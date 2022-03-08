10 years ago this week – 2012
As work progresses at the Middle Village/Station Camp park site near the Astoria Bridge on the Washington state side, the designers’ vision for this newest part of the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park is beginning to take shape. Their vision is shaped by the site’s profound and lengthy history, stretching far beyond the famous American explorers.
People motoring by on U.S. Highway 101 will have noticed a new guardrail, piles of driftwood and the bare frames of the two overlooks on the park trail that will provide visitors an up-in-the-air view of the historic site.
Project Manager Jim Sayce said the park should be 95% finished by mid-April. A dedication is scheduled for August.
The Port of Astoria has scheduled 10 cruise ships so far for this year, with an 11th luxury cruise liner — The World — possibly coming in July. There are already 17 cruise ships scheduled for 2013 and the potential for even more.
Bruce Conner – in charge of cruise marketing for the Port – and the corps of volunteers from Clatsop Cruise Hosts want to keep that trend going.
Conner approached the Port Commission at its last meeting and talked about what arrivals do for the local economy.
The next major downtown Astoria construction project will be the second-floor renovation of the Liberty Theatre. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s Kingston Trio concert, Bill Armington, president of the Liberty Restoration Inc., announced the nonprofit organization had met its fundraising goal. Construction will begin in April with completion scheduled for December.
CHINOOK, Wash. — The Friends of Chinook School and the Port of Chinook are welcoming the public to the dedication of the restored Chinook School Gymnasium at 1 p.m. on Sunday, a day that also marks the 90th anniversary of the first dedication in 1922.
CORVALLIS — The Seaside Gulls were dancing on the biggest stage on Thursday afternoon in Corvallis, in a quarterfinal game of the 4A boys basketball state tournament at Gill Coliseum.
The “Super Gulls” were strutting their stuff in Oregon State University’s gymnasium, draining clutch shots, forcing turnovers and running all over tournament favorite Newport for a 53-42 victory.
50 years ago – 1972
A herd of 30 elk paid a surprise and, for them, harrowing, visit to Seaside today.
Five of them died before they could clamber to the safety of the Tillamook Head woods.
According to Seaside police, the herd was first sighted on the turf of the Seaside Golf Course. There, something spooked them.
Police are investigating a report that someone fired a shot into the herd. The herd charged down Avenue U and turned north on the Prom to Avenue G.
At that point, police say, onlookers scared them further and they jumped the Prom wall and headed into the surf.
Three drowned before the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter could round them up and drive them into Tillamook Head. Police had to shoot two more elk from the herd because of injuries they sustained in the chase.
The Astoria Post Office will be 125 years old on Thursday.
The 125th anniversary of the first post office west of the Rocky Mountains will be celebrated with a noon luncheon at the Astoria Country Club and an open house at the city’s third post office building from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Luncheon speaker will be Harold Morgan, Portland postmaster and metro area manager of the U.S. Postal Service.
The name John M. Shively looms big in the early history of Astoria, and his first achievement was establishment of the first U.S. post office west of the Rocky Mountains.
Shively was a Virginian, trained as a surveyor, who came West with a wagon train in 1843 with a pack horse carrying surveying instruments.
Shively’s first major job was platting of Oregon City for Dr. John McLoughlin, the Hudson’s Bay Co. chief at Fort Vancouver, Washington.
During November 1843, Shively moved to Astoria, then occupied by Hudson’s Bay Co. with James Birnie in charge.
Shively staked a land claim, got out his surveying instruments, and proceeded to platt a townsite on his claim, apparently over the vigorous objections of Birnie.
An American, who according to all inhabitants had a vigorous, assertive personality, refused to quit. He built a cabin on his claim, and later bought the first house ever built in Astoria. It had been constructed by the Rev. Ezra Fisher, a Baptist missionary.
He bought this house in 1846 and it became the first post office.
The general solicitation campaign for the proposed new Columbia River Maritime Museum and waterfront park kicked off Wednesday night with the announcement that a $600,000 trust fund had been donated for operation of the museum after it is built.
The museum and waterfront park is planned for the foot of 17th Street, near where the Lightship Columbia, which is owned by the museum, and the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Yocona are now moored.
John Rickman, general solicitation chairman, said the campaign would continue for six weeks and that weekly report luncheons would be held every Thursday.
75 years ago — 1947
The big three-day 100 year anniversary celebration of the Astoria Post Office and dedication of the new Astoria airport ceremonies got off to a flying start Friday night when more than 300 Astorians and their guests crowded the Club 13 for a dinner sponsored by the Astoria Chamber of Commerce.
Past and present Astoria postal employees and officials were special honor guests at the dinner session with Euna Pearl Burke, postmaster, and Peter Cosovich, chamber president, introducing the visitors and presiding during the three-hour long program following the banquet.
Clam diggers are rushing to Washington state beaches in airplanes, cars and buses. Their catch since opening of the season on Saturday has been heavy.
Diggers from inland points landed their planes on the beach. Others trekked across the sands, leaving their cars on highways. Hundreds of cars have been stuck on the beach in wet sands near the surf.
On the Long Beach Peninsula the price of clams has held at 14 cents a pound thus far. Only one firm is buying at Ilwaco. Other buyers are represented on the beach.
As early as Monday the beach buyers in Grays Harbor were offering 10 cents a pound while canners gave 13 cents a pound for clams delivered at the plants.
Caught in heavy fog near Cathlamet, the Henderson sternwheeler heading to Astoria early today was disabled when she ran into the bank while maneuvering in reverse.
She was proceeding to Astoria for purpose of towing the cold storage Liberty ship Gilbert Stuart to Portland from the Prairie Channel moorage.