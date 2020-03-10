10 years ago this week — 2010
The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association will participate in the Oregon Main Street program, which assists communities throughout the state with preserving and revitalizing their downtown districts.
The association’s president Tiffany Estes learned late last week that her organization has been accepted to participate in the Exploring Downtown program, the first of three levels on the way to achieving status as a Main Street community.
Estes said the program will give the association the tools to organize and work toward specific goals to improve the downtown business district.
“We want to get ourselves to a place where we’re proving value to our downtown constituents. When they see enough value from what they’re getting from (the association), they’ll be willing to pay for a downtown manager,” Estes said.
“The goal is to make our downtown a cohesive unit.”
Local U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Doug Kaup will be playing a lead role in a dramatic redesign that will transform the Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest.
Fundamental structural shifts will take place in the upper ranks of Coast Guard leadership, and will change everything for group Astoria.
The move is part of a Coast Guard-wide transformation that began after 9/11 which will soon concentrate more leadership in Astoria and shift it away from Portland.
The new organization will:
• eliminate group Astoria, leaving Air Station Astoria in place;
• bring about 35 new Coast Guard jobs to the area during the next year;
• control Columbia River Bar closures locally;
• move a key shipping security role from Portland to Astoria.
The two women looked down at a pile of round, black, shiny elk droppings.
“Mmmmm; those are some nice ones,” said Sarah Bishop, museum technician at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in Warrenton.
“Pretty fresh,” agreed Carla Cole, the park’s natural resources project manager.
They are tracking the several Roosevelt elk herds that roam the park where the Fort Clatsop replica is located. Each herd has 30 to 60 elk, depending on the season. Poop may not be the most exciting thing, but in the data-collecting world, it’s a good place to start.
“We wanted a tool that could cover the whole park, be widespread and be repeatable,” said Paul Griffin, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Counting poops is a pretty reliable way of doing that.”
50 years ago — 1970
Astorians have been lucky last winter and this winter. Despite a record snowfall last winter and excess rains this winter, we escaped the sort of catastrophes that severe weather helped precipitate upon the community in 1950 and 1954.
Excess snow and rain were major contributing factors in those years to creating earth slides that caused two large areas to creep down the city’s steep north slope, uprooting homes and driving more than 50 families out into the cold in the dead of winter.
Irving Avenue from 20th to 23rd was, in 1949, lined with pleasant homes and yards on both sides of the street.
In the period January through March 1950, the hillside crept downhill in a glacier like flow along a front two and a half blocks wide, taking streets, trees, houses, power and water lines some 200 feet down hill.
When it was over, Irving from 20th almost to 23rd was gone, and so were 20 homes with their lawns and yards, shrubbery, trees, water lines — everything.
SEASIDE – With tearless dignity, stately Mary Kemhus, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Kemhus, accepted the 1970 Miss Seaside crown Saturday night from her predecessor Lee Ellen Chittim.
Also chosen Saturday as the pageant’s first runner-up was Carol Haubner while Mary Ann Dueber received the 1970 Miss Congeniality trophy.
Attempt will be made to organize a telephone campaign in the Warrenton-Hammond School District in support of proposed merger with Lewis and Clark district, the school board decided Monday night.
Voters in the two districts go to the polls Friday to decide on the issue.
Port Commissioner Howard Johnson told The Daily Astorian that he had asked the manager of the West End Mooring Basin to consider using Mayflower Farms products. The statement came after Johnson’s ethics had been questioned by a Mayflower competitor at the Port of Astoria Commission meeting.
Randall Patterson, owner of Astoria Frozen Foods and distributor of Arden Farms Products in Clatsop County, virtually accused Johnson, a stockholder and member of Mayflower Farms board of directors, of arranging for the boycotting of Arden products at Smitty’s Restaurant since the Port assumed operation of the facility Feb. 1.
Asked by The Daily Astorian after the meeting if he had told anybody to stop doing business with Arden Farms, Johnson said, “No, I just suggested to Bob Lawlis that, if possible, when the opportunity arises, he should try to do business with a local product, bottled by local labor. I told him maybe you should think of Mayflower, they might be interested in coming down.”
Lawlis is manager of the West End Mooring Basin, and has had charge of the restaurant since the Port took over the management Feb. 1 from Roy E. Smith, of Portland.
75 years ago — 1945
Astoria’s fishing industry, after unprecedented year-around activity in 1944, marred only by two stalemates in bottom fish prices but blessed by a record-breaking albacore catch and pack, is swinging into activity now in preparation for 1945.
In some quarters it is difficult to notice where the ‘44 “season” ended, since only recently did most of the major packing houses finish their record packing of tuna. The Paragon company will be packing albacore through April.
Every paper clip, every airplane, every dish; in fact everything for maintenance of the entire naval air station here has at some time or other been handled by the supply department, which, employs the largest office force of any department on the station.
This department keeps material flowing for performance of the Tongue Point Naval Air Station and its auxiliary facility at the county airport and also works in cooperation with the supply departments of the fleet air units whose activities center at the airport.
A illustration hinting at the magnitude of this supply task, the quantity of lubricating oil which the department issued for all purposes during the last year was sufficient to provide every automobile in Astoria with an oil change nine times during the year.
Three years of waiting for scant and brief Red Cross communiques neared an end today for Lucille Batcheler, yoeman second class, Waves, when she received word through the home service department of the local Red Cross chapter that her husband, Sgt. John F. Batcheler, has arrived in Letterman hospital, among the men freed from Philippine prison camps.
SVENSEN – Mrs. Dorothy Bagley of Knappa, mother of Capt. L.J. Bagley, and his wife, Mrs. Wilma L. Bagley of Svensen, received word from him that he was awarded the bronze star on Jan. 18. He took no credit himself for earning it, but said his company, “a grand bunch of men,” had earned it for him.
Bagley is with the Seventh Army in France.
Astoria and The Dalles won the first prizes of the first two divisions in the Oregon cities traffic safety contest for 1944, Secretary of State Robert S. Farrell Jr. announced today.
