to visit Finland have learned that an American citizen has at least one privilege over the non-citizen.
It has come to the attention of the new citizens that they may bring back free of duty one gallon of whiskey and 100 cigars. Non-citizens are limited to a lone quart and 25 cigars.
All freshmen students will attend Astoria High School next year. This year and in previous years, the freshmen had been taught in three separate junior high schools — John Jacob Astor, Captain Robert Gray and Lewis and Clark.
The move will be made to save the Astoria school system the expense of building additions to the junior high schools, school board members stated.
A strong recommendation for establishment of practical fishery training and education on the high school level in Astoria was made by W.M. Chapman, dean of the school of fisheries at the University of Washington, to packers, school board members and citizens at a luncheon meeting here Tuesday.
Chapman also addressed the Astoria High School student body Wednesday morning and the Lions Club Tuesday night.
The fishing industry is growing and becoming more complex, Chapman said, requiring young men with some training and knowledge to be able to take responsible jobs in it.
February weather was both wetter and colder than normal, official weather records reveal.
Precipitation totaled 12.15 inches, an excess of 3.11 above the 50-year average. Mean maximum temperature was 49.8 degrees, 0.1 degree under the 50-year average, and mean minimum temperature was 33.1 degrees, 4.6 degrees under the average.
Among the almost 2,000 Japanese sailors who manned army transports brought to the Astoria reserve fleet were two who were suffering from exposure to the atomic bomb.
This fact was disclosed belatedly Thursday here by Osca Berg, U.S. public health officer in the Portland office of the service.
Berg said that in checking on strange skin disorders on the faces of two men, one of them master of a ship, Japanese physicians explained that the pair were victims of the atomic bomb.